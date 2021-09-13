Free street party set before Blake Shelton BOK Center concert

BOK Center, with support from River Spirit Casino, is throwing a free street party outside BOK Center prior to Blake Shelton’s Friday, Sept. 24 concert in Tulsa. The street party will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music at the street party will begin with DJ Tangerine, followed by a performance from rising country artist John King at 6 p.m. Community members can attend whether or not they have tickets to the Shelton concert.

The party will feature food trucks, beer, wine, yard games, a mechanical bull, Shelton merchandise and a chance to win lower level tickets to the show.

“Tulsa is buzzing with the excitement of Oklahoma’s own Blake Shelton being back at BOK Center,” Evan Falat, BOK Center’s interim general manager, said in a news release.

“We want to get the party off to a great start by joining forces with our terrific partners to throw a fun, safe and family-friendly event. We’re excited to create a fun atmosphere to celebrate this being our second concert back in action since the pandemic began.”

Blake’s Block Party is presented by River Spirit Casino. Additional sponsors include PSO, Budweiser and Griffin Radio.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 25

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.