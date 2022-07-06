Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker will perform at the River Spirit Hotel and Casino in September. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47.

Thunder from Down Under, July 9. 8 p.m. $20-$45.

David Spade, July 15. 8 p.m. $25-$60.

Ronnie Milsap, July 16. 8 p.m. $20-$30.

The Mavericks, July 21. 8 p.m. $32-$59.

Justin Moore, July 22. 8 p.m. $30-$75.

Vince Gill, Aug. 11. 8 p.m. $74-$129.

Trevor Noah, Aug. 12. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Aug. 18. 8 p.m. $75-$85.

Roberto Tapia and Larry Hernandez, Aug. 20. 8 p.m. $40-$125.

Midland, Aug. 25. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Darius Rucker, Sept. 9. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $60-$95.

Kevin James, Sept. 29. 8 p.m. $40-$95.

John Mulaney, Oct. 6. 8 p.m. $70-$135.

Lady A, Oct. 20. 8 p.m. $75-$130.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Machine Gun Kelly, July 9. $29.50-$129.50.

Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.

Why Don’t We, July 27. $44.95-$119.25.

Dodgebrawl, July 30.

Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.

The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.

Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.

Bill Burr, Sept. 8. 8 p.m.

Michael Buble, Sept 11. 8 p.m. $69-$143.50.

Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.

Scorpions/Whitesnake, Sept. 21. $35-$145.

Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.

Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes, Sept. 27. 7 p.m. $15-$250.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.

Post Malone, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$229.50.

Carrie Underwood, Oct. 31. $39.50-$125.

Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. $47.50-$63.75.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Jamey Johnson, July 7. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

America, July 21. 8 p.m. $34.50.

Rick Springfield/Men at Work, Aug. 10. 8 p.m. $59-$69.

Ann Wilson, Aug. 19. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

The Frontmen, Aug. 28. 6 p.m. $29.50.

Pam Tillis/Deana Carter, Sept. 8. $29.50-$39.50.

ZZ Top, Sept. 17. 8 p.m. $89.50-$109.50.

Staind, Sept. 22. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.

38 Special, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $38.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, July 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$155.

Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.

Killer Queen, July 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$39.50.

Andrew McMahon, Aug. 27. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.50-$65.

Nikki Glaser, Sept. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$136.75.

Leanne Morgan, Sept. 30. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$56.75.

Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.

Jo Koy, Oct. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $45.50-$225.

Dropkick Murphys, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $37.50-$70.50.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Indigo Girls, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

Little Feat, Nov. 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$349.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.

King Cabbage Brass Band, July 23. $15-$30.

Kaleo, July 24. 7 p.m. $43-$110.

Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Sum 41/Bowling For Soup/Less Than Jake, July 28. 5:30 p.m. $42.50-$67.50.

Simple Plan/Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. SOLD OUT

Seth Lee Jones (brunch show), July 31. 10 a.m. Free

Rock & Rescue, July 31. 1 p.m. $20.

OMA Summer Jam, Aug. 2. 6 p.m. Free

Coin, Aug. 3. 7 p.m. $29.50-$100.

Lost Dog Street Band, Aug. 4. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

American Aquarium, Aug. 5. 6:30 p.m. $100.

The Dead South, Aug. 6. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.

Murder By Death/Amigo the Devil, Aug. 7. 6:30 p.m. $26-$46.

Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Aug. 14. 10 a.m. $5.

Jared Tyler (brunch show), Aug. 28. 10 a.m. Free.

School of Rock Summer Concert, Aug. 28. Noon. $15.

Granger Smith, Sept. 9. $26-$51.

The Queens Drag Show, Sept. 19. 7 p.m. $30-$40.

girl in red, Sept. 12. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

The Front Bottoms, Sept. 23. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

Judah & the Lion, Sept. 24. 6:30 p.m. $32.50-$109.

Whirligig (brunch show), Sept. 25. 10 a.m. Free.

Henry Rollins, Sept. 25. 7 p.m. $30-$155.

Muscatine Bloodline, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Cole Swindell, Oct. 1. 6:30 p.m. $45-$75.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $30-$55.

The Midnight, Oct. 9. 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.

Spoon, Oct. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

A R I Z O N A, Oct. 12. 7 p.m. $30-$530.

The Great Divide, Oct. 14. 7 p.m. $20.

Death Cab for Cutie, Oct. 15. 6:30 p.m. $50-$75.

Pecos & The Rooftops, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $19-$38.

Melvins, Oct. 21. 7 p.m. $22-$42.

Monica Taylor/Travis Fite (brunch show), Oct. 23. Free.

Dayglow, Oct. 30. 7 p.m. $29.50-$119.50.

AWOLNATION, Nov. 2. 6:30 p.m. $40-$65.

Josh Meloy, Nov. 11. On sale July 8.

Chelsea Cutler, Nov. 15. 6:30 p.m. $27.50-$47.50.

Trampled by Turtles, Dec. 7. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. SOLD OUT

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Dionne Warwick, July 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$55.

John Conlee, Aug. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-$25.

Indigenous, Aug. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $10-$20.

Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Jo Dee Messina, Sept. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Celtic Throne: The Royal Journey of Irish Dance, July 6-7, $30-45.

Shrek Jr., Theatre Tulsa, July 15-17, $20–$27.

Anastasia, Celebrity Attractions, July 19-24, $29-79.

Into the Woods Jr., Theatre Tulsa, July 22-24, $20-$27.

1964: The Tribute, Celebrity Attractions, July 29, $25-50.

Something Rotten!, Theatre Tulsa, Aug. 12-28, $29-$48.

Pretty Woman, Celebrity Attractions, August 23-28, $25-65.

Hadestown, Celebrity Attractions, Sept. 27-Oct. 2.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Gaither Music Homecoming, Aug. 19-20. $55-up.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Kurtis Conner, July 28. $40.50-$63.50.

Nurse Blake, Sept. 25. Two shows. $49.50-$69.50.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.

MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 10. $29.75-$69.75.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13, 2023. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features Brad Henderson along with Shelby Eicher live at Baxter's Interurban Grill, July 6, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave,, July 6, 7:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter's Interurban Grill, July 12, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story

