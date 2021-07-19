 Skip to main content
Fronted by Tulsa's Paul Klein, LANY sets BOK Center tour stop
Fronted by Tulsa's Paul Klein, LANY sets BOK Center tour stop

Tulsa Paul Klein is the lead singer for LANY, a trio that announced an Oct. 31 BOK Center tour stop. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

LANY, a Los Angeles-based trio fronted by Tulsa’s Paul Klein, is embarking on a North American tour that will bring the group to Tulsa for a BOK Center tour stop on Halloween.

Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 31 show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 at bokcenter.com.

LANY, touring in support of a forthcoming album, will offer VIP packages that include an intimate acoustic performance, a Q&A session, a group photo with the band, access to the sound check and more. For more information, go to vipnation.com.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the LANY’s tour. Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning 9 a.m. July 20 until 10 p.m. July 22 through Citi Entertainment. Go to citientertainment.com for details.

LANY’s fourth album (titled gg bb xx) will be released Sept. 3 via Interscope Records.

LANY has shared three tracks — “up to me,” “dna [demo]” and “dancing in the the kitchen” — from the album. Uproxx said the songs showcase “the group’s knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life’s little moments over a joyous beat.”

The new songs follow LANY’s first new music of 2021, “I Quit Drinking,” a duet with country superstar Kelsea Ballerini which debuted with a live performance at this year’s CMT Awards.

LANY has a social media following of 8.2 million people, has sold more than 415,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out shows from L.A.’s Greek Theatre to London’s Brixton Academy. Their songs have been streamed over three billion times with more than 600 million video views to date.

