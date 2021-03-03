Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Tim Allen, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $70-$85.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.
Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.
Alan Jackson, Aug. 27. $39.99-$129.99.
KISS, Oct. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.
TobyMac, Oct 4. $22.75-$92.75.
Dan + Shay, Nov. 13. $17-$225.
Joe Rogan, Dec. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.
The Weeknd, Feb. 20, 2022. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Uncle Kracker, May 27. 8 p.m. $19.50.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, July 1. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Clint Black, Aug. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, Sept. 10. 8 p.m. $19.50.
Clay Walker, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Collective Soul, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $39.50.
Martina McBride, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.
Whiskey Myers, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Little River Band, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Tony Bennett, Dec. 16. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.
Iliza Shlesinger, July 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.
Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.
Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Stoney LaRue, March 5. SOLD OUT.
The Damn Quails, March 12. Doors at 9 p.m. $20-$30.
Casey Donahew, March 13. SOLD OUT.
Randall King, March 19. Two shows. Doors at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $17.50-$27.50.
The Steel Woods, March 20. SOLD OUT.
Jonathan Tyler, March 27, Doors at 9 p.m. $25-$35.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns, April 2. Two shows. Doors at 6 and 9 p.m. $20-$30.
Aaron Watson, April 8. Doors at 9 p.m. $35-$50.
Jon Wolfe, April 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.
Mike Ryan, April 10. Two shows. Doors at 6 and 9 p.m. $20-$30.
Jamie Lin Wilson & Kaitlin Butts, April 16. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m and 9 p.m. $25-$35.
Josh Abbott, April 23. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.
Cody Hibbard and Carson Jeffrey, April 24. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.
Joshua Ray Walker, April 30. Doors at 9 p.m. $20-$30.
Wade Bowen, May 7. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m and 9 p.m. $25-$35.
Kyle Nix, May 8. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $20-$30.
Tech N9ne, June 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.
The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.
Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.
The Airborne Toxic Event, Oct. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $23-$43.
They Might Be Giants, May 19, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice.
Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala concert, April 24. $30-$75.
For King & Country, May 29. 7 p.m. $20-$200.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 4. 7 p.m. $55-$85.
Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame
5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299
Eicher Wednesday, featuring Brad Henderson along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, live at the Jazz Depot, call for reservations or listen on Facebook Live, March 3. 7-9 p.m.
The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Facebook Live, March 9. 6-8 p.m.
