Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Professional Bull Riding, April 15-16. $15-up.
Smoke & Guns, April 23. $29-up.
Marco Antonio Solis, April 29. $63.50-253.50.
Megadeth/Lamb of God, April 30. $70.50-$100.50.
Eagles, May 16. $129-$449.
Brooks & Dunn, May 21. $29.75-$149.75. $29.75-$149.75.
Jack White, May 24. $45-$114.
Nelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $39-$89.
Machine Gun Kelly, July 9. $29.50-$129.50.
Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.
Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.
OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50. $39.50-$149.50.
The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.
Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.
Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.
Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.
Thunder vs. Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Joe Nichols, April 14. 8 p.m. $24.50.
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, April 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Lorrie Morgan, May 4. 8 p.m. Free with One Star Rewards card.
Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
David Feherty, May 19. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.59.
Cody Cannon, May 27. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.
Hinder, June 17, 8 p.m. $24.50. On sale April 14.
Colbie Caillat, June 25. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
3 Doors Down, July 3. 8 p.m. $59.50-$69.50.
America, July 21. 8 p.m.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Bob Dylan, April 13. Doors at 6:30 pm. $56.50-$570.
Brothers Osborne, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$52.
Modest Mouse, April 28. 8 p.m. $45-$174.50.
Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42.
The Cult, May 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
George Thorogood, May 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$90.50.
Daughtry, May 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$179.
Bert Kreischer, May 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$106.75.
Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.
Daryl Hall w/Todd Rundgren, May 20. 7:30 p.m. $55-$125.
Collective Soul, May 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$250.
Papa Roach, May 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$199.
Halestorm, May 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.
Indigo Girls, May 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.
Weird Al Yankovic, June 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $37-$329.
Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.
My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
Intocable, June 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, July 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$155.
Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.
Killer Queen, July 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$39.50.
Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.
W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, April 21. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT
Citizen Cope, April 25. 7 p.m. $28-$55.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, April 26. 6:30 p.m. $30-$99.
‘80s Prom, April 30. 8 p.m. $20-$45.
Patti Smith, May 6. 6:30 p.m. $50-$100.
Elvis Costello, May 7. 6:30 p.m. $75-$105.
Alyssa Edwards, May 11. 7 p.m. $50-$99.
Clutch, May 12. 7 p.m. $35.
Women of Song Tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound, May 15. 6:30 p.m. $40.
Robert Earl Keen, May 20. 6:30 p.m. $60.
Nude Art Show, May 21. 7:30 p.m. $20-$27. (Age 21-up)
Gang of Youths, May 26. 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.
The Band Camino, June 2. 6:30 p.m. $30-$145.
Reckless Kelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $25-$45.
The War on Drugs, June 4. 6:30 p.m. $51-$76.
Old Crow Medicine Show, June 5. 6:30 p.m. $36-$61.
Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60.
Brad Absher & the Superials, June 10. 6 p.m. $15-$37.50.
Ragland, June 11. 6 p.m. $17.
Junior Brown, June 18. 6:30 p.m. $24-$48.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. $33-$59.
Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.
Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.
Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.
Kaleo, July 24. 7 p.m. $43-$110.
Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.
Simple Plan & Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. $38-up.
Coin, Aug. 3. 7 p.m. $29.50-$100.
American Aquarium, Aug. 5. 6:30 p.m. $100.
The Dead South, Aug. 6. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.
Murder By Death/Amigo the Devil, Aug. 7. 6:30 p.m. $26-$46.
School of Rock Summer Concert, Aug. 28. Noon. $15.
Girl in Red, Sept. 12. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.
Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.
Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. $23-$48.
Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
Casey Donahew, April 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.
Scotty McCreery, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.
Skid Row, May 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.
J.J. Grey, June 3. Doors at 7 p.m.
Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon.
Dionne Warwick, July 16. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon.
Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon.
Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122
Shen Yun—Falun Dafa Association Oklahoma, April 13, $80-150.
The Revolutionists—World Stage Theatre Company, April 21-May 1, $15-25.
Singin’ In the Rain – Theatre Tulsa, April 29-May 15, $29.25-47.50.
Salome – Tulsa Opera, April 29 & May 1, $45-150.
God of Carnage – American Theatre Company, May 6-14, $22-26.
Mercurial – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, April 7, $20-75.
Moana Jr. – Theatre Tulsa, May 20-22, $20.25-26.50.
Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
Gaither Music Homecoming, Aug. 19-20. $55-up.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.
Sal Vulcano, April 23. $39.75-$59.75.
Steve Crowder/Dave Landau, May 14. 7 p.m. $43.50-$103.50.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.
Kurtis Conner, July 28. $40.50-$63.50.
Nurse Blake, Sept. 25. Two shows. $49.50-$69.50.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. $33.50-$53.50.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.
Jazz Depot
5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430
Eicher Wednesday features Janet Rutland and Scott McQuade along with Shelby Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, April 13, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.
Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Greenwood Cultural Center, April 13, 7:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.
The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, April 19, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.
