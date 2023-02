Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Aaron Lewis, Feb. 2. 8 p.m. $25-$75.

Tanya Tucker with Tommy Howell, Feb. 4. 8 p.m. $50-$75.

A.J. Croce, Feb. 9. 8 p.m. $20-$35.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Feb. 16. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Jay Leno, March 2. 8 p.m. $35-$75.

Ashley McBride, March 8. 8 p.m. $40-$80.

Buddy Guy, March 9. 8 p.m. $40-$85.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana, March 10. 9 p.m. $40-$100.

Ice Cube, March 16. 8 p.m. $50-$85.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, March 18. 8 p.m. $20-$30.

Three Dog Night, March 23. 8 p.m. $20-$42

Darius Rucker, April 21. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

Lady A, June 1. 8 p.m. $75-$130.

Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. $45-$80.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Judds Farewell, Wynonna Judd, Feb. 2. $29.50-$159.50.

PBR Unleash the Beast, Feb. 10-11. $19-$109.

Disney on Ice, Find Your Hero, Feb. 17-20. $24-$84.

Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. $59-$329.

Big 12 Wrestling, March 4-5.

NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 16-18.

TobyMac, March 25. $19-$93.75.

Harlem Globetrotters, March 27. $24-$119.

Turnpike Troubadours, March 30. $39.50-$149.

Journey w/Toto, March 31. $39-$153.50.

Turnpike Troubadours, April 1. $39.50-$149.

Koe Wetzel, April 14. $34-$69.

Smoke & Guns, April 22. 7 p.m. $25.

Shinedown, April 24. On sale Jan. 27.

Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.

Lizzo, May 20. $39.50-$129.50.

Shania Twain, June 3. $40.95-$225.95.

Billy Strings, June 7. $49.50-$74.50.

Madonna, July 27, 8:30 p.m.

Paramore, July 29. $41.50-$136.

Zach Bryan, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Spinners, Feb. 3. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Mark Chesnutt, Feb. 9. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Gary Allan, Feb. 24. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Feb. 25. 8 p.m. $15.

Craig Campbell, March 2. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Scotty McCreery, March 11. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Louis Prima Jr., March 18. 8 p.m. $15.

Tracy Lawrence, March 24. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Asleep at the Wheel, April 6. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Foreigner, April 13. 8 p.m. $69.59-$79.50.

Tracy Byrd, April 20. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Cheap Trick, April 28. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Everclear, May 6. 8 p.m. $24-50.-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Blue October, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 28. Doors at 8 p.m. $39.50-up.

Jerry Cantrell, March 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$45.

Chris D’Elia, March 11. Doors at 6 p.m. $31.50-$200.

Theory of a Deadman/Skillet, March 12. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$195.

Sabrina Carpenter, March 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$230.

Niko Moon, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Blippi, April 23. Doors at 1 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.

Ben Rector, April 28. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Chelsea Handler, May 6. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26.50-$106.50.

Brit Floyd, June 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

85 South Show Live, Nov. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $57-$297.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Riverfield Rocks, Feb. 4. 6 p.m. $20.

Death Cab for Cutie, Feb. 7. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Colter Wall, Feb. 9. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Chase Matthews & Kidd G, Feb. 10. 6:30 p.m. $26-$176.

Big Thief, Feb. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

King Cabbage Brass Band, Feb. 17. 6:30 p.m. $12.50-$30.

Randall King, Feb. 18. 7 p.m. $15-$38.

Live from Cain's w/Bob Schneider, Miko Marks, Feb. 19. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

The Wonder Years, Feb.25. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.

Josh Abbott Band, March 3. 7 p.m. $24-$48.

Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys, March 4. 6 p.m. $32-$48.

PUP/Joyce Manor, March 5. 6 p.m. $28-$36.

Free comedy show, March 10. 7 p.m.

Sierra Ferrell, March 11. 6:30 p.m. $25-$50.

Live from Cain's w/Parker Millsap, Bette Smith. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Lainey Wilson, March 23. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Elle King, March 24. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

2 Minutes to Tulsa, April 1. 4 p.m. $25-$65.

Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Wade Bowen, April 8. 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Sullivan King, April 12. 7 p.m. $25-$150.

Badfish, April 13. 7 p.m. $15-$40.

Hippie Sabotage, April 14. 8 p.m. $29-$54.

The Wood Brothers, April 20. 6:30 p.m. $26-$51.

Cooper Alan, April 21. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Ward Davis, April 27. 7 p.m. On sale Jan. 27.

They Might Be Giants, May 18. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Nude Art Show, May 20. 8 p.m. $35.

Pecos & The Rooftops, June 9. $21-$42.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Kool & the Gang, Feb. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.

Chris Lane, Feb. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Night Ranger, Feb. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$45.

Billy Ocean, March 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Deon Cole, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Cadillac Three, April 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $10.

Lily Rose, April 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-up.

Chelcie Lynn, May 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

C.S. Lewis Onstage: Further Up & Further In, Feb. 2-5, $57-97.

Terminus — World Stage Theatre Company, Feb. 2-12, $15-25.

Captivating: Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Feb. 4, $20-75.

Cinderella — Tulsa Ballet, Feb. 9-12, $25-110.

The Secret Agency — TPAC Presents Imagination Series, Feb. 17, $11-17.

Rolston String Quartet – Chamber Music Tulsa, Feb. 19, $25.

Pride and Prejudice – TPAC Presents, Feb. 24, $45-65.

Aida in Concert – Tulsa Opera, Feb. 25, $65 150.

Jazz This! – TPAC Presents Brown Bag It, March 1, Free.

Skeleton Crew – American Theatre Company, March 3-11, $30-35.

Alluring: An Evening of Opera – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, March 4, $20-75.

Faith Prince & Jason Graae – TPAC Presents, March 4, $45-65.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Winter Jam, Feb. 19, $15.

The Thorn, March 25, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Miranda Sings, Feb. 2. $31-up.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Home Free, Feb. 28. $25.50-up.

Black Jacket Symphony/Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, March 9.

Bored Teachers, March 10. $25.50-up.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, May 9. 7:30 p.m. $59.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features Annie Ellicott and Johnny Mullenax along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Feb. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Feb. 7, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday features the Gypsy Jazz Quartet with Clay Welch and Paul Eicher along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Baxter's Interurban Grill, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Feb. 8, 7:30

Featured video: