Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films have been accompanied by popular soundtracks with retro songs. The soundtrack for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — coming to theaters May 5 — will include a contribution from an Oklahoma-based group.

The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” will be among 17 tracks on the soundtrack, which will be available on CD and digital download May 3. The soundtrack will be released on a 12-inch two-LP vinyl set May 5 and will be followed by a cassette version July 7. Pre-order the vinyl here. Pre-order the CD here.

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” members of the group settle into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team for a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life — a mission that, if unsuccessful, could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Director James Gunn, who wrote the screenplay, unveiled the track listing for the soundtrack this week:

1. “Creep” (Acoustic Version) - Performed by Radiohead

2. “Crazy On You” - Performed by Heart

3. “Since You Been Gone” - Performed by Rainbow

4. “In the Meantime” - Performed by Spacehog

5. “Reasons” - Performed by Earth, Wind and Fire

6. “Do You Realize??” - Performed by The Flaming Lips

7. “We Care a Lot” - Performed by Faith No More

8. “Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) - Performed by EHAMIC

9. “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” - Performed by Alice Cooper

10. “San Francisco” - Performed by The Mowgli’s

11. “Poor Girl” - Performed by X

12. “This Is the Day” - Performed by The The

13. “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” - Performed by Beastie Boys

14. “Dog Days Are Over” - Performed by Florence + The Machine

15. “Badlands” - Performed by Bruce Springsteen

16. “I Will Dare” - Performed by The Replacements

17. “Come and Get Your Love” - Performed by Redbone