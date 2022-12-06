Five to find: Things to do this weekend

Links to Leon

If you’re going to visit refurbished Church Studio in 2022, you’ve only got a few more days to do it. Leon Russell’s former studio is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

And if you want to see a performance by someone who once opened for Russell, you can take care of that right away.

Singer-songwriter Adam Hood, who spent three years as direct support for Russell, is playing Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Venue Shrine. Hood will be joined by Jason Eady for a Southern Brothers show.

Hood has songwriting credits on material sung by Miranda Lambert, Cody Jinks, Brent Cobb, Ashland Craft, Muscadine Bloodline, Drake White, Travis Tritt, the Oak Ridge Boys, Whiskey Myers and others. His current single (“Harder Stuff”) features Lambert.

For information about Church Studio, go to thechurchstudio.com. For tickets to Venue Shrine events, go to tulsashrine.com.

Winter Wonderland debut

Gathering Place will be transformed into Winter Wonderland on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.

Thousands of holiday lights and free, family-friendly fun will be available for park visitors.

At Williams Lodge, guests can take a free family photo with Santa Claus, listen to live holiday music and participate in hands-on activities at a Winter Wonderland-themed workshop. At ONEOK Boathouse, guests can take photos with winter characters and enter a raffle to win artwork.

Carolers will sing classic holiday songs in Chapman Adventure Playground, and guests can enjoy Santa’s circus show at the Gather Round Stage.

Winter Wonderland dates are Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23-25.

For information about Gathering Place, go to gatheringplace.org.

Sing along to ‘White Christmas’

“White Christmas” sing-a-longs will return to Circle Cinema beginning with a screening at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Additional sing-a-long show times are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18; and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

A Circle Cinema tradition, the sing-a-longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.

Tickets are on sale at circlecinema.org or in person at the box office. Tickets are $15 for Circle Cinema members, $20 for non-members and $10 for kids 12 and under. Because the sing-a-longs often sell out, it is recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Additional daily “White Christmas” screenings without sing-a-long extras begin Friday, Dec. 9, at regular admission price.

Meanwhile, Circle Cinema is celebrating “holiday happy hours” (6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.) every Thursday in December featuring live music in the Circle Gallery from the Stephanie Oliver Duo.

If you aren’t quite feeling the holiday spirit yet, you can catch the 1974 film “Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia” 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Blackhorse Lowe will provide a special introduction. Tickets are $11 for members and $13 for non-members.

‘A Wicked Christmas Carol’

Take two of the most beloved stories in English literature — L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — run them through a theatrical blender, and the result is “A Wicked Christmas Carol,” playwright Bobby Keniston’s unique twist on a holiday tale.

As the title suggests, the figure at the center of this tale is the Wicked Witch of the West, who is given a chance to reconsider her dastardly ways with the help of a ghostly visitor who guides her through scenes from her past, present and future, in the hope of giving her a second chance at finding some good inside herself.

Theatre West is presenting the Tulsa premiere of the 2018 play. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 and 18, at Theatre West, 4501 W. Edison St. Tickets are $8.20-$15.38. communitytheatrewest.com

VisionMakers 2022

More than 30 area artists make up the VisionMakers 2022 show, now on display at 108 Contemporary, 108 Reconciliation Way.

The show, which features Oklahoma artists working in craft-based media such a fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass and more, originated at the Philbrook Museum of Art in 1988 and has continued through the years at different venues before 108 Contemporary took it on as a signature event for the gallery.

Artists in this year’s event come from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico and Texas, combining cutting-edge concepts and traditional skills that often push the boundaries of art, craft and design. The juror for 2022 was Donna Davis, deputy director of the Pilchuck Glass School in Washington, which was founded by Dale Chihuly and other artists.

The exhibit is on display through Jan. 22. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 108contemporary.org.