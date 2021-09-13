 Skip to main content
Free street party set before Blake Shelton BOK Center concert
  • Updated
Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton will perform Sept. 24 in Tulsa.

 Associated Press file

BOK Center, with support from River Spirit Casino, is throwing a free street party outside BOK Center prior to Blake Shelton’s Friday, Sept. 24 concert in Tulsa. The street party will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live music at the street party will begin with DJ Tangerine, followed by a performance from rising country artist John King at 6 p.m. Community members can attend whether or not they have tickets to the Shelton concert.

The party will feature food trucks, beer, wine, yard games, a mechanical bull, Shelton merchandise and a chance to win lower level tickets to the show.

“Tulsa is buzzing with the excitement of Oklahoma’s own Blake Shelton being back at BOK Center,” Evan Falat, BOK Center’s interim general manager, said in a news release.

“We want to get the party off to a great start by joining forces with our terrific partners to throw a fun, safe and family-friendly event. We’re excited to create a fun atmosphere to celebrate this being our second concert back in action since the pandemic began.”

Blake’s Block Party is presented by River Spirit Casino. Additional sponsors include PSO, Budweiser and Griffin Radio.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

