Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Candlebox, March 19. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

J.P. Sears, March 25. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Air Supply, April 7. 8 p.m. $35-$159.

Boys II Men, April 8. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Foreigner, April 14. 8 p.m.

Jimmie Allen, April 21. 8 p.m. $35-$50.

Oak Ridge Boys, April 30. 8 pm. $20-$35.

Theo Von, May 6. 8 p.m. $30-$70.

Bonnie Raitt, May 20. 8 p.m. $40-up.

John Fogerty, May 21. 8 p.m. $65-$120.

Marilyn McCoo/Billy Davis, Jr., June 18. 8 p.m. On sale March 18.

Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47.

Trevor Noah, Aug. 12. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. On sale March 18.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Dua Lipa, March 17. $48-$132.50.

Justin Bieber, March 18. $62.50-$202.50.

Slipknot, March 23. $49.50-$139.50.

Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube with Warren G, March 24 (sold out) and March 25. $33.50-$133.50.

Harlem Globetrotters, March 26. $23-$118.

Koe Wetzel, April 9. 8 p.m. $38-$183.

Professional Bull Riding, April 15-16. $15-up.

Smoke & Guns, April 23. $29-up.

Marco Antonio Solis, April 29. $63.50-253.50.

Megadeth/Lamb of God, April 30. $70.50-$100.50.

Eagles, May 16. $129-$449.

Brooks & Dunn, May 21. $29.75-$149.75. $29.75-$149.75.

Jack White, May 24. $45-$114.

Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.

Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.

OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50. $39.50-$149.50.

The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.

Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.

Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.

Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Blackberry Smoke, March 17. 8 p.m. $19.50-$24.50.

Carly Pearce, March 24. 8 p.m. $35.50.

Marshall Tucker Band, March 26. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Joe Nichols, April 14. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, April 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

David Feherty, May 19. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.59.

Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

America, July 21. 8 p.m.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Bill Engvall, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.

311, April 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $37.50-$120.

Iliza Shlesinger, April 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Bill Maher, April 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$149.50.

Bob Dylan, April 13. Doors at 6:30 pm. $56.50-$570.

Brothers Osborne, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$52.

Modest Mouse, April 28. 8 p.m. $45-$174.50.

Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42.

The Cult, May 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

George Thorogood, May 5. Doors at 7 p.m.

Bert Kreischer, May 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$106.75.

Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.

Daryl Hall w/Todd Rundgren, May 20. 7:30 p.m. On sale March 18

Collective Soul, May 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$250.

Papa Roach, May 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$199.

Halestorm, May 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Weird Al Yankovic, June 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $37-$329.

Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Intocable, June 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Red Not Chili Peppers, March 18. 7 p.m. $15.

Steel Panther, March 23. 7 p.m. $27.50-$52.50.

Forgotten Space celebrates Grateful Dead, March 25. 6:30 p.m.

Riverfield Rocks, March 27. 3 p.m. $15.

Subtronics, March 30. 6 p.m. $30-$55.

Battle of the Bands, March 31. 6 p.m. $15.

Jon Lovitz, April 2. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $32-$40.

girl in red, April 3. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Lauren Alaina, April 7. $20-up. $20-$100.

Turnpike Troubadours, April 8 and April 9. SOLD OUT

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, April 21. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Citizen Cope, April 25. 7 p.m. $28-$55.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, April 26. 6:30 p.m. $30-$99.

'80s Prom, April 30. 8 p.m. $20-$45.

Elvis Costello, May 7. 6:30 p.m.

Alyssa Edwards, May 11. 7 p.m. $50-$99.

Clutch, May 12. 7 p.m. $35.

Women of Song Tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound, May 15. 6:30 p.m. $40.

Nude Art Show, May 21. 7:30 p.m. $20-$27. (Age 21-up)

Gang of Youths, May 26. 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.

The Band Camino, June 2. 6:30 p.m. $30-$145.

Reckless Kelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

The War on Drugs, June 4. 6:30 p.m. $51-$76.

Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. $33-$59.

Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. On sale March 11.

Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.

Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Simple Plan & Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. $38-up.

Coin, Aug. 3. On sale March 18.

Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. $23-$48.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Pat Green, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. Free tickets (limit 2) online.

Gin Blossoms/Sister Hazel, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$55.

Casey Donahew, April 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Scotty McCreery, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Skid Row, May 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale April 8.

Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale April 15.

Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Heather McMahan, Outback Presents, March 18, $33-$86.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Casting Crowns, March 25. 7 p.m. $35-$96.

True Girl Pajama Party Tour, March 31. 6:30 p.m. $22-$75.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Sal Vulcano, April 23. $39.75-$59.75.

Steve Crowder/Dave Landau, May 14. 7 p.m. $43.50-$103.50.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. $33.50-$53.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday featuring Brad Henderson, along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., March 16, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal at Greenwood Cultural Center, March 16, 7:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 22, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

