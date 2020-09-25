'Fire in Little Africa' artists part of 'Fire Fridays' series at Mercury Lounge

Tulsa’s hip-hop and rock music scenes are coming together to bring a special live performance series to Mercury Lounge.
“Fire Fridays” will be a collaboration featuring some of Tulsa’s top musical talents, including COMBSY and artists featured on “Fire in Little Africa,” an upcoming album and documentary inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and produced with support from the Woody Guthrie Center, the Bob Dylan Center and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. “Fire in Little Africa” is scheduled to arrive in spring of 2021.
Described in a news release as equal parts showcase, live collaboration and residency, the “Fire Fridays” series launches Friday, Oct. 2, with Tulsa hip-hop leader Steph Simon. Performers on subsequent Fridays will be 1st Verse (Oct. 9), Dialtone (Oct. 16), St. Domonick with Hakeem Eli’Juwon (Oct. 23) and Ayilla with The Vampire Youth (Oct. 30). Featured artists for the remainder of the series will be announced.
“Most of my favorite music being made in Tulsa is coming from ‘Fire in Little Africa’ artists,” COMBSY leader Chris Combs said. “We are excited to work with such powerful talent every week, and we are stoked that Mercury has met us with so much support to offer a new, unique night of original Tulsa music every week.”
The “Fire in Little Africa” project has received national press from outlets like Grammy.com, Bloomberg, Mic, DJ Booth and Business Insider. Rolling Stone included “Fire in Little Africa” in a story that asked, “Tulsa’s Hip-Hop Artists Are Speaking: Will the World Listen?”
Said “Fire in Little Africa” executive producer Dr. Stevie Johnson: “We are excited to partner with Mercury Lounge and COMBSY to bring live, full-band, hip-hop back to Tulsa this fall. The Fire Fridays series is an opportunity for a new audience to experience first-hand why people all over the country are talking about Tulsa hip-hop.”
Face coverings and social-distancing regulations will be enforced at the performances. The series is also set to stream live from Mercury Lounge and Fire in Little Africa Facebook pages for those who prefer to experience the shows from home. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door or at mercuryloungetulsa.com.
“With house residences ranging in genre from classic honky tonk to folk punk to the traditional Tulsa Sound, Mercury Lounge is known for booking the music of the people,” Mercury Lounge owner Bobby Dean Orcutt said in a news release. “With Fire Fridays, Mercury Lounge is honored to include ‘Fire in Little Africa’ hip-hop artists in our ‘take’ on and representation of what modern Roots music from Oklahoma looks, sounds and feels like.”
For more information, visit fireinlittleafrica.com and mercuryloungetulsa.com.
“Fire Fridays” is being produced with the support of the Tulsa County CARES Act program Play Tulsa Music.
Gallery: Steph Simon performs ‘Born on Black Wall Street: Unplugged’ show at former Brady Mansion
