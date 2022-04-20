Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Jimmie Allen, April 21. 8 p.m. $35-$50.

Oak Ridge Boys, April 30. 8 pm. $20-$35.

Theo Von, May 6. 8 p.m. $30-$70.

Bonnie Raitt, May 20. 8 p.m. $40-up.

John Fogerty, May 21. 8 p.m. $65-$120.

Starship with Mickey Thomas, May 27. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

Luis R. Conriquez & Banda Machos, June 17. 8 p.m.

Marilyn McCoo/Billy Davis Jr., June 18. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47.

Trevor Noah, Aug. 12. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

Midland, Aug. 25. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $60-$95.

Kevin James, Sept. 29. 8 p.m.

Lady A, Oct. 20. 8 p.m.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Smoke & Guns, April 23. $29-up.

Marco Antonio Solis, April 29. $63.50-$253.50.

Megadeth/Lamb of God, April 30. $70.50-$100.50.

Eagles, May 16. $129-$449.

Brooks & Dunn, May 21. $29.75-$149.75.

Jack White, May 24. $45-$114.

Nelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $39-$89.

Machine Gun Kelly, July 9. $29.50-$129.50.

Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.

Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.

OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50.

The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.

Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.

Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.

Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.

Thunder vs. Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, April 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Lorrie Morgan, May 4. 8 p.m. Free with One Star Rewards card.

Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

David Feherty, May 19. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.59.

Cody Cannon, May 27. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

Hinder, June 17, 8 p.m. $24.50.

Colbie Caillat, June 25. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Neal McCoy, June 30. 8 p.m. On sale April 21.

3 Doors Down, July 3. 8 p.m. $59.50-$69.50.

Jamey Johnson, July 7. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

America, July 21. 8 p.m.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Modest Mouse, April 28. 8 p.m. $45-$174.50.

Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42.

The Cult, May 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

George Thorogood, May 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$90.50.

Daughtry, May 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$179.

Bert Kreischer, May 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$106.75.

Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.

Daryl Hall w/Todd Rundgren, May 20. 7:30 p.m. $55-$125.

Collective Soul, May 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$250.

Papa Roach, May 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$199.

Halestorm, May 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Indigo Girls, May 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

Weird Al Yankovic, June 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $37-$329.

Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Intocable, June 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, July 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$155.

Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.

Killer Queen, July 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Andrew McMahon, Aug. 27. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.50-$65.

Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, April 21. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Citizen Cope, April 25. 7 p.m. $28-$55.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, April 26. 6:30 p.m. $30-$99.

‘80s Prom, April 30. 8 p.m. $20-$45.

Patti Smith, May 6. 6:30 p.m. $50-$100.

Elvis Costello, May 7. 6:30 p.m. $75-$105.

Alyssa Edwards, May 11. 7 p.m. $50-$99.

Clutch, May 12. 7 p.m. $35.

Women of Song Tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound, May 15. 6:30 p.m. $40.

Austin Burke/Eric Burgett, May 18. 7 p.m. $20.

Robert Earl Keen, May 20. 6:30 p.m. $60.

Nude Art Show, May 21. 7:30 p.m. $20-$27. (Age 21-up)

Gang of Youths, May 26. 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.

The Band Camino, June 2. 6:30 p.m. $30-$145.

Reckless Kelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

The War on Drugs, June 4. 6:30 p.m. $51-$76.

Old Crow Medicine Show, June 5. 6:30 p.m. $36-$61.

Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60.

Brad Absher & the Superials, June 10. 6 p.m. $15-$37.50.

Ragland, June 11. 6 p.m. $17.

Junior Brown, June 18. 6:30 p.m. $24-$48.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. $33-$59.

Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.

Kaleo, July 24. 7 p.m. $43-$110.

Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Simple Plan & Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. $38-up.

Coin, Aug. 3. 7 p.m. $29.50-$100.

Lost Dog Street Band, Aug. 4. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

American Aquarium, Aug. 5. 6:30 p.m. $100.

The Dead South, Aug. 6. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.

Murder By Death/Amigo the Devil, Aug. 7. 6:30 p.m. $26-$46.

School of Rock Summer Concert, Aug. 28. Noon. $15.

girl in red, Sept. 12. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. $23-$48.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Scotty McCreery, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Skid Row, May 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

J.J. Grey, June 3. Doors at 7 p.m. Free tickets online only.

Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Dionne Warwick, July 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$55.

Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

The Revolutionists – World Stage Theatre Company, April 21-May 1, $15-25.

Singin’ In the Rain – Theatre Tulsa, April 29-May 15, $29.25-47.50.

Salome – Tulsa Opera, April 29 & May 1, $45-150.

God of Carnage – American Theatre Company, May 6-14, $22-26.

Mercurial – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, April 7, $20-75.

Moana Jr. – Theatre Tulsa, May 20-22, $20.25-26.50.

The Nacirema Society First One-Hundred Years – Theatre North, May 21-29, $17-20.

Paw Patrol Live – Vstar Entertainment, May 21-22, $15-140.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Gaither Music Homecoming, Aug. 19-20. $55-up.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Sal Vulcano, April 23. $39.75-$59.75.

Steve Crowder/Dave Landau, May 14. 7 p.m. $43.50-$103.50.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Kurtis Conner, July 28. $40.50-$63.50.

Nurse Blake, Sept. 25. Two shows. $49.50-$69.50.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.

MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday with Gypsy Jazz with Shelby Eicher, Rick Bentley, Paul Eicher and Trish Webster, at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, April 20, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, April 20, 7:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, April 26, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

<&rule>

Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story