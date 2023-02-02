The Flaming Lips are releasing two sought-after, fan-favorite EPs — Fight Test and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell — on limited edition vinyl for the first time March 17, 2023.

Pre-orders for Fight Test (ruby red vinyl) and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (glow in the dark green vinyl) are available at https://bio.to/flaminglips.

“Fight Test” originally landed in June, 2003 as the third single and opening track from the Oklahoma-based group's 2002 gold-certified album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. The song cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to No. 28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition, which arrived last November. However, it has never been available on vinyl until now.

Among its seven tracks is a remix of the recently gold-certified hit “Do You Realize??”, “Thank You Jack White” and a trio of covers, ranging from a live rendition of “Can’t Get You out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue and “Knives Out” by Radiohead. Meanwhile, “Fight Test” remains one of the group’s most famous tunes with over 23 million Spotify streams.

Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell houses seven tracks recorded during the “Yoshimi” days, and it also graced 2022’s 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.

The vinyl tracklisting consists of two versions of “Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell” (including a remix by Jason Bentley), a remix of “Do You Realize??” by The Postal Service and four more non-album cuts.