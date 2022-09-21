Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood will perform at the BOK Center on Halloween. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

The Bellamy Brothers, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. $20-$30.

Chris Janson, Sept. 23. 8 p.m. $20-$55.

Kevin James, Sept. 29. 8 p.m. $40-$95.

All-American Rejects, Oct. 1. 8 p.m. $25-$60.

John Mulaney, Oct. 6. 8 p.m. $70-$135.

Train, Oct. 13. 8 p.m. $70-$125.

XFN 383, 8 p.m. $45-$105.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Bell Biv Devoe, Nov. 10. 8 p.m. $40-$50.

Marlon Wayans, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Feb. 16. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Darius Rucker, April 21. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Scorpions/Whitesnake, Sept. 21. $35-$145.

Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes, Sept. 27. 7 p.m. $15-$250.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.

Blue’s Clues & You, Oct. 27, $31.50-$71.50.

Post Malone, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$229.50.

Carrie Underwood, Oct. 31. $39.50-$125.

Chris Tomlin/Hillsong United, Nov. 14. $33.75-$103.75.

Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. $47.50-$63.75.

OU vs. Arkansas men’s basketball, Dec. 10. $11-$151.

Cirque Dreams Holidays, Dec. 18. $33-$103.

Oklahoma R&B Bash w/Keith Sweat, Jan. 28. $43.50-$263.50.

Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. $59-$329.

TobyMac, March 25. On sale Sept. 22.

Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Staind, Sept. 22. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Craig Ferguson, Oct. 8. $29.50-$49.50.

Third Eye Blind, Oct. 21. $59.50-$69.50.

Mark Chesnutt, Oct. 27. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Alice Cooper, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $89.50-$99.50.

Goo Goo Dolls, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $49.50-$59.50.

38 Special, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $38.

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

90s House Party, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Leanne Morgan, Sept. 30. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$56.75.

Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.

Jo Koy, Oct. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $45.50-$225.

Dropkick Murphys, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $37.50-$70.50.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Jen Hatmaker, Nov. 10. Doors at 6 p.m. $34-$129.

Peppa Pig’s Adventures, Nov. 16. Doors at 5 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.

Indigo Girls, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

Puscifer, Nov. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Little Feat, Nov. 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$349.50.

Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith, Dec. 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$125.

Clint Black/Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42-$321.

Joe Gatto, Dec. 9. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$56.75.

Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$150.

Nikki Glaser, Dec. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$136.75.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

The Front Bottoms, Sept. 23. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

Judah & the Lion, Sept. 24. 6:30 p.m. $32.50-$109.

Whirligig (brunch show), Sept. 25. 10 a.m. Free.

Henry Rollins, Sept. 25. 7 p.m. $30-$155.

Muscadine Bloodline, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Cole Swindell, Oct. 1. 6:30 p.m. $45-$75.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $30-$55.

The Midnight, Oct. 9. 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.

Spoon, Oct. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

The Great Divide, Oct. 14. 7 p.m. $20.

Cherokee language concert, Oct. 15. 5 p.m. Free

Marcus Mumford, Oct. 17. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Pecos & The Rooftops, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $19-$38.

The Melvins, Oct. 21. 7 p.m. $22-$42.

Stoney LaRue, Oct. 22. 7 p.m. $24-$48.

Monica Taylor/Travis Fite (brunch show), Oct. 23. Free.

Highly Suspect, Oct. 23. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Omar Apollo, Oct. 25. 6:45 p.m. $33-$93.

Gogol Bordello, Oct. 26. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Penn Jillette, Oct. 27. 7 p.m. $40.

Dayglow, Oct. 30. 7 p.m. $29.50-$119.50.

AWOLNATION, Nov. 2. 6:30 p.m. $40-$65.

Rock-N-Folk-N-Chili Cookoff, Nov. 5. 5:30 p.m. $15-$37.50.

Bad Suns, Nov. 6. 6 p.m. $22-$72,

Girl Talk, Nov. 10. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Josh Meloy, Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Pokey Lafarge & Hot Club of Cowtown, 6 p.m. $21-$42.

Chelsea Cutler, Nov. 15. 6:30 p.m. $27.50-$47.50.

Hari Kondabolu, Nov. 17. 7 p.m. $20.

Cody Canada and the Departed, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Jon Wolfe, Nov. 19. 7 p.m. $15-$19.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 25. 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Cancer Sucks Concert w/Texas Hippie Coalition & Aranda, Nov. 26. 6 p.m. $20.

Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Dec. 4. 11 a.m.

Trampled by Turtles, Dec. 7. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 9. 7 p.m. $23-$46.

Trevor Wallace, Dec. 11. 6 p.m. $29.50-up.

Kyle Nix and the 38s/RC & The Ambers, Dec. 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Bison Birthday Bash with The Brothers Moore, Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $20.

William Clark Green, Dec. 31. 8:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Big Thief, Feb. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. SOLD OUT

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.

Marty Stuart, Oct. 9. Doors at 7 pm. $39-$49.

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 29. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $15.

K.C. & the Sunshine Band, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $55.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Driving Miss Daisy, Sept. 15-25, $15-25.

Magnificent: Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, Sept. 24, $20-75.

Hadestown, Celebrity Attractions, Sept. 27-Oct. 2., $29-79

Brown Bag It: Monica

Taylor and Travis Fite, Oct. 5, Free.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Oct. 7-15, $22-32.

Unforgettable: Bernstein Symphony Dances, Oct. 8, $20-75.

Sam Harris, Nov. 18-19.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

We Are Messengers, Nov. 13. 7 p.m. $25-up.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter tulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Nurse Blake, Sept. 25. 7 p.m. (sold out) and 10 p.m. $45.50

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.

MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.

Brian Kilmeade, Nov. 13. $43.50-$203.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 27. $30-up.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 10. $29.75-$69.75.

Friends! The Musical Parody, Jan. 31. $33.75-$50.75.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features Janet Rutland and Randy Wimer live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church, 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday features Tommy Crook and Rodney Lay along with Shelby Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.

The Tulsa Jazz Society presents the Jazzy Ladies, featuring vocals by Pam Van Dyke Crosby, Kathy Rogers Haroldson, Ava Stanley, Stephanie Oliver and Margie Tanner accompanied by Frank Brown, Dean DeMerritt and Tony Yohe live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.

