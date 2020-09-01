 Skip to main content
Flatland Cavalry playing doubleheader at Cain's Ballroom

Flatland Cavalry playing doubleheader at Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will host Flatland Cavalry during two performances Sept. 11. Tulsa World

 Christopher Smith

One band. One night. One historic venue. Two shows.

Flatland Cavalry will perform twice Friday, Sept. 11 at Cain’s Ballroom.

The early show will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the second performance will start at 9 p.m.

Tickets ($25, plus fees) are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.

Capacity will be reduced more than 75% to allow for social distancing, according to a news release, which said to please do your best to social distance and be considerate of those around you.

Said the release: “Do not crowd the stage, as there is plenty of room. To attend these shows, guests will be required to wear masks when entering and exiting the venue, ordering food or drinks from the bar, going to and from the bathrooms, buying merchandise and if you are unable to social distance. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available around the venue and at the bar(s).”

