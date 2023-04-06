“Tunes Above Tulsa,” a free weekly music series highlighting local artists, begins 9 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Mayo Hotel Penthouse Rooftop Bar, 115 W. Fifth Street.

The series will feature a diverse lineup of local talent every Thursday from April through September with additional nights scheduled throughout the summer and fall.

Singer-songwriter Drew Winn, owner of Guitar House of Tulsa, kicks off the series April 13. Other confirmed acts include Jennifer & Pete Marriott (April 20), the Paul Benjaman Band (April 27), the Cody Brewer Trio (May 4) and the band Pilgrim (Beau Roberson, May 11).

“We are excited to showcase all of these talented local musicians for our Mayo residents, guests and Tulsa music fans,” Macy Snyder-Amatucci, vice president of Brickhugger, LLC and CEO of Beautiful Hospitality, LLC, said in a news release.

“The Mayo celebrates 100 years as part of this community in 2025, so we’re well aware of Tulsa’s rich and varied music history. We’re thrilled for this opportunity to spotlight our Tulsa musicians who are continuing that tradition of exceptional music. The music will take place outside, weather permitting, making this a great chance for people to relax with friends and their favorite cocktail while they take in 360 degree views of downtown Tulsa from the rooftop.”

Patrons must be 21-over to enter the bar.