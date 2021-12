Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

Cox Business Convention Center

Jazz Depot

Eicher Wednesday, featuring Isaac Eicher and Marcela Eicher along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Dec. 29, 6:30 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday featuring Dr. Howard Potter and Nick Mancini along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher will be live at the Jazz Depot, Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.