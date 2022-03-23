 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

  • 0
Bonnie Raitt (copy)

Bonnie Raitt is coming to River Spirit May 20.

 Tulsa World file

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

J.P. Sears, March 25. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Air Supply, April 7. 8 p.m. $35-$159.

Boys II Men, April 8. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

Foreigner, April 14. 8 p.m.

Jimmie Allen, April 21. 8 p.m. $35-$50.

Oak Ridge Boys, April 30. 8 pm. $20-$35.

Theo Von, May 6. 8 p.m. $30-$70.

Bonnie Raitt, May 20. 8 p.m. $40-up.

John Fogerty, May 21. 8 p.m. $65-$120.

Starship with Mickey Thomas, May 27. 8 p.m. On sale March 25.

People are also reading…

Marilyn McCoo/Billy Davis Jr., June 18. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47.

Trevor Noah, Aug. 12. 8 p.m. $65-$75.

Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $60-$95.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Slipknot, March 23. $49.50-$139.50.

Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube with Warren G, March 24 (sold out) and March 25. $33.50-$133.50.

Harlem Globetrotters, March 26. $23-$118.

Koe Wetzel, April 9. 8 p.m. $38-$183.

Professional Bull Riding, April 15-16. $15-up.

Smoke & Guns, April 23. $29-up.

Marco Antonio Solis, April 29. $63.50-253.50.

Megadeth/Lamb of God, April 30. $70.50-$100.50.

Eagles, May 16. $129-$449.

Brooks & Dunn, May 21. $29.75-$149.75. $29.75-$149.75.

Jack White, May 24. $45-$114.

Nelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $39-$89.

Machine Gun Kelly, July 9. $29.50-$129.50. On sale March 25.

Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.

Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.

OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50. $39.50-$149.50.

The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.

Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.

Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.

Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Carly Pearce, March 24. 8 p.m. $35.50.

Marshall Tucker Band, March 26. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Joe Nichols, April 14. 8 p.m. $24.50.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, April 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

David Feherty, May 19. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.59.

Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

America, July 21. 8 p.m.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Bill Engvall, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.

311, April 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $37.50-$120.

Iliza Shlesinger, April 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Bill Maher, April 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$149.50.

Bob Dylan, April 13. Doors at 6:30 pm. $56.50-$570.

Brothers Osborne, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$52.

Modest Mouse, April 28. 8 p.m. $45-$174.50.

Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42.

The Cult, May 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

George Thorogood, May 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$90.50.

Daughtry, May 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50. On sale March 25.

Bert Kreischer, May 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$106.75.

Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.

Daryl Hall w/Todd Rundgren, May 20. 7:30 p.m. $55-$125.

Collective Soul, May 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$250.

Papa Roach, May 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$199.

Halestorm, May 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$79.50.

Indigo Girls, May 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50. On sale March 25.

Weird Al Yankovic, June 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $37-$329.

Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.

Intocable, June 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.

Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.

Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$125.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Steel Panther, March 23. 7 p.m. $27.50-$52.50.

Forgotten Space celebrates Grateful Dead, March 25. 6:30 p.m.

Riverfield Rocks, March 27. 3 p.m. $15.

Subtronics, March 30. 6 p.m. $30-$55.

Battle of the Bands, March 31. 6 p.m. $15.

Jon Lovitz, April 2. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $32-$40.

girl in red, April 3. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Lauren Alaina, April 7. $20-up. $20-$100.

Turnpike Troubadours, April 8 and April 9. SOLD OUT

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, April 21. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Citizen Cope, April 25. 7 p.m. $28-$55.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, April 26. 6:30 p.m. $30-$99.

'80s Prom, April 30. 8 p.m. $20-$45.

Elvis Costello, May 7. 6:30 p.m.

Alyssa Edwards, May 11. 7 p.m. $50-$99.

Clutch, May 12. 7 p.m. $35.

Women of Song Tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound, May 15. 6:30 p.m. $40.

Robert Earl Keen, May 20. 6:30 p.m. $60.

Nude Art Show, May 21. 7:30 p.m. $20-$27. (Age 21-up)

Gang of Youths, May 26. 6:30 p.m. $25-$40.

The Band Camino, June 2. 6:30 p.m. $30-$145.

Reckless Kelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $25-$45.

The War on Drugs, June 4. 6:30 p.m. $51-$76.

Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. $33-$59.

Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.

Kaleo, July 24. 7 p.m. $43-$110.

Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.

Simple Plan & Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. $38-up.

Coin, Aug. 3. $29.50-$100.

The Dead South, Aug. 6. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.

Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.

Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m.

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. $23-$48.

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Pat Green, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. Free tickets (limit 2) online.

Gin Blossoms/Sister Hazel, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$55.

Casey Donahew, April 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $20.

Scotty McCreery, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Skid Row, May 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

J.J. Grey, June 3. Doors at 7 p.m.

Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon.

Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon.

Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Laughing Wild, March 18-26, $22-26.

Swan Lake, March 24-27, $25-108.

ATOS Trio, March 27, free.

Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats, March 29, $39-69.

The Titan – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, April 2, $20-75.

Martha Stewart, April 6, $75.

Brown Bag It: Cynthia Simmons Trio – TPAC, April 6, free.

Verona Quartet – Tulsa Chamber Music, April 10, free.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Casting Crowns, March 25. 7 p.m. $35-$96.

True Girl Pajama Party Tour, March 31. 6:30 p.m. $22-$75.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Sal Vulcano, April 23. $39.75-$59.75.

Steve Crowder/Dave Landau, May 14. 7 p.m. $43.50-$103.50.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. $33.50-$53.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday, featuring Sean Al-Jibouri and Noah Bagley, along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, at Baxter's Interurban, March 23, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 23, 7:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Lefty's on Greenwood, March 29, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation

Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Carrie Underwood releases 'Ghost Story' single

Underwood describes “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Coachella fans petition to drop Kanye West as headliner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert