From Moore to MTV: Michael Sweet shares stories about Stryper's Oklahoma connections

Metal bands emerged from the Southern California nightclub scene and roared to global fame during the MTV era.

Among those bands was Stryper, which stood out from the pack in message (Christian-inspired material) and wardrobe (yellow and black), but ran with the pack in sales (10 million albums worldwide).

The Stryper story isn’t “just” a Sunset Strip tale. There’s some Oklahoma in there, too.

Brothers Michael Sweet and Robert Sweet of Stryper have Oklahoma DNA and spent a piece of their childhoods here.

In conjunction with the release of a new Stryper studio album (The Final Battle), a phone interview was arranged with singer and guitarist Michael Sweet, who spoke about his Oklahoma roots and experiences.

Sweet said his mother’s side of the family is from Oklahoma (his maternal grandmother was raised here during the Great Depression) and, therefore, he grew up with “that Oklahoma accent thing.”

Not all of grandma’s words were what a kid wanted to hear.

Said Sweet: “When we would do something wrong, she would say ‘Go get it.’ And we would say ‘what?’ And she said, ‘The switch. Go pick your own switch off of the tree.’ We got our hands hit many a time with those thin switches.”

Sweet said his mother moved to California when she was about 17, but he still has plenty of family in Oklahoma. His best Oklahoma memories are associated with family reunions that became jam sessions.

“All the guitars would break out and there would be seven, eight, nine, 10 guitars and everyone is singing,” he said. “It was really magical.”

Not so magical: The school year he spent in Oklahoma.

Sweet said his father worked for the railroad and the family temporarily relocated to Moore. The move happened during Sweet’s third grade year. He recalled that it was cold and snowing his first day of school. It wasn’t his fault he arrived late to class, but, never mind that, he was punished for tardiness.

“I literally got paddled in front of the class,” he said, describing the experience as horrific.

“I still, to this day, think about that and I think how in the world was that possible? A new kid — late in the year, late that day — comes in and I didn’t have any friends and didn’t know anybody and they take me up and paddle me in front of the class. I will never forget it. It set the tone for the whole year, you know?”

The exit was as painful as the entrance.

“My last day in Oklahoma, before we packed up and left, I was checking out of school and my mom came to get me and it was a real windy day,” Sweet said.

“I was going to the principal’s office and a kid pushed the door open and the wind pushed it even more and it ripped my eyebrow open and I had to have, like, seven stitches in my eyebrow.”

Sweet, who bears a scar as a reminder, is fortunate he didn’t lose an eye, but he suspects retinal detachments since can be traced to that windy day at school.

In between the spanking and the stitches, Sweet’s year in Oklahoma was sprinkled with tornado sirens. The kid couldn’t wait to get back to California. The allure of California wore off when it was time to raise a family of his own. Now he lives in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Revisiting the spanking topic, Sweet was asked if he was the kind of kid who got school paddlings for other things.

“Not at that time,” he said. “I wasn’t a rascal at all. I was very shy and quiet and didn’t cause any trouble. Later on in life, when I got into high school, I started hanging out with the wrong crowd and doing things that weren’t good.”

For instance: “I remember my buddies and I skipped school and took our pellet guns and started shooting cars. We wound up all of us getting arrested for that. That was a learning experience for me. Now that I look back on it we could’ve killed someone easily because those were powerful pellet guns. We wound up basically destroying the windshield of a Cadillac with four businessmen in it. They got out of the car and found us hiding in my friend’s condo and the cops came and we all went to jail. I don’t think I’ve shot a pellet gun since.”

It was jokingly suggested to Sweet that running afoul of the law gave him rock star cred.

“From that moment on, I started taking my life more serious and hanging out less with the wrong crowd,” he said.

“I got into music more and joined my brother’s band and I didn’t hang out with some of those guys that continued down that path of being hooligans and whatnot.”

Taught by his father to play bass, Sweet and his drummer brother won a talent show when they were in elementary school. Years later, underage Sweet fibbed about how old he was so he could join his brother’s band for performances at legendary venues like the Whisky A Go Go and the Troubadour.

Metal bands from that environment began getting cherry-picked for record deals. Stryper landed a deal with Enigma Records and released a debut album (The Yellow and Black Attack) in 1984. A 1986 album, To Hell With the Devil, went platinum and it was preceded and followed by gold records.

If you’re in the nobody-makes-music-like-they-used-to crowd, take a listen to “Transgressor“ from the new Stryper album. Back in the day, it would have merited airplay on MTV’s “Headbanger’s Ball.”

Said Sweet: “I try to let it roll off my back and sometimes it gets the best of me, but when I hear fans say ‘your new stuff isn’t as good as your old stuff,’ I literally want to shake them and say ‘what are you talking about? Go get your ears checked.’ And I say that humbly.”

Sweet said he will pop in a CD of new material and try to hear it from an unbiased standpoint, if possible.

“And I just listen to the song and the production and whatnot and I think ‘wow.’ And then I pop in To Hell With the Devil or In God We Trust and I think ‘this is just as good, if not maybe even better.’ When I hear fans say it’s not even near as good, I think there is just something wrong. I am so happy with where we are at musically right now. I couldn’t be happier.”

While doing a live radio show from Tulsa in 2017, Alice Cooper said he’s sure Paul McCartney doesn’t think he has written his best song yet. Told what Cooper said, Sweet chimed in that the moment you start believing you have already written your best song, it becomes true. So don’t fall into that trap. Forge ahead.

“In terms of creativity, I really believe that the older you get, if you can still perform and produce and be creative and productive, your best is yet to come,” Sweet said. “I will never stop believing that until I am dead and gone.”

