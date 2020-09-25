'Fire in Little Africa' artists part of 'Fire Fridays' series at Mercury Lounge

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa’s hip-hop and rock music scenes are coming together to bring a special live performance series to Mercury Lounge.

“Fire Fridays” will be a collaboration featuring some of Tulsa’s top musical talents, including COMBSY and artists featured on “Fire in Little Africa,” an upcoming album and documentary inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and produced with support from the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “Fire in Little Africa” is scheduled to arrive in spring of 2021.

Described in a news release as equal parts showcase, live collaboration and residency, the “Fire Fridays” series launches Friday, Oct. 2, with Tulsa hip-hop leader Steph Simon. Performers on subsequent Fridays will be 1st Verse (Oct. 9), Dialtone (Oct. 16), St. Domonick with Hakeem Eli’Juwon (Oct. 23) and Ayilla with The Vampire Youth (Oct. 30). Featured artists for the remainder of the series will be announced.

“Most of my favorite music being made in Tulsa is coming from ‘Fire in Little Africa’ artists,” COMBSY leader Chris Combs said. “We are excited to work with such powerful talent every week, and we are stoked that Mercury has met us with so much support to offer a new, unique night of original Tulsa music every week.”