Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Chicago, March 5. 8 p.m. $50-$85.
Tom Segura, March 10. 8 p.m. $50-$85.
Jon Pardi, March 12. 8 p.m. $50-up.
Candlebox, March 19. 8 p.m. $20-$35.
J.P. Sears, March 25. 8 p.m. $20-$40.
Air Supply, April 7. 8 p.m. $35-$159.
Boys II Men, April 8. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
Foreigner, April 14. 8 p.m.
Jimmie Allen, April 21. 8 p.m. $35-$50.
Trevor Noah, April 23. 8 p.m. $65-$75.
Oak Ridge Boys, April 30. 8 pm. $20-$35.
Theo Von, May 6. 8 p.m. $30-$70.
Bonnie Raitt, May 20. 8 p.m. $40-up.
John Fogerty, May 21. 8 p.m. $65-$120.
Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.
Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Big 12 Wrestling, March 5-6. $41-$126.
Price is Right Live, March 15. $29.50-$59.50.
Dua Lipa, March 17. $48-$132.50.
Justin Bieber, March 18. $62.50-$202.50.
Slipknot, March 23. $49.50-$139.50.
Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube with Warren G, March 24 (sold out) and March 25. $33.50-$133.50.
Harlem Globetrotters, March 26. $23-$118.
Koe Wetzel, April 9. 8 p.m. $38-$183.
Professional Bull Riding, April 15-16. $15-up.
Smoke & Guns, April 23. $29-up.
Marco Antonio Solis, April 29. $63.50-253.50.
Megadeth/Lamb of God, April 30. $70.50-$100.50.
Eagles, May 16. $129-$449.
Brooks & Dunn, May 21. $29.75-$149.75. On sale March 4.
Jack White, May 24. $45-$114.
Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.
Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.
OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50. On sale March 4.
The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.
Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.
Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.
Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, March 3. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Ryan Bingham, March 12. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.
Blackberry Smoke, March 17. 8 p.m. $19.50-$24.50.
Carly Pearce, March 24. 8 p.m. $35.50.
Marshall Tucker Band, March 26. 8 p.m. $24.50.
Joe Nichols, April 14. 8 p.m. $24.50.
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, April 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
David Feherty, May 19. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.59.
Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Bill Engvall, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.
311, April 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $37.50-$120.
Iliza Shlesinger, April 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.
Bill Maher, April 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$149.50.
Bob Dylan, April 13. Doors at 6:30 pm. $56.50-$570.
Brothers Osborne, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$52.
Modest Mouse, April 28. 8 p.m. $45-$174.50.
Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42.
The Cult, May 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
George Thorogood, May 5. Doors at 7 p.m.
Bert Kreischer, May 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$106.75.
Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.
Papa Roach, May 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$199.
Weird Al Yankovic, June 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $37-$329.
Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.
My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.
W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Yungblud, March 3. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.
Josh Abbott Band, March 4. 7 p.m. $22-$44.
Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, March 5. 6 p.m. $29-$45.
Hippie Sabotage, March 8. 6:30 p.m. $29-$49.
Bob the Drag Queen, March 10 (two shows). 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.. $30-$40.
Flogging Molly, March 12. $37.50-$149.
Between the Buried and Me, March 13. $25-$45.
KALEO, March 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $43-$110.
Red Not Chili Peppers, March 18. 7 p.m. $15.
Steel Panther, March 23. 7 p.m. $27.50-$52.50.
Forgotten Space celebrates Grateful Dead, March 25. 6:30 p.m.
Riverfield Rocks, March 27. 3 p.m. $15.
Subtronics, March 30. 6 p.m. $30-$55.
Battle of the Bands, March 31. 6 p.m. $15.
Jon Lovitz, April 2. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $32-$40.
girl in red, April 3. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Lauren Alaina, April 7. $20-up. $20-$100.
Turnpike Troubadours, April 8 and April 9. SOLD OUT
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, April 21. 6:30 p.m. $60.
Citizen Cope, April 25. 7 p.m. $28-$55.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, April 26. 6:30 p.m. $30-$99.
'80s Prom, April 30. 8 p.m. $20-$45.
Elvis Costello, May 7. 6:30 p.m.
Clutch, May 12. 7 p.m. $35.
Woman of Song Tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound, May 15. 6:30 p.m. $40.
Nude Art Show, May 21. 7:30 p.m. $20-$27. (Age 21-up)
Gang of Youths, May 26. 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.
The War on Drugs, June 4. 6:30 p.m. $51-$76.
Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. $33-$59.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.
Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.
Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.
Simple Plan & Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. $38-up.
Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.
Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. $23-$48.
Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
Commodores, March 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.
Pat Green, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. Free tickets (limit 2) online.
Gin Blossoms/Sister Hazel, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$55.
Casey Donahew, April 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.
Scotty McCreery, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.
Skid Row, May 6. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale March 4.
Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale April 8.
Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale April 15.
Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122
Unfinished, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, March 5, $20-$75.
Tootsie, Celebrity Attractions, March 8-13, $29-$79.
Professor Wow’s Fun-Believable Science Show, TPAC, March 11, $11-$17.
Imani Winds, Chamber Music Tulsa, March 13, free.
Heather McMahan, Outback Presents, March 18, $33-$86.
Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
Casting Crowns, March 25. 7 p.m. $35-$96.
True Girl Pajama Party Tour, March 31. 6:30 p.m. $22-$75.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.
Sal Vulcano, April 23. $39.75-$59.75.
Steve Crowder/Dave Landau, May 14. 7 p.m. $43.50-$103.50.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. $33.50-$53.50.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.
Jazz Depot
5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430
Eicher Wednesday, featuring Tommy Crook, along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 2, 6:30 p.m.
The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 8, 6-8 p.m.
Eicher Wednesday featuring Janet Rutland and Randy Wimer, along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 9, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation
The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
