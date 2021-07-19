Fronted by Tulsa's Paul Klein, LANY sets BOK Center tour stop

LANY, a Los Angeles-based trio fronted by Tulsa’s Paul Klein, is embarking on a North American tour that will bring the group to Tulsa for a BOK Center tour stop on Halloween.

Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 31 show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 at bokcenter.com.

LANY, touring in support of a forthcoming album, will offer VIP packages that include an intimate acoustic performance, a Q&A session, a group photo with the band, access to the sound check and more. For more information, go to vipnation.com.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the LANY’s tour. Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning 9 a.m. July 20 until 10 p.m. July 22 through Citi Entertainment. Go to citientertainment.com for details.

LANY’s fourth album (titled gg bb xx) will be released Sept. 3 via Interscope Records.

LANY has shared three tracks — “up to me,” “dna [demo]” and “dancing in the the kitchen” — from the album. Uproxx said the songs showcase “the group’s knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life’s little moments over a joyous beat.”