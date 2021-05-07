First single, video released from 'Fire in Little Africa' project

The first single and video from the album “Fire in Little Africa” have been released.

“Fire in Little Africa” is an album of original material that was written and recorded by a collective of Oklahoma hip hop artists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The album will be released May 28 by Motown Records/Black Forum in partnership with the Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center.

The first single is “Shining,” produced by “Fire In Little Africa” executive producer Dr. View and it features Tulsa-area artists Steph Simon, Dialtone, Ayilla and Jerica Wortham. The video, available on YouTube, was produced and directed by Boomintree Films with assistant director avitiuh.

Giving context to the video, Dr. View said “Shining” is a trip back in time to Tulsa in 1920 “just before Black Wall Street was attacked, bombed and burned to the ground in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The video conveys the peak of Black excellence that defined the Greenwood district 100 years ago and ties it to the Fire in Little Africa movement that is showing the world how Tulsa still shines today.”