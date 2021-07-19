Fronted by Tulsa's Paul Klein, LANY sets BOK Center tour stop

LANY, a Los Angeles-based trio fronted by Tulsa’s Paul Klein, is embarking on a North American tour that will bring the group to Tulsa for a BOK Center tour stop on Halloween.
Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 31 show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 23 at bokcenter.com.
LANY, touring in support of a forthcoming album, will offer VIP packages that include an intimate acoustic performance, a Q&A session, a group photo with the band, access to the sound check and more. For more information, go to vipnation.com.
Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the LANY’s tour. Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning 9 a.m. July 20 until 10 p.m. July 22 through Citi Entertainment. Go to citientertainment.com for details.
LANY’s fourth album (titled gg bb xx) will be released Sept. 3 via Interscope Records.
LANY has shared three tracks — “up to me,” “dna [demo]” and “dancing in the the kitchen” — from the album. Uproxx said the songs showcase “the group’s knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life’s little moments over a joyous beat.”
The new songs follow LANY’s first new music of 2021, “I Quit Drinking,” a duet with country superstar Kelsea Ballerini which debuted with a live performance at this year’s CMT Awards.
LANY has a social media following of 8.2 million people, has sold more than 415,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out shows from L.A.’s Greek Theatre to London’s Brixton Academy. Their songs have been streamed over three billion times with more than 600 million video views to date.