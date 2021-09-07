 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frankie Valli coming to River Spirit
0 Comments

Frankie Valli coming to River Spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frankie Valli

Frankie Valli is returning to Tulsa.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World file

Legendary music artist Frankie Valli will perform Friday, Dec. 3 at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at riverspirittulsa.com.

Franki Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Valli’s body of work with the Four Seasons and a solo career resulted in songs like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 - Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Grease.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cardi B has given birth to a baby boy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News