Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Ron White, Dec. 31. 8 p.m. $85-up.
Howie Mandel, Jan. 13. 8 p.m. $25-$55.
Boys II Men, Jan. 20. 8 p.m. $45-$65
Nelly, Jan. 26. 8 p.m. $50-$90.
Aaron Lewis, Feb. 2. 8 p.m. $25-$75.
Tanya Tucker with Tommy Howell, Feb. 4. 8 p.m. $50-$75.
A.J. Croce, Feb. 9. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Feb. 16. 8 p.m. $20-$60.
Buddy Guy, March 9. 8 p.m. $40-$85.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 18. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
Darius Rucker, April 21. 8 p.m. $95-$125.
Lady A, June 1. 8 p.m. $75-$130.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Oklahoma R&B Bash w/Keith Sweat, Jan. 28. $43.50-$263.50.
WWE Monday Night Raw, Jan. 30. $24-$114.
Judds Farewell, Wynonna Judd, Feb. 2. $29.50-$159.50.
PBR Unleash the Beast, Feb. 10-11. $19-$109.
Disney on Ice, Find Your Hero, Feb. 17-20. $24-$84.
Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. $59-$329.
Big 12 Wrestling, March 4-5.
NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 16-18.
TobyMac, March 25. $19-$93.75.
Harlem Globetrotters, March 27. $24-$119.
Journey w/Toto, March 31. $39-$153.50.
Koe Wetzel, April 14. $34-$69.
Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.
Lizzo, May 20. $39.50-$129.50.
Shania Twain, June 3. $40.95-$225.95.
Billy Strings, June 7. $49.50-$74.50.
Paramore, July 29. $41.50-$136.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Eli Young Band, Dec. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.
90s House Party w/Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, C&C Music Factory, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.
Josh Turner, Jan. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.
Grand Funk Railroad, Jan. 19. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.
Shane Smith & The Saints, Jan 21. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Spinners, Feb. 3. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.
Mark Chesnutt, Feb. 9. 8 p.m. $29.50.
Gary Allen, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Feb. 25. 8 p.m. $15.
Scotty McCreery, March 11. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Louis Prima Jr., March 18. 8 p.m. $15.
Tracy Lawrence, March 24. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.
Asleep at the Wheel, April 6. 8 p.m. $24.50.
Foreigner, April 13. 8 p.m. $69.59-$79.50.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Blue October, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.
Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 28. Doors at 8 p.m. $39.50-up.
Jerry Cantrell, March 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$45.
Chris D’Elia, March 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $31.50-$200.
Theory of a Deadman/Skillet, March 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$195.
Sabrina Carpenter, March 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$230.
Niko Moon, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.
Blippi, April 23. Doors at 1 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.
Ben Rector, April 28. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.
85 South Show Live, Nov. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $57-$297.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Bison Birthday Bash with The Brothers Moore, Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $20.
Corey Kent, Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT
William Clark Green, Dec. 31. 8:30 p.m. $26-$52.
Hangover Ball, Jan. 1. 6:30 p.m. $27.
Emo Punk Night w/A Twist of Emo, Jan. 7. 8 p.m.
Kolby Cooper, Jan. 13. 7 p.m. $18-$41.
Sam Morril, Jan. 21. 6 p.m. $35.
Casey Donahew, Jan. 26. 7 p.m. $25-$50.
Red Not Chili Peppers, Jan. 27. 7 p.m. $15-$25.
Riverfield Rocks, Feb. 4. 6 p.m. $20.
Death Cab for Cutie, Feb. 7. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT
Colter Wall, Feb. 9. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT
Chase Matthews & Kidd G, Feb. 10. 6:30 p.m. $26-$176.
Big Thief, Feb. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.
King Cabbage Brass Band, Feb. 17. 6:30 p.m. $12.50-$30.
Randall King, Feb. 18. 7 p.m. $15-$38.
Battle of the Bands, Feb. 23. 6:30 p.m. $12.
The Wonder Years, Feb.25. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.
Josh Abbott Band, March 3. 7 p.m. $24-$48.
Bob Wills' Texas Playboys, March 4. 6 p.m. $32-$48.
PUP/Joyce Manor, March 5. 6 p.m. $28-$36.
Sierra Ferrell, March 11. 6:30 p.m. $25-$50.
Lainey Wilson, March 23. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT
Elle King, March 24. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT
2 Minutes to Tulsa, April 1. 4 p.m. $25-$65.
Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.
Wade Bowen, April 8. 7 p.m. $22-$44.
Sullivan King, April 12. 7 p.m. $25-$150.
The Wood Brothers, April 20. 6:30 p.m. $26-$51.
They Might Be Giants, May 18. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT
Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
T.I., Jan. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.
Kool & the Gang, Feb. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.
Chris Lane, Feb. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.
Night Ranger, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$45.
Billy Ocean, March 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.
Deon Cole, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.
Chelcie Lynn, May 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122
The Nutcracker — Tulsa Ballet, Dec. 9-23, $27-110.
A Christmas Carol – American Theatre Company, Dec. 9-23, $22-40.
1776 – Theatre Tulsa, Jan. 13-29, $29.25-$47.50.
Invigorating: Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 14, $20-75.
Jesus Christ Superstar – Celebrity Attractions, Jan. 24-29, $30-90.
Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
Winter Jam, Feb. 19, $15.
The Thorn, March 25, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.
Miranda Sings, Feb. 2. $31-up.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.
Home Free, Feb. 28. $25.50-up.
Black Jacket Symphony/Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, March 9.
Bored Teachers, March 10. $25.50-up.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson, May 9. 7:30 p.m. $59.50-up.
Jazz Depot
5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430
Eicher Wednesday features Janet Rutland and Scott McQuade along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher live at Baxter's Interurban Grill, Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will not be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave. until Jan. 4.
Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Dec. 27, 6-8 p.m.
Eicher Wednesday features guitarist Tommy Crook along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher live at Baxter's Interurban Grill, Dec. 28, 6:30 p.m.
Featured video: