River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Lady A, June 1. 8 p.m. $75-$130.

Miss Oklahoma, June 7-10.

Patti LaBelle, June 15. 8 p.m. $40-$75.

Jelly Roll, June 22, 8 p.m. $99.50-up.

Earth, Wind & Fire, June 24. 8 p.m. $45-$80.

Tyler Henry, June 29. 8 p.m. $30-$80.

I Love the 90s Tour, July 6. $55-$95.

Bronco w/Grupo Canaveral, July 7. 9 p.m. $40-$100.

Gary LeVox, July 14. 8 p.m. $30-$65.

Air Supply, July 22. 8 p.m. $35-$55.

John Fogerty, Aug. 4. 8 p.m. $65-$135.

Counting Crows, Aug. 26. 8 a.m. $20-$135.

Candlebox, Sept. 7. $20-$35.

Chicago, Sept. 14. 8 p.m. $50-up.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 20. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bok center.com, 866-726-5287

Shania Twain, June 3. SOLD OUT

Billy Strings, June 7. $49.50-$74.50.

USA Gymnastics Championships, June 20-24.

The Chicks, July 21. $39.50-$139.50.

Madonna, July 27. 8:30 p.m.

Paramore, July 29. $41.50-$136.

NF, Aug. 1, 8 p.m.

Zach Bryan, Aug. 11-12, 8 p.m.

Fuerza Regida, Aug. 19. 8 p.m.

Carin Leon, Sept. 23. 8 p.m.

Luke Bryan, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $39.50-$199.50.

Jonas Brothers, Oct. 3. 7:30 p.m.

Paw Patrol Live!, Oct. 6-8.

Nitro Circus, Oct. 14. 7 p.m. On sale June 16.

OKC Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons, Oct. 19. 7 p.m.

Nate Bargatze, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $39.75-$79.75.

Chris Stapleton, Oct. 26. 7 p.m. $59.75-$139.75.

Aerosmith, Nov. 4. $69.95-$499.95.

MercyMe/TobyMac/Zach Williams, Nov. 9. 7 p.m.

Lauren Daigle, Nov. 30. 7:30 p.m. $43.50-$133.50.

Jon Pardi, Dec. 1. 7 p.m. $39.75-$99.75.

Bassmaster Classic, March 22-24.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Bryan White, May 24. 8 p.m. Free with One Star Rewards Card.

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones (Prince tribute), June 7. 8 p.m. Free with One Star Rewards Card.

William Lee Golden and the Goldens, June 28. 8 p.m. Free admission with One Star Rewards card.

Righteous Brothers, July 1. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Lee Greenwood, July 2. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Loverboy, July 15. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

Collective Soul, July 20. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Ambrosia & Friends “Rock the Dock,” July 22. 8 p.m. $45.50-$69.50.

John Anderson, July 27. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Doug Stone & T. Graham Brown, Aug. 2. 8 p.m. $15.50-$25.50.

Lorrie Morgan, Aug. 16. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Megan Moroney, Sept. 8. 8 p.m. $24.50-$39.50.

Clint Black, Dec. 28. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Trivium & Beartooth, June 4. Doors at 5:30 p.m. $29.50-$35.

Brit Floyd, June 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

Flaming Lips, June 17. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Rupaul’s Drag Race World Tour, July 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

The Head and The Heart/Father John Misty, Aug. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $40.50-$90.50.

Beth Hart, Sept. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $45-$85.

John Crist, Sept. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $26.75-$146.75.

Whose Live Anyway?, Sept. 23. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50-$56.

Eslabon Armado, Oct. 13. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Celebrating David Bowie, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Joe Bonamassa, Nov. 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $49-up.

Grupo Frontera, Nov. 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Kansas, Nov. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $49.50-$122.50.

85 South Show Live, Nov. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. $57-$297.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Emo Nite, May 27. 9 p.m. $17-$33.

Jamiee Harris & Willi Carlisle, May 30. 7 p.m. $32.08.

Jeff Slate & Friends, May 31. 7 p.m. $32.08.

Rodney Crowell w/Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, June 1. 7 p.m. $32.08.

John Fullbright, June 2. 7 p.m. $20.

Larry Campbell & Teresa Miller w/Robbie Fulks, June 3. 7 p.m. $32.08.

Pecos & The Rooftops, June 9. 7 p.m. $21-$42.

Bastille, June 11. 6:30 p.m. $45-$70.

Tige & Daniel’s Cornament, June 17. 10:30 a.m. $5 at door.

Fleet Foxes, June 30. 7 p.m. $50-$140.

Edge Low Dough Birthday Show with Lovely the Band, Colony House and Little Image, July 2. 7 p.m. $10.45-$20.

Pop Punk Night by Van Full of Nuns, July 8. 7:30 p.m. $15-$50.

Forgotten Space: Celebrating Grateful Dead, July 14. 6:30 p.m. $22.

Dial Up—Ultimate 90s Dance Party, July 21. 7:30 p.m. $15.20.

Death Grips, July 24. 7 p.m. $47-$72.

Larry Fleet, July 27. 7 p.m. $30-$60.

Blue Whale Comedy Festival, July 28-29.

Steel Panther, Aug. 2. $27.50-$194.

Howlercon, Aug. 3. $30-$100.

Social Distortion, Aug. 6. SOLD OUT

Treaty Oak Revival, Aug. 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $17-$34.

Clutch, Aug. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Granger Smith, Aug. 24. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $30-$55.

Margo Price, Sept. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Local Natives, Sept. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $38-$68.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Owl City, Oct. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $29.50.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Oct. 19. $20-$95.

Death From Above 1979, Oct. 26. $30-$55.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $26-$50.

The Moth Mainstage, Nov. 8. 6:30 p.m. $50.

Moon Taxi, Dec. 3. $30. On sale May 25.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osage casino.com, 877-246-8777

The Guess Who, June 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Fortune Feimster, June 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$45.

Gabby Barrett, July 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.

Andy Grammer, July 27. Doors at 7 p.m. $29-$49.

Aaron Watson, Aug. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $29-$39.

Trace Adkins, Sept. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$55.

Billy Ocean, Oct. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $15.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

The Discovery Awards – Celebrity Attractions & TPAC Presents, May 25, $5-10.

The Lion King – Celebrity Attractions, June 1-17, $30-145.

Some Girls – World Stage Theatre Company, June 1-11, $15-25.

The Wiz Jr. – World Stage Theatre Company, June 7-9,$10-15.

Bluey’s Big Play, July 15-16, $20-75.

The Book of Mormon, July 26-27, $35-125.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabee center.com, 918-495-6000

Gaither Homecoming, Aug. 18-19, 8:30 p.m.; Aug. 19, 2 p.m.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Black Jacket Symphony/Hotel California, Oct. 18. 7 p.m.

Temptations/Four Tops, Oct. 26. $59.50-$94.50.

Mania, Abba tribute, Jan. 30. On sale May 19.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features guitarist Stephen Cosper along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, May 24, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, May 30, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday features guitarist Tommy Crook along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, May 31, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be rehearsing at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., May 31, 7:30 p.m.

