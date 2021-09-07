Frankie Valli coming to River Spirit

Legendary music artist Frankie Valli will perform Friday, Dec. 3 at the Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 at riverspirittulsa.com.
Franki Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Valli’s body of work with the Four Seasons and a solo career resulted in songs like “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 - Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Grease.”
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
