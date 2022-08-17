Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker will perform at the River Spirit Hotel and Casino in September. 

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World file

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Aug. 18. 8 p.m. $75-$85.

Roberto Tapia and Larry Hernandez, Aug. 20. 8 p.m. $40-$125.

Midland, Aug. 25. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

XFN 382, Aug. 26. 8 p.m.

Ronnie Milsap, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. $20-$30.

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $60-$95.

The Bellamy Brothers, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $20-$30.

Chris Janson, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $20-$55.

Kevin James, Sept. 29. 8 p.m. $40-$95.

All-American Rejects, Oct. 1. 8 p.m. $25-$60.

John Mulaney, Oct. 6. 8 p.m. $70-$135.

Lady A, Oct. 20. 8 p.m. $75-$130. POSTPONED

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Feb. 16. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Darius Rucker, April 21. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.

Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.

Bill Burr, Sept. 8. 8 p.m.

Michael Buble, Sept 11. 8 p.m. $69-$143.50.

Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.

Scorpions/Whitesnake, Sept. 21. $35-$145.

Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes, Sept. 27. 7 p.m. $15-$250.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.

Blue's Clues & You, Oct. 27, $31.50-$71.50.

Post Malone, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$229.50.

Carrie Underwood, Oct. 31. $39.50-$125.

Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. $47.50-$63.75.

OU vs. Arkansas men's basketball, Dec. 10. On sale Aug. 19.

Cirque Dreams Holidays, Dec. 18. $33-$103.

Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. 7:30 p.m.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Ann Wilson, Aug. 19. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

Top Rank Boxing, Aug. 27. 5:50 p.m. and 9 p.m. $49.50-up.

The Frontmen, Aug. 28. 6 p.m. $29.50.

Pam Tillis/Deana Carter, Sept. 8. $29.50-$39.50.

ZZ Top, Sept. 17. 8 p.m. $89.50-$109.50.

Staind, Sept. 22. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Craig Ferguson, Oct. 8. $29.50-$49.50.

Third Eye Blind, Oct. 21. $59.50-$69.50.

Mark Chesnutt, Oct. 27. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Alice Cooper, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $89.50-$99.50.

Goo Goo Dolls, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $49.50-$59.50.

38 Special, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $38.

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Andrew McMahon, Aug. 27. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.50-$65.

Modest Mouse, Sept. 7. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$180.

Nikki Glaser, Sept. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$136.75.

Leanne Morgan, Sept. 30. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$56.75.

Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.

Jo Koy, Oct. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $45.50-$225.

Dropkick Murphys, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $37.50-$70.50.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Indigo Girls, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

Puscifer, Nov. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Little Feat, Nov. 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$349.50.

Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith, Dec. 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$125.

Clint Black with Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42-$321.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Shining The Light on Brain Injuries (benefit), Aug. 20. 7 p.m.

Jared Tyler (brunch show), Aug. 28. 10 a.m. Free.

School of Rock Summer Concert, Aug. 28. Noon. $15.

Granger Smith, Sept. 9. $26-$51.

The Queens Drag Show, Sept. 19. 7 p.m. $30-$40.

girl in red, Sept. 12. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

GWAR, Sept. 19. 6 p.m. $30-$60.

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

The Front Bottoms, Sept. 23. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

Judah & the Lion, Sept. 24. 6:30 p.m. $32.50-$109.

Whirligig (brunch show), Sept. 25. 10 a.m. Free.

Henry Rollins, Sept. 25. 7 p.m. $30-$155.

Muscatine Bloodline, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Cole Swindell, Oct. 1. 6:30 p.m. $45-$75.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $30-$55.

The Midnight, Oct. 9. 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.

Spoon, Oct. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

A R I Z O N A, Oct. 12. 7 p.m. $30-$530.

The Great Divide, Oct. 14. 7 p.m. $20.

Death Cab for Cutie, Oct. 15. 6:30 p.m. $50-$75. POSTPONED

Marcus Mumford, Oct. 17. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Pecos & The Rooftops, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $19-$38.

The Melvins, Oct. 21. 7 p.m. $22-$42.

Stoney LaRue, Oct. 22. 7 p.m. $24-$48.

Monica Taylor/Travis Fite (brunch show), Oct. 23. Free.

Highly Suspect, Oct. 23. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Omar Apollo, Oct. 25. 6:45 p.m. $33-$93.

Gogol Bordello, Oct. 26. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Dayglow, Oct. 30. 7 p.m. $29.50-$119.50.

AWOLNATION, Nov. 2. 6:30 p.m. $40-$65.

Rock-N-Folk-N-Chili Cookoff, Nov. 5. 5:30 p.m. $15-$37.50.

Bad Suns, Nov. 6. 6 p.m. $22-$72,

Girl Talk, Nov. 10. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Josh Meloy, Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Chelsea Cutler, Nov. 15. 6:30 p.m. $27.50-$47.50.

Cody Canada and the Departed, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. On sale Aug. 19.

Trampled by Turtles, Dec. 7. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 9. 7 p.m. $23-$46.

Trevor Wallace, Dec. 11. 6 p.m. On sale Aug. 19.

Bison Birthday Bash with The Brothers Moore, Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $20.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. SOLD OUT

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

John Conlee, Aug. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-$25.

Indigenous, Aug. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $10-$20.

Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Jo Dee Messina, Sept. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 29. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $15.

K.C. & the Sunshine Band, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $55.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Something Rotten!, Theatre Tulsa, Aug. 12-28, $29-$48.

Pretty Woman, Celebrity Attractions, Aug. 23-28, $25-65.

Driving Miss Daisy, Sept. 15-25.

Hadestown, Celebrity Attractions, Sept. 27-Oct. 2.

Sam Harris, Nov. 18-19

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Gaither Music Homecoming, Aug. 19-20. $55-up.

We Are Messengers, Nov. 13. 7 p.m. $25-up.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Jurassic Quest, Sept. 23-25.

Nurse Blake, Sept. 25. Two shows. $49.50-$69.50.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.

MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.

Brian Kilmeade, Nov. 13. $43.50-$203.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 27. On sale Aug. 19.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 10. $29.75-$69.75.

Friends! The Musical Parody, Jan. 31. $33.75-$50.75. 

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday, Janet Rutland and Randy Wimer, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal,  Southminster Presbyterian Church, 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m. 

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday, Hot Club Happy Hour with Clay Welch, Dean DeMerritt, Paul Eicher and Shelby Eicher, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Aug. 24.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Aug 24, 7:30 p.m.

Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story

