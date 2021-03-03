 Skip to main content
Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

Alan Jackson at Paradise Cove for Outlook 2017 (copy)

Alan Jackson will play the BOK Center in August.

 TOM GILBERT, Tulsa World file

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Tim Allen, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $70-$85.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Justin Bieber, June 17. $62.50-$202.50.

Chris Stapleton, Aug. 20. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $49.75-$99.75.

Alan Jackson, Aug. 27. $39.99-$129.99.

KISS, Oct. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

TobyMac, Oct 4. $22.75-$92.75.

Dan + Shay, Nov. 13. $17-$225.

Joe Rogan, Dec. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $38-$113.

The Weeknd, Feb. 20, 2022. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.75-$125.75.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Uncle Kracker, May 27. 8 p.m. $19.50.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, July 1. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Easton Corbin, July 9. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Clint Black, Aug. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee, Sept. 10. 8 p.m. $19.50.

Clay Walker, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Collective Soul, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $39.50.

Martina McBride, Oct. 29. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Little River Band, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Tony Bennett, Dec. 16. 6 p.m. $79.50-$99.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Brit Floyd, June 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

Iliza Shlesinger, July 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Stoney LaRue, March 5. SOLD OUT.

The Damn Quails, March 12. Doors at 9 p.m. $20-$30.

Casey Donahew, March 13. SOLD OUT.

Randall King, March 19. Two shows. Doors at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $17.50-$27.50.

The Steel Woods, March 20. SOLD OUT.

Jonathan Tyler, March 27, Doors at 9 p.m. $25-$35.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns, April 2. Two shows. Doors at 6 and 9 p.m. $20-$30.

Aaron Watson, April 8. Doors at 9 p.m. $35-$50.

Jon Wolfe, April 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.

Mike Ryan, April 10. Two shows. Doors at 6 and 9 p.m. $20-$30.

Jamie Lin Wilson & Kaitlin Butts, April 16. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m and 9 p.m. $25-$35.

Josh Abbott, April 23. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30-$40.

Cody Hibbard and Carson Jeffrey, April 24. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $20-$30.

Joshua Ray Walker, April 30. Doors at 9 p.m. $20-$30.

Wade Bowen, May 7. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m and 9 p.m. $25-$35.

Kyle Nix, May 8. Two shows. Doors at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $20-$30.

Tech N9ne, June 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$47.

The Cadillac Three, Sept. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$35.

Umphrey’s McGee, Sept. 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $25-$39.50.

The Airborne Toxic Event, Oct. 8. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $23-$43.

They Might Be Giants, May 19, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

All Skyline Event Center events are canceled until further notice.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala concert, April 24. $30-$75.

For King & Country, May 29. 7 p.m. $20-$200.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 4. 7 p.m. $55-$85.

Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame

5 S. Boston Ave., okjazz.org, 918-928-5299

Eicher Wednesday, featuring Brad Henderson along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, live at the Jazz Depot, call for reservations or listen on Facebook Live, March 3. 7-9 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Facebook Live, March 9. 6-8 p.m.

