The "Shore" tour from powerhouse indie band Fleet Foxes is coming to Tulsa.

The band will return to Cain's Ballroom after frontman Robin Pecknold produced an album sans-bandmates during the pandemic.

In 2020, Fleet Foxes "Shore" was released to critical acclaim after Pecknold enlisted the help of nearby musician friends such as Chris Bear and Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear.

Pecknold has reunited with his bandmates — Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo and Morgan Henderson — to tour in support of the album, which was released 14 years after the band formed in Seattle. Also appearing on the tour is percussionist Christopher Icasiano.

Opening for the June 30 concert will be special guest Uwade.

Tickets for the all-ages show start at $50 plus fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at etix.com.

