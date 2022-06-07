Folk music legend Oscar Brand's collection acquired by Woody Guthrie Archive

The Woody Guthrie Archive announced the acquisition of an extensive collection of approximately 500 items that once belonged to legendary folk singer-songwriter, producer, author and radio show host Oscar Brand, which means the collection has found a home in Tulsa for preservation, research and exhibition.

The acquisition furthers the Woody Guthrie Archive’s status as a preeminent institution for the care, study and presentation of American folk music history.

Often referred to as the “Dean of American Folk Music,” Brand cemented a legacy of expertise and advocacy for the genre over an illustrious career spanning more than 70 years.

As a musician, songwriter and producer, Brand created nearly 100 full-length records and wrote songs for musicians such as Doris Day, Ella Fitzgerald, Harry Belafonte, the Smothers Brothers and more. Brand also wrote the music and lyrics for several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, including “How to Steal an Election” in 1968.

As the host of WNYC’s “Folksong Festival,” Brand’s Peabody Award-winning radio show championed folk music and became a platform for fellow musicians like Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Phil Ochs, B.B. King, Emmylou Harris, Joni Mitchell, Peter, Paul & Mary, Pete Seeger and more. The radio show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running radio program with the same host.

“Growing up, my father always told marvelous stories of Woody and their friendship,” Oscar Brand’s daughter, Jeannie Brand Derienzo, said.

“In 2021, I was assigned the task of finding the best place for our father’s extensive collection of historical, unique, folk music archives and memorabilia. As I entered the house, I was overwhelmed with the enormity of the collection. My hand rested on a pile of tapes. The first one clearly marked, ‘Folksong Festival Anniversary Show.’ The first folk icon listed was Woody Guthrie. I took it as a sign ... and now our father’s vast collection has found a home with his old friend.”

Kate Blalack is the senior archivist with the American Song Archives, which oversees the Woody Guthrie Archive. She said Brand is one of the first names that comes to mind when we think of pivotal figures in the folk music revival.

“He was committed to increasing the visibility of his peers and perfecting his own multidisciplinary craft in theater, radio and musical performance,” she said. “With a heart of gold, Brand was always caring for others and was an extremely dedicated father. We think of our collections as a gathering of the folk ‘gurus’ who perfected their craft and gave back to the community. We are most grateful to have this incredible family legacy collection here to inspire future generations.”

Donated by the Oscar Brand Family (Jeannie Brand Derienzo, Eric Brand, Jordon Brand and James Brandon), the collection will be housed among holdings by the American Song Archives, which includes other notable artists such as Guthrie, Dylan, Phil Ochs and more. The collection will be open for research by approved applicants and used in future exhibitions.

