A drum kit that once belonged to Tulsa Sound music artist Jamie Oldaker has been donated to Church Studio and will be available for use as the “house” drum kit.

Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., served as the Tulsa headquarters of Leon Russell’s Shelter Records in the 1970s. Church Studio, so named because it was a church that Russell converted into a recording studio, attracted music artists from all over the globe.

Current owner Teresa Knox is overseeing a restoration of soon-to-reopen Church Studio. Mary Oldaker accompanied her late husband’s favorite drum kit (Sakae Almighty Maple, blue ocean sparkle) to Church Studio and watched Monday as drums were set up inside the recording studio.

“I feel this is the place where they belong,” she said.

“It brings them full circle. This is where Jamie started as a young kid. I think he would be really pleased.”

Oldaker, who died in 2020, was a major league drummer who toured and/or recorded with some of his era’s biggest artists, including Peter Frampton and Eric Clapton.

Early in Oldaker’s career, he was hired as a Shelter Records session musician. While at Shelter, he recorded the albums “Stop All That Jazz” with Leon Russell, “Magicians Holiday” with the GAP Band and an album with Georgie Fame. Oldaker worked on other projects when he wasn’t touring with Russell or the GAP Band.

Oldaker then left Tulsa to begin a long association with Clapton. A second association with Church Studio began when he was in the Tractors with Steve Ripley, who owned Church Studio after Russell. And a third association with Church Studio occurred when he provided suggestions to Knox for the restoration.

“He was so passionate and so opinionated on how we should do the Church,” Knox said, adding that Oldaker introduced her to her primary consultant. “We wouldn’t be quite to the level we are at if it wasn’t for Jamie. Jamie had so many ideas.”

