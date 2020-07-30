“Flash Gordon” actor Sam J. Jones will be the headliner guest at the 2020 Enid Comic Con, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug 2, at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence Ave. in Enid.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be mandatory. The coolest-yet-functional mask will win a random prize, according to the event’s Facebook page.
“Please remember this is going to be a different con than normal with social distancing and masks and all,” the page said. “But safety is the key this year. Hope to see you there.”
Cash-prize cosplay contests are scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday (adults) and 3 p.m. Sunday (kids).