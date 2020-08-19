The art world is slowly making efforts to re-establish some semblance of normal operations, with orchestras and operas planning outdoor events, and museums curating their audiences as carefully as they do their exhibits.
However, many performing arts organizations are continuing to share what they do with audiences by virtual means.
Some of these efforts have been going on since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdowns it prompted, while others are relatively new undertakings.
Here are some virtual ways to enjoy the work of area artists and arts organizations.
‘Musician Moments’
Presented by Tulsa Symphony Orchestra
The Tulsa Symphony began its series of “Musician Moments” in March, in which TSO board member Ken Busby, who hosts the orchestra’s pre-concert presentations, conducts informal yet informative interviews with symphony musicians and staff members, including principal guest conductor Daniel Hege, concertmaster Rossitza Goza and 37 other members of the Tulsa Symphony organization. New episodes are regularly posted to the orchestra’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, with the complete series available on the orchestra’s website.
‘Staying Alive’
Presented by Tulsa Opera
Tulsa Opera has been posting a series of performances of opera arias, art songs and Broadway tunes by singers who have appeared, or will appear, in Tulsa Opera productions, from members of the company’s Young Artist program to opera luminaries, such as Leona Mitchell and Sarah Coburn.
‘28 Days Cycle Readings’
Presented by Blackjack Rewrite Co.
Tulsa’s newest theater company has made it a point to exploit the limitations and opportunities of virtual performance in its productions. Its current effort is a daily series of readings of original scripts. Viewers will vote for their favorites, with the winners getting presented in a livestreamed, fully staged production at the end of the 28-day period. Readings are at 7 each evening through Sunday, Aug. 23.
OKM Music Festival
Presented by OKM Music
What was once the OK Mozart International Festival in Bartlesville had to completely revamp its season for 2020, which will include two virtual performances in the coming days. Cellist Tina Guo will perform her genre-fluid music, from classical to film scores to gaming soundtracks, at 2 p.m. Sept. 5; and The Dallas String Quartet, another ensemble with a wide-ranging repertoire, will perform a livestreamed concert at 2 p.m. Sept. 6.
Brian Cheney & Cathy Venable
Presented by StageIt
Brian Cheney is a singer who moves easily between opera and musicals, as evidenced by his performances with Light Opera Oklahoma in the late 2000s, and Tulsa native Cathy Venable is a pianist, vocalist and conductor who has a special knack for accompanying singers. The two have collaborated virtually on a series of half-hour concerts showcasing songs from the history of musical theater. The next performance is at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and will feature songs from the 1990s.
Featured video