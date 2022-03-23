Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

From Staff Reports
River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway,
riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235 J.P. Sears, March 25. 8 p.m. $20-$40. Air Supply, April 7. 8 p.m. $35-$159. Boys II Men, April 8. 8 p.m. $55-$65. Foreigner, April 14. 8 p.m. Jimmie Allen, April 21. 8 p.m. $35-$50. Oak Ridge Boys, April 30. 8 pm. $20-$35. Theo Von, May 6. 8 p.m. $30-$70. Bonnie Raitt, May 20. 8 p.m. $40-up. John Fogerty, May 21. 8 p.m. $65-$120.
Starship with Mickey Thomas, May 27. 8 p.m. On sale March 25. Marilyn McCoo/Billy Davis Jr., June 18. 8 p.m. $20-$40. Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47. Trevor Noah, Aug. 12. 8 p.m. $65-$75. Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $60-$95. Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80. Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60. BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave.,
bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287 Slipknot, March 23. $49.50-$139.50. Snoop Dogg & Ice Cube with Warren G, March 24 (sold out) and March 25. $33.50-$133.50. Harlem Globetrotters, March 26. $23-$118. Koe Wetzel, April 9. 8 p.m. $38-$183. Professional Bull Riding, April 15-16. $15-up. Smoke & Guns, April 23. $29-up. Marco Antonio Solis, April 29. $63.50-253.50. Megadeth/Lamb of God, April 30. $70.50-$100.50. Eagles, May 16. $129-$449. Brooks & Dunn, May 21. $29.75-$149.75. $29.75-$149.75. Jack White, May 24. $45-$114. Nelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $39-$89. Machine Gun Kelly, July 9. $29.50-$129.50. On sale March 25. Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93. Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up. OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50. $39.50-$149.50. The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129. Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50. Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50. Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75. Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa,
hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800 Carly Pearce, March 24. 8 p.m. $35.50. Marshall Tucker Band, March 26. 8 p.m. $24.50. Joe Nichols, April 14. 8 p.m. $24.50. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, April 22. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50. Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50. David Feherty, May 19. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.59. Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way,
tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239 Bill Engvall, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50. 311, April 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $37.50-$120. Iliza Shlesinger, April 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62. Bill Maher, April 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$149.50. Bob Dylan, April 13. Doors at 6:30 pm. $56.50-$570. Brothers Osborne, April 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$52. Modest Mouse, April 28. 8 p.m. $45-$174.50. Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, May 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $22-$42. The Cult, May 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. George Thorogood, May 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$90.50. Daughtry, May 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50. On sale March 25. Bert Kreischer, May 15. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$106.75. Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56. Daryl Hall w/Todd Rundgren, May 20. 7:30 p.m. $55-$125. Collective Soul, May 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$250. Papa Roach, May 24. Doors at 6 p.m. $45-$199. Halestorm, May 25. Doors at 6 p.m. $39.50-$79.50. Indigo Girls, May 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50. On sale March 25. Weird Al Yankovic, June 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $37-$329. Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50. My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. Intocable, June 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50. Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507. Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$125. W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50. Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50. Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St.,
cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306 Steel Panther, March 23. 7 p.m. $27.50-$52.50. Forgotten Space celebrates Grateful Dead, March 25. 6:30 p.m. Riverfield Rocks, March 27. 3 p.m. $15. Subtronics, March 30. 6 p.m. $30-$55. Battle of the Bands, March 31. 6 p.m. $15. Jon Lovitz, April 2. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $32-$40. girl in red, April 3. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT. Lauren Alaina, April 7. $20-up. $20-$100. Turnpike Troubadours, April 8 and April 9. SOLD OUT Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, April 21. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT Citizen Cope, April 25. 7 p.m. $28-$55. St. Paul & The Broken Bones, April 26. 6:30 p.m. $30-$99. '80s Prom, April 30. 8 p.m. $20-$45. Elvis Costello, May 7. 6:30 p.m. Alyssa Edwards, May 11. 7 p.m. $50-$99. Clutch, May 12. 7 p.m. $35. Women of Song Tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound, May 15. 6:30 p.m. $40. Robert Earl Keen, May 20. 6:30 p.m. $60. Nude Art Show, May 21. 7:30 p.m. $20-$27. (Age 21-up) Gang of Youths, May 26. 6:30 p.m. $25-$40. The Band Camino, June 2. 6:30 p.m. $30-$145. Reckless Kelly, June 3. 7 p.m. $25-$45. The War on Drugs, June 4. 6:30 p.m. $51-$76. Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. $33-$59. Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50. Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up. Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40. Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101. Kaleo, July 24. 7 p.m. $43-$110. Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50. Simple Plan & Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. $38-up. Coin, Aug. 3. $29.50-$100. The Dead South, Aug. 6. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57. Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47. Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m. Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45. They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. $23-$48. Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32. Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North,
osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777 Pat Green, March 25. Doors at 7 p.m. Free tickets (limit 2) online. Gin Blossoms/Sister Hazel, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$55. Casey Donahew, April 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $20. Scotty McCreery, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45. Skid Row, May 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30. J.J. Grey, June 3. Doors at 7 p.m. Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon. Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon. Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30. Tulsa Performing Arts Center
110 E. Second St.,
tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122 Laughing Wild, March 18-26, $22-26. Swan Lake, March 24-27, $25-108. ATOS Trio, March 27, free. Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats, March 29, $39-69. The Titan – Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, April 2, $20-75. Martha Stewart, April 6, $75. Brown Bag It: Cynthia Simmons Trio – TPAC, April 6, free. Verona Quartet – Tulsa Chamber Music, April 10, free. Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave.
mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000 Casting Crowns, March 25. 7 p.m. $35-$96. True Girl Pajama Party Tour, March 31. 6:30 p.m. $22-$75. Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center,
coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350. Sal Vulcano, April 23. $39.75-$59.75. Steve Crowder/Dave Landau, May 14. 7 p.m. $43.50-$103.50. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, May 18. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up. Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. $33.50-$53.50. Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up. Jazz Depot
5 S. Boston Ave,
jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430 Eicher Wednesday, featuring Sean Al-Jibouri and Noah Bagley, along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, at Baxter's Interurban, March 23, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation. The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, March 23, 7:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation. The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Lefty's on Greenwood, March 29, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story
Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021
Tulsans of the Year: Sterlin Harjo
The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has been showered with universal acclaim. Co-creator Sterlin Harjo was asked if there has been any comment or any specific bit of feedback that has been the most meaningful to him.
“I think when Native parents tell me or they thank me that their kid is enjoying it and watching it with them and seeing themselves on TV for the first time and how that has made a difference,” he said. “I think that’s my favorite comment.”
“Reservation Dogs” is a groundbreaking venture because the series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. The series, shot primarily in Okmulgee, isn’t an outsider’s stereotypical depiction of Natives. “Reservation Dogs” follows four youths on the modern-day rez and provides a look at Indigenous life that should ring familiar to many Oklahomans, especially those raised in small towns.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Chiefs David Hill, Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Geoffrey Standing Bear
The conference room had a TV monitor displaying real-time numbers of reported COVID-19 cases from across the country. But as the meeting began on March 19, 2020, the screen reported no deaths in Oklahoma.
Principal Chief David Hill watched the scrolling data as he met with an emergency task force to plan the Muscogee Nation’s response to the approaching pandemic. And he remembers the moment when the state’s number switched from zero to one.
“I still have a picture of it,” Hill says. “I think we were all wondering just how high that number would eventually get.”
When the current chiefs were young men, the three major tribes in the Tulsa area would have played a minimal role in dealing with such a huge crisis, especially outside their own populations. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., for example, remembers when the Cherokee Nation bought an RV to deliver health care services to rural communities, which seemed like an enormous investment at the time.
Now the Cherokees operate the largest tribal health system in the country with a $924 million annual budget. And the Muscogee Nation invested $40 million this year to buy a hospital building in south Tulsa, where it opened a COVID treatment clinic not just for tribal citizens but for all Tulsa residents.
If there was any doubt before the pandemic, COVID-19 made it very clear that all three tribes — Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage — now play a major role in shaping public policy across northeast Oklahoma. And as vaccines became widely available this year, the tribes became indispensable partners with state and county governments to distribute the shots.
Photos by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Dr. Deborah Gist
Well before COVID-19, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist had to learn to expect the unexpected when working with students.
Leading a district of more than 32,000 students and almost 6,000 employees during a pandemic with ever-changing public health guidance just magnified the importance of that.
“I don’t think any of us imagined what we’ve gone through in the last year and a half,” the fifth-year superintendent said. “It’s been extraordinarily difficult. It’s already challenging to be an educator in Oklahoma where we do not prioritize our children, sadly, and the pandemic has really exacerbated and brought to light the inequities that exist in our communities in Oklahoma.”
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Maggie and Kajeer Yar
Kajeer and Maggie Yar have been together forever.
They met at Maggie’s house when Kajeer was home from the University of Chicago for Christmas break. He was a freshman and just 18; she was a junior at Booker T. Washington High School and, as she’s quick to point out, “almost 17.”
Then came nine years of long-distance dating — Maggie went off to the University of Michigan, and both later attended law school — before they decided to make it official. Twenty-two years and three children later, you can find them spending much of their time in the Greenwood District, where they have been at the forefront of the revitalization of the historic neighborhood.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Kristin Barney
Calming, classical music; essential oils wafting through the air.
This is no spa, but the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter — albeit with a few changes.
The thought might cause even the average animal-lover to quizzically perk up an ear, but animal enrichment, as Kristin Barney explained, can make a huge difference in the life of a pet, especially one occupying a shelter kennel while awaiting a fur-ever home.
Pets calmed with tunes or stimulated with new smells, activity mats, treat-filled puzzle toys and outdoor play will have better mental and physical health while in a shelter, which means they’re less likely to get sick and more likely to present better for adoption.
“We are Tulsa Animal Welfare, so the welfare of the pets that are in our care is really important to us,” Barney said. “While the shelter environment is never a great place for an animal to be, we want to make it as positive of an experience as we can while they’re here.”
Barney is in Tulsa temporarily on a long-term mission. She and her co-worker, Catherine Eldredge, will stay for a year as part of the Shelter Embed Program through Utah-based
Best Friends Animal Society, which aims to transform the country into one of no-kill shelters and communities by 2025.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Amelia Cannon
Frontline healthcare workers were hailed as heroes when the coronavirus first gripped the planet in early 2020.
But by the time the delta variant resulted in a sudden, devastating surge in hospitalizations in summer 2021, local doctors and nurses said politicization and disinformation campaigns against face masks and COVID-19 vaccines had people in their own communities and even families questioning the validity of their expertise and first-hand knowledge of the situation.
Enter Amelia Cannon, then a registered nurse in the emergency room at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital, whose gripping Facebook posts in August became a wake-up call that went worldwide.
COURTESY
Tulsan of the Year: A.J. Johnson
As important as providing people in the community with the food they need is, Oasis Fresh Market was never intended to be just another grocery store.
“It’s right there in the name — Oasis,” A.J. Johnson said. “An oasis is a refuge, a safe place, a shelter. It’s a place where everyone feels welcome. That’s why one of the most important things we do here at Oasis is that we greet everyone who comes into the store. We want them to take a step inside and think, ‘Yes — I belong here.’”
Johnson is the majority owner and operator of Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., the first full-service grocery store to open in north Tulsa in nearly 15 years, and the first black-owned grocery store in the community in decades.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Tulsan of the year: Cynthia Jasso
Cynthia Jasso could hardly believe her eyes:
The line of people waiting stretched not only out of the door, but down the street and around the corner.
“There were moms with young kids, older abuelitos or grandparents — all ages. ... I was like, ‘oh my gosh,’” said Jasso, describing the scene outside Pancho Anaya Bakery one morning last year.
Co-founder of the Tulsa Immigrant Relief Fund, set up to support undocumented immigrants during the pandemic, Jasso worked with community-based organizations like Growing Together, which had coordinated with the bakery to serve as a partner site for distributing the donations.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
The most poignant moment of the year for Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle took place less than a month before the world would collectively recognize the period in time that gained them an audience in front of America’s most powerful lawmakers.
Washington, D.C., was the setting. The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on that day in May told members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee that memories of the unbridled carnage they witnessed were still raw and vivid a century later.
Fletcher, 107, of Bartlesville, sat at a table on Capitol Hill and painfully recounted the sequence of events she unwillingly confronted 100 years earlier.
“I have lived through the massacre every day. … I will never forget,” said Fletcher, who explained that she could “still smell the smoke” and “hear the screams” from the night her family fled the city from mobs of white men.
The three — linked for decades by the horrible event — also pleaded with lawmakers to consider reparations for the generational impact that still resonates as a result of the massacre.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Braylin Presley
As a part-time employee of a downtown Bixby ice cream shop, he hears the whispers from customers: “Is that Braylin Presley behind the counter? I think that’s Braylin Presley.”
It is, in fact, Braylin Presley behind the counter.
When he wasn’t making dazzling plays as a senior for the Bixby High School football program, he was scooping ice cream treats. A labor of love.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World file
Tulsans of the Year: Brad Scrivner
In 2019, Valley National Bank made a bold statement by announcing it was rebranding as Vast Bank and building a six-story, mixed-use office building downtown.
But what Vast did in 2021 was even bolder.
It became the first federally chartered bank to receive approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to provide customers the ability to buy, sell and custody cryptocurrency directly from a checking account.
For his efforts in achieving the milestone, Vast Bank CEO Brad Scrivner has been chosen by Tulsa World Magazine as a Tulsan of the Year.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
