From Woodstock to you: Guitar legend Carlos Santana bringing 'blessings and miracles' to Tulsa

“Santana is always a band about energy and light and love and peace and all that,” he said. “Those things don’t get old for me at all. They become more vibrant — in fact, daily.”

Let’s hit some more Woodstock before moving to current events:

This is cart-before-the-horse wild, but Santana performed at Woodstock before releasing an album.

“The best thing I can say is God has always been my agent,” he said

Surely there was no way to comprehend the significance of Woodstock while in that moment.

“Absolutely not, especially when you are high on the mind-altering consciousness thing,” he said.

Santana performed around 2 p.m. at Woodstock. He said he and band members stuck around until the wee hours of the morning to watch Sly and the Family Stone and Jimi Hendrix.

“Sly Stone was the best,” Santana said. “Jimi Hendrix comes in second and we come in third. Everybody has to fight for third with Santana. Sly, they just tore it up even though it was 2 o’clock in the morning.”

Back to current events:

After a year and a half off because of the pandemic, Santana is back on the road.