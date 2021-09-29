 Skip to main content
Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts
Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

Dwight Yoakam will perform in October at the River Spirit Casino Resort.

 Cory Young

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Santana, Oct. 1. 8 p.m. $60-$115.

REO Speedwagon, Oct. 9. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Dwight Yoakam, Oct. 14. 8 p.m. $60-$70.

Midland, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 22. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitian, Nov. 6. 8 p.m. $40-$50.

Styx, Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $40-$75.

Frankie Valli, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Beach Boys, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $55-$70.

Tim Allen, Feb. 18. 8 p.m. $70-$85.

Tom Segura, March 10. 8 p.m. $50-$85.

Boys II Men, April 8. 8 p.m. $55-$65.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

MercyMe, Oct. 1. $29-$84.50.

KISS, Oct. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $39.50-$129.50.

TobyMac, Oct 4. $22.75-$92.75.

John Legend, Oct. 7. $53.50—$203.50.

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, Oct. 14. $12-$95.

Marc Anthony, Oct. 15. $64-$184.

Alabama, Oct. 23. $39.50-$129.50.

Elevation Nights, Oct. 29. $27.50-$102.50.

LANY, Oct. 31. $29.50-$59.50.

Chris Stapleton, Nov. 5. $49.75-$99.75.

Dan + Shay, Nov. 13. $17-$225.

Cody Johnson, Nov. 26. $38-$78.

Joe Rogan, Dec. 4. $38-$113.

OU vs. Arkansas men's basketball, Dec. 11. $10-$99.

Jeff Dunham, Jan. 29. On sale Oct. 4.

Tool, Jan. 30. On sale Oct. 1.

Eric Church, Feb. 19. $107-$166.

The Weeknd, Feb. 20. $29.75-$125.75.

Dua Lipa, March 17. $48-$132.50.

Justin Bieber, March 18. $62.50-$202.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Collective Soul, Oct. 2. 8 p.m. $39.50.

Incubus, Oct. 8. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT

38 Special, Oct. 22. 8 p.m. $38.

Nanyehi, Oct. 29 & Oct. 30. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Hank Williams Jr., Nov. 4. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT

Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, Nov. 13. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Whiskey Myers, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Little River Band, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.

Travis Tritt, Dec. 4. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.

Gary Allan, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.59.

Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Melissa Etheridge, Oct. 12. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$379.

Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.

Mat Kearney, Oct. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$99.

Joe Bonamassa, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $69-$249.

Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.

Blue October, Nov. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $34.

Elf on the Shelf Christmas musical, Dec. 12. Shows at 2 p.m, 6 p.m. $29.95-$84.95.

Allman Family Revival, Dec. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$96.50.

A Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$150.

Yngwie Malmsteen, Dec. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$89.50.

Bill Engvall, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.

Iliza Shlesinger, April 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.

Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.

Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.

Brit Floyd, June 7, 2022. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Hanson, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.

Bleachers, Oct. 3. 6 p.m. $35-$60.

Watchhouse, Oct. 14. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48. CANCELLED

Randall King, Oct. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $18-$36.

X Ambassadors, Oct. 18. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$125.

Blues Brothers, Oct. 19. 7 p.m. $65.

The Wild Feathers, Oct. 21. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $23-$28.

Charley Crockett, Oct. 23. Doors at 7 p.m. $22-$37.

Highly Suspect, Oct. 27. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Ghostland Observatory, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.

Asleep at the Wheel, Oct. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$55.

Josh Abbott Band, Oct. 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Yung Gravy, Oct. 31. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26.50-$100.

Walk the Moon, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$119.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nov. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $28-$53.

Forgotten Space (celebrating Grateful Dead), Nov. 5. 6:30 p.m. $15.

Rock ‘n Folk ‘n Chili Cook-off, Nov. 6. Doors at 5:45. $15-$37.50.

Paul Cauthen, Nov. 13. 7 p.m. $30-$55.

CHVRCHES, Nov. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $40-$60.

Thundercat, Nov. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.

Zach Bryan, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Shane Smith & The Saints, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. $20-$35.

Silversun Pickups, Nov. 21. On sale Oct. 1.

Read Southall Band, Nov. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $22-$42.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Purity Ring, Nov. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.

Randy Rogers Band, Dec. 10. On sale Sept. 24.

Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 17. 7 p.m. $22-$42.

Drive-By Truckers, Feb. 5. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Steve-O, Feb. 19. Doors at 6 p.m. SOLD OUT

Hippo Campus, Feb. 22. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

KALEO, March 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $43-$110.

girl in red, April 3. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.

Eric Johnson, May 18, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

They Might Be Giants, May 19, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $10.

The Revivalists, Nov. 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $55-$100.

Wynonna, Dec. 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Kevin Kallaugher Luncheon, Tulsa Town Hall, Oct. 8. $25.

An Enemy of the People, American Theatre Company, Oct. 8-16. $22-$26.

Dreamgirls, Theatre Tulsa, Oct. 8-17. $29.25-47.50.

Triumph, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 9. $10-$75.

C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce, Fellowship for Performing Arts, Oct. 10. $49-$89.

Come From Away, Celebrity Attractions, Oct. 12-17. $29-$79.

The Legend of Georgia McBride, Oct. 21-24. $15-$25.

Brentano Quartet, Chamber Music Tulsa, Oct. 24. Free.

Breakin’ Bricks, Tulsa Ballet, Oct. 28-31. $25-$108.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Celebrity Attractions, Nov. 2-7. $25-$75.

Chicago: High School Edition, Nov. 5-7. $20.25-$26.50.

David Brooks: What Matters Most?, Tulsa Town Hall, Nov. 12. $25.

ATOS Trio, Chamber Music Tulsa, Nov. 14. Free.

DLUX Peter Pan, Nov. 19. $11-$17.

Doubt: A Parable, World Stage Theatre Company, Dec. 2-5. $15-$25.

The Polar Express in Concert, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 4. $18-$64.

The Nutcracker, Tulsa Ballet, Dec. 10-23, $32-$108.

A Christmas Carol, American Theatre Company, Dec. 10-23, $24-$38.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Gaither Vocal Band Reunion, Oct. 15-16.

National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala concert, Oct. 22. $30-$75.

For King & Country, Nov. 7. 7 p.m. $20-$200.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Oct. 4. 7 p.m. $55-$85.

Tommy Emmanuel, Nov. 9. 8 p.m. $26.50-up.

The Hodge Twins, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $38.50-$68.50.

Black Jacket Symphony plays Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $25-$30.

Home Free, Dec. 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$59.50.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday, featuring Mischievous Swing with Clay Welch and Paul

Eicher along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Sep. 29, 6:30 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m.

