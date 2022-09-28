Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort

8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235

Kevin James, Sept. 29. 8 p.m. $40-$95.

All-American Rejects, Oct. 1. 8 p.m. $25-$60.

John Mulaney, Oct. 6. 8 p.m. $70-$135.

Train, Oct. 13. 8 p.m. $70-$125.

XFN 383, 8 p.m. $45-$105.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.

Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.

Bell Biv Devoe, Nov. 10. 8 p.m. $40-$50.

Marlon Wayans, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Alabama, Nov. 27. 8 p.m. $95-$115.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Feb. 16. 8 p.m. $20-$60.

Darius Rucker, April 21. 8 p.m. $95-$125.

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.

Blue’s Clues & You, Oct. 27, $31.50-$71.50.

Post Malone, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$229.50.

Carrie Underwood, Oct. 31. $39.50-$125.

Chris Tomlin/Hillsong United, Nov. 14. $33.75-$103.75.

Pentatonix, Nov. 23. $29-$153.50

Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. $47.50-$63.75.

OU vs. Arkansas men’s basketball, Dec. 10. $11-$151.

Cirque Dreams Holidays, Dec. 18. $33-$103.

Oklahoma R&B Bash w/Keith Sweat, Jan. 28. $43.50-$263.50.

PBR Unleash the Beast, Feb. 10-11. $19-$109.

Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. $59-$329.

TobyMac, March 25. On sale Sept. 22.

Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Craig Ferguson, Oct. 8. $29.50-$49.50.

Third Eye Blind, Oct. 21. $59.50-$69.50.

Mark Chesnutt, Oct. 27. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Alice Cooper, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $89.50-$99.50.

Goo Goo Dolls, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $49.50-$59.50.

38 Special, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $38.

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Martina McBride, Dec. 16. 8 p.m. On sale Sept. 30.

90s House Party, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Grand Funk Railroad, Jan. 19. $29.50-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Leanne Morgan, Sept. 30. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$56.75.

Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.

Jo Koy, Oct. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $45.50-$225.

Dropkick Murphys, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $37.50-$70.50.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Jen Hatmaker, Nov. 10. Doors at 6 p.m. $34-$129.

Peppa Pig’s Adventures, Nov. 16. Doors at 5 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.

Indigo Girls, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

Puscifer, Nov. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Little Feat, Nov. 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$349.50.

Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith, Dec. 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$125.

Clint Black/Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42-$321.

Joe Gatto, Dec. 9. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$56.75.

Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$150.

Nikki Glaser, Dec. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$136.75.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Muscadine Bloodline, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Cole Swindell, Oct. 1. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $30-$55.

The Midnight, Oct. 9. 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.

Spoon, Oct. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

The Great Divide, Oct. 14. 7 p.m. $20.

Cherokee language concert, Oct. 15. 5 p.m. Free

Marcus Mumford, Oct. 17. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT

Pecos & The Rooftops, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $19-$38.

The Melvins, Oct. 21. 7 p.m. $22-$42.

Stoney LaRue, Oct. 22. 7 p.m. $24-$48.

Monica Taylor/Travis Fite (brunch show), Oct. 23. Free.

Highly Suspect, Oct. 23. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Omar Apollo, Oct. 25. 6:45 p.m. $33-$93.

Gogol Bordello, Oct. 26. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Penn Jillette, Oct. 27. 7 p.m. $40.

Dayglow, Oct. 30. 7 p.m. $29.50-$119.50.

AWOLNATION, Nov. 2. 6:30 p.m. $40-$65.

Rock-N-Folk-N-Chili Cookoff, Nov. 5. 5:30 p.m. $15-$37.50.

Bad Suns, Nov. 6. 6 p.m. $22-$72,

Girl Talk, Nov. 10. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Josh Meloy, Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

The Floozies, Nov. 12. 7 p.m. $20-$60.

Pokey Lafarge & Hot Club of Cowtown, 6 p.m. $21-$42.

Chelsea Cutler, Nov. 15. 6:30 p.m. $27.50-$47.50.

Hari Kondabolu, Nov. 17. 7 p.m. $20.

Cody Canada and the Departed, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Jon Wolfe, Nov. 19. 7 p.m. $15-$19.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 25. 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Cancer Sucks Concert w/Texas Hippie Coalition & Aranda, Nov. 26. 6 p.m. $20.

Battle of the Bands, Dec. 1. 6:30 p.m. On sale soon.

Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Dec. 4. 11 a.m. $5,

Trampled by Turtles, Dec. 7. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 9. 7 p.m. $23-$46.

Trevor Wallace, Dec. 11. 6 p.m. $29.50-up.

Kyle Nix and the 38s/RC & The Ambers, Dec. 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Bison Birthday Bash with The Brothers Moore, Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $20.

Corey Kent, Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. $15-$30.

William Clark Green, Dec. 31. 8:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Big Thief, Feb. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. SOLD OUT

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$65.

Marty Stuart, Oct. 9. Doors at 7 pm. $39-$49.

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 29. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $15.

K.C. & the Sunshine Band, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $55.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Hadestown, Celebrity Attractions, Sept. 27-Oct. 2., $29-79

Brown Bag It: Monica Taylor and Travis Fite, Oct. 5, Free.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Oct. 7-15, $22-32.

Unforgettable: Bernstein Symphony Dances, Oct. 8, $20-75.

Sam Harris, Nov. 18-19.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

Gracias Christmas Cantata, Oct. 7. 7 p.m. Free.

We Are Messengers, Nov. 13. 7 p.m. $25-up.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter tulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.

MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.

Brian Kilmeade, Nov. 13. $43.50-$203.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 27. $30-up.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 10. $29.75-$69.75.

Ancient Aliens Live, Jan. 20. $39.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features Tommy Crook and Rodney Lay along with Shelby Eicher, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Sept. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.

The Tulsa Jazz Society presents the Jazzy Ladies, featuring vocals by Pam Van Dyke Crosby, Kathy Rogers Haroldson, Ava Stanley, Stephanie Oliver and Margie Tanner accompanied by Frank Brown, Dean DeMerritt and Tony Yohe live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m.

The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe is live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Oct 4, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday features Nate’s Birthday Bash with Nathan Eicher and Kan White along with Shelby Eicher live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Oct 5,

6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal will be live at the Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 S. Peoria Ave., Oct 5, 7:30 p.m.

Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story