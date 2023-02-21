Foghat is bringing their tour to Tulsa with a May 10 stop at the Hard Rock Live.

Tickets for the concert inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa start at $19.50 and go on sale Friday.

"From 'Guitar Hero' to 'Dazed and Confused,' Foghat and its catalog of hits have stood the test of time," according to publicity information. The band's ubiquitous hit "Slow Ride" was featured prominently in the popular video game, released in 2007, as well as the classic 1993 film.

After Foghat formed in 1971 when guitarist Dave Peverett and drummer Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band Savoy Brown, the band's other hits included “Fool for the City,” “I Just Want To Make Love to You” and “Third Time Lucky.”

For tickets or show information, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

