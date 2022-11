Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Styx, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $40-$75.

Luis Coronel/Virlan Garcia/Javier

Rosas, Dec. 2. 9 p.m. $40-$60.

Clay Walker, Dec. 8. 8 p.m. $30-$60.

Ron White, Dec. 31. 8 p.m. $85-up.

Howie Mandel, Jan. 13. 8 p.m. $25-$55.

Aaron Lewis, Feb. 2. 8 p.m. $25-$75.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Feb. 16. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Buddy Guy, March 9. 8 p.m. $40-$85.

Darius Rucker, April 21. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

Lady A, June 1. 8 p.m. $75-$130.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. $47.50-$63.75.

OU vs. Arkansas men’s basketball, Dec. 10. $11-$151.

Cirque Dreams Holidays, Dec. 18. $33-$103.

Oklahoma R&B Bash w/Keith Sweat, Jan. 28. $43.50-$263.50.

WWE Monday Night Raw, Jan. 30. $24-$114.

Wynonna Judd, Feb. 2. $29.50-$159.50.

PBR Unleash the Beast, Feb. 10-11. $19-$109.

Disney on Ice, Find Your Hero, Feb. 17-20. $24-$84.

Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. $59-$329.

Big 12 Wrestling, March 4-5.

TobyMac, March 25. $19-$93.75.

Journey w/Toto, March 31. $39-$153.50.

Koe Wetzel, April 14. $34-$69.

Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.

Lizzo, May 20. $39.50-$129.50.

Shania Twain, June 3. $40.95-$225.95.

Paramore, July 29. $41.50-$136.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Martina McBride, Dec. 16. 8 p.m. $59.50-$69.50.

Eli Young Band, Dec. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

90s House Party w/Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, C&C Music Factory, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Josh Turner, Jan. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Grand Funk Railroad, Jan. 19. $29.50-$39.50.

Spinners, Feb. 3. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Mark Chesnutt, Feb. 9. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Gary Allen, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Tracy Lawrence, March 24. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith, Dec. 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$125.

Clint Black/Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42-$321.

Joe Gatto, Dec. 9. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$56.75.

So Fly Tour w/DC Young Fly & Friends, Dec. 10. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$64.50.

Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$150.

Nikki Glaser, Dec. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$136.75.

Blue October, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 28. Doors at 8 p.m. $39.50-up.

Jerry Cantrell, March 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$45.

Chris D’Elia, March 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $31.50-$200.

Theory of a Deadman/Skillet, March 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$195.

Niko Moon, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Blippi, April 23. Doors at 1 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.

Ben Rector, April 28. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Dec. 4. 11 a.m. $5.

Silversun Pickups/Wilderado/Cafune, Dec. 5. 6 p.m. $36-$61.

Trampled by Turtles, Dec. 7. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 9. 7 p.m. $23-$46.

Trevor Wallace, Dec. 11. 6 p.m. SOLD OUT

Kyle Nix and the 38s/RC & The Ambers, Dec. 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Bison Birthday Bash with The Brothers Moore, Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $20.

Corey Kent, Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. $15-$30.

William Clark Green, Dec. 31. 8:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Hangover Ball, Jan. 1. 6:30 p.m. $27.

Emo Punk Night w/A Twist of Emo, Jan. 7. 8 p.m.

Kolby Cooper, Jan. 13. 7 p.m. $18-$41.

Sam Morril, Jan. 21. 6 p.m. $35.

Casey Donahew, Jan. 26. 7 p.m. $25-$50.

Red Not Chili Peppers, Jan. 27. 7 p.m. $15-$25.

Death Cab for Cutie, Feb. 7. 6:30 p.m. $50-$75.

Big Thief, Feb. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

King Cabbage Brass Band, Feb. 17. 6:30 p.m. $12.50-$30.

Randall King, Feb. 18. 7 p.m. $15-$38.

Battle of the Bands, Feb. 23. 6:30 p.m. $12.

Josh Abbott Band, March 3. 7 p.m.

PUP/Joyce Manor, March 5. 6 p.m. $28-$36.

Sierra Ferrell, March 11. 6:30 p.m. $25-$50.

Lainey Wilson, March 23. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Elle King, March 24. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

2 Minutes to Tulsa, April 1. 4 p.m. $25-$65.

Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Wade Bowen, April 8. 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Sullivan King, April 12. 7 p.m. $25-$150.

The Wood Brothers, April 20. 6:30 p.m. $26-$51.

They Might Be Giants, May 18. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Sara Evans, Dec. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

T.I., Jan. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.

Kool & the Gang, Feb. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.

Chris Lane, Feb. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Night Ranger, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$45.

Billy Ocean, March 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Elf in Concert – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 2, $20-64.50.

Greenwood – Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Dec. 2-3, $20.

Festival Bell Ringers – TPAC Presents Brown Bag It, Dec. 7, free.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 9-23, $27-110.

A Christmas Carol – American Theatre Company, Dec. 9-23, $22-40.

David Phelps: It Must Be Christmas – TPAC Presents at TU Lorton Performance Center, Dec. 16, $30-55.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Celebration of Handel’s Christmas Messiah, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. Admission new unwrapped toy.

Grady Nichols Christmas show, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Winter Jam, Feb. 19, $15.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 10. $29.75-$69.75.

Ancient Aliens Live, Jan. 20. $39.

Miranda Sings, Feb. 2. $31-up.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Home Free, Feb. 28. $25.50-up.

Bored Teachers, March 10. $25.50-up.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, May 9. 7:30 p.m. $59.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features Tommy Crook along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Nov. 30.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday features the Hot Club Happy Hour with the Gypsy Jazz Quartet featuring Clay Welch and Paul Eicher along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.