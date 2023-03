BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 16-18.

TobyMac, March 25. $19-$93.75.

Harlem Globetrotters, March 27. $24-$119.

Turnpike Troubadours, March 30. $39.50-$149.

Journey w/Toto, March 31. $39-$153.50.

Turnpike Troubadours, April 1. $39.50-$149.

Koe Wetzel, April 14. $34-$69.

Smoke & Guns, April 22. 7 p.m. $25.

Shinedown, April 24. $49.95-$89.95.

Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.

Lizzo, May 20. $39.50-$129.50.

Shania Twain, June 3. $40.95-$225.95.

Billy Strings, June 7. $49.50-$74.50.

The Chicks, July 21. $39.50-$139.50.

Madonna, July 27, 8:30 p.m.

Paramore, July 29. $41.50-$136.

Zach Bryan, Aug. 11-12, 8 p.m.

Luke Bryan, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $39.50-$199.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Scotty McCreery, March 11. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Louis Prima Jr., March 18. 8 p.m. $15.

Shenandoah, March 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$29.50.

Tracy Lawrence, March 24. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Asleep at the Wheel, April 6. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Foreigner, April 13. 8 p.m. $69.59-$79.50.

Tracy Byrd, April 20. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Cheap Trick, April 28. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Jason Boland, April 29. 8 p.m. $19.50-$29.50.

Everclear, May 6. 8 p.m. $24-50-$39.50.

Foghat, May 10. 8 p.m. $19.50-$29.50.

Bret Michaels, May 12. 8 p.m. $59.50-$89.50.

Clint Black, June 9. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Loverboy, July 15. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

Collective Soul, July 20. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Chris D’Elia, March 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $31.50-$200.

Theory of a Deadman/Skillet, March 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$195.

Sabrina Carpenter, March 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$230.

Niko Moon, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Los Tigres Del Norte, April 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $49-$209.

Blippi, April 23. Doors at 1 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.

Ben Rector, April 28. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Celebrating David Bowie, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Chelsea Handler, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26.50-$106.50.

Trivium & Beartooth, June 4. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $29.50-$35.

Brit Floyd, June 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

Flaming Lips, June 17. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

The Head and The Heart/Father John Misty, Aug. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $40.50-$90.50.

Grupo Frontera, Nov. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

85 South Show Live, Nov. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $57-$297.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Free comedy show, March 10. 7 p.m.

Sierra Ferrell, March 11. 6:30 p.m. $25-$50.

Live from Cain’s w/Parker Millsap, Bette Smith. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Lainey Wilson, March 23. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Elle King, March 24. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

2 Minutes to Tulsa, April 1. 4 p.m. $25-$65.

Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Uncle Lucius, April 6. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Hiphopmexaparty w/C-Kan, MC Davo, Dharius, April 7. $30-$55.

Wade Bowen, April 8. 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Sullivan King, April 12. 7 p.m. $25-$150.

Badfish, April 13. 7 p.m. $15-$40.

Hippie Sabotage, April 14. 8 p.m. $29-$54.

The Wood Brothers, April 20. 6:30 p.m. $26-$51.

Cooper Alan, April 21. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Moe., April 26. 7 p.m. $25-$50.

Ward Davis, April 27. 7 p.m. $15-$40.

80s Prom, April 29. 8 p.m. $20-$50.

Blackberry Smoke, April 30. 6:30 p.m. $40-$70.

Shakey Graves, May 2. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Take Me To Church w/Stars Go Dim, Stephen Stanley, Voth, Annie Dixon, May 7. 6 p.m. $40.

Gary Clark Jr., May 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $50-$100.

Josh Wolf, May 11. 6 p.m. $29-$49.

Bright Eyes, May 14. 6 p.m. $36-$66.

They Might Be Giants, May 18. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Violent Femmes, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $41-$71.

Nude Art Show, May 20. 8 p.m. $35.

Emo Nite, May 27. 9 p.m. $17-$33.

Pecos & The Rooftops, June 9. 7 p.m. $21-$42.

Fleet Foxes, June 30. 7 p.m. $50-$140.

Forgotten Space: Celebrating Grateful Dead, July 14. 6:30 p.m. $22.

Death Grips, July 24. 7 p.m. $47-$72.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Cadillac Three, April 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $10.

Lily Rose, April 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-up.

Chelcie Lynn, May 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Joan Jett, May 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.

The Guess Who, June 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

The Thorn, March 25, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Eicher Wednesday, features Janet Rutland and Randy Wimer along with Nathan Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, March 8, 6:30 p.m.

The Modern Oklahoma Jazz, Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, March 14, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday, features Isaac and Marcela Eicher along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., March 15, 7:30 p.m.

