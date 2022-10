Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

BOK Center

200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287

Blue’s Clues & You, Oct. 27, $31.50-$71.50.

Post Malone, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$229.50.

Carrie Underwood, Oct. 31. $39.50-$125.

Rod Wave, Nov. 13. $35-$149.50.

Chris Tomlin/Hillsong United, Nov. 14. $33.75-$103.75.

Pentatonix, Nov. 23. $29-$153.50

Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. $47.50-$63.75.

OU vs. Arkansas men’s basketball, Dec. 10. $11-$151.

Cirque Dreams Holidays, Dec. 18. $33-$103.

Oklahoma R&B Bash w/Keith Sweat, Jan. 28. $43.50-$263.50.

Wynonna Judd, Feb. 2. $29.50—$159.50. On sale Oct. 28.

PBR Unleash the Beast, Feb. 10-11. $19-$109.

Bruce Springsteen, Feb. 21. $59-$329.

TobyMac, March 25. $19-$93.75.

Journey w/Toto, March 31. $39-$153.50.

Kane Brown, May 12. $40.50-$90.50.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock

777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasino tulsa.com, 918-384-7800

Mark Chesnutt, Oct. 27. 8 p.m. $29.50.

Alice Cooper, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $89.50-$99.50.

Goo Goo Dolls, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $49.50-$59.50.

38 Special, Nov. 16. 8 p.m. $38.

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $49.50-$69.50.

Martina McBride, Dec. 16. 8 p.m. $59.50-$69.50.

Eli Young Band, Dec. 28. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.

90s House Party, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Josh Turner, Jan. 18. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Grand Funk Railroad, Jan. 19. $29.50-$39.50.

Spinners, Feb. 3. 8 p.m. $29.50-$39.50.

Tulsa Theater

105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239

Dropkick Murphys, Nov. 1. Doors at 6 p.m. $37.50-$70.50.

W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.

Jen Hatmaker, Nov. 10. Doors at 6 p.m. $34-$129.

Peppa Pig’s Adventures, Nov. 16. Doors at 5 p.m. $27.50-$67.50.

Indigo Girls, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.

Puscifer, Nov. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-up.

Little Feat, Nov. 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$349.50.

Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith, Dec. 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$125.

Clint Black/Lisa Hartman Black, Dec. 2. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $42-$321.

Joe Gatto, Dec. 9. Doors at 6 p.m. $36.75-$56.75.

So Fly Tour w/DC Young Fly & Friends, Dec. 10. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $34.50-$64.50.

Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$150.

Nikki Glaser, Dec. 17. Doors at 6 p.m. $26.75-$136.75.

Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 28. Doors at 8 p.m. $39.50-up.

Cain’s Ballroom

423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306

Gogol Bordello, Oct. 26. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Dayglow, Oct. 30. 7 p.m. $29.50-$119.50.

AWOLNATION, Nov. 2. 6:30 p.m. $40-$65.

Live from Cain’s w/John Fullbright, Nov. 3. 6:30 p.m. $20.

Rock-N-Folk-N-Chili Cookoff, Nov. 5. 5:30 p.m. $15-$37.50.

Bad Suns, Nov. 6. 6 p.m. $22-$72.

Girl Talk, Nov. 10. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Josh Meloy, Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

The Floozies, Nov. 12. 7 p.m. $20-$60.

Pokey Lafarge & Hot Club of Cowtown, 6 p.m. $21-$42.

Chelsea Cutler, Nov. 15. 6:30 p.m. $27.50-$47.50.

Hari Kondabolu, Nov. 17. 7 p.m. $20.

Cody Canada and the Departed, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

Jon Wolfe, Nov. 19. 7 p.m. $15-$19.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 25. 7 p.m. $22-$44.

Cancer Sucks Concert w/Texas Hippie Coalition & Aranda, Nov. 26. 6 p.m. $20.

Battle of the Bands, Dec. 1. 6:30 p.m. On sale soon.

Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Dec. 4. 11 a.m. $5.

Silversun Pickups/Wilderado/Cafune, Dec. 5. 6 p.m. $36-$61.

Trampled by Turtles, Dec. 7. 6:30 p.m. $35-$60.

Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 9. 7 p.m. $23-$46.

Trevor Wallace, Dec. 11. 6 p.m. $29.50-$75.

Kyle Nix and the 38s/RC & The Ambers, Dec. 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.

Bison Birthday Bash with The Brothers Moore, Dec. 22. 6 p.m. $20.

Corey Kent, Dec. 23. 6:30 p.m. $15-$30.

William Clark Green, Dec. 31. 8:30 p.m. $26-$52.

Kolby Cooper, Jan. 13. 7 p.m. $18-$41.

Death Cab for Cutie, Feb. 7. 6:30 p.m. $50-$75.

Big Thief, Feb. 11. 7 p.m. $35-$60.

King Cabbage Brass Band, Feb. 17. 6:30 p.m. $12.50-$30.

Elle King, March 24. On sale Oct. 28.

Weyes Blood, April 2. 7 p.m. $20-$40.

They Might Be Giants, May 18. 6:30 p.m. SOLD OUT

Eric Johnson, Oct. 12. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.

Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino

951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 29. Doors at 8:30 p.m. $15.

K.C. & the Sunshine Band, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $55.

Sara Evans, Dec. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Kool & the Gang, Feb. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122

Frozen, Oct. 20-29, $28-135.

Daddy Long Legs, Oct. 22-30, $30.

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 22-30, $29.25-47.50.

Carmen, Nov. 4-6, $25-115.

Spamalot: School Edition, Nov. 4-6, $20.25-26.50.

Pirate School!, Nov. 11, $11-17.

David Sedaris, Nov. 10, $38-53.

Our Town, Nov. 11-20, $24-39.

Mabee Center

7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000

We Are Messengers, Nov. 13. 7 p.m. $25-up.

Cox Business Convention Center

100 Civic Center, coxcenter tulsa.com, 918-894-4350.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.

MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.

Brian Kilmeade, Nov. 13. $43.50-$203.50.

Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.

Michael Martin Murphey, Nov. 27. $30-up.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 10. $29.75-$69.75.

Ancient Aliens Live, Jan. 20. $39.

Miranda Sings, Feb. 2. $31-up.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.

Jazz Depot

5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430

Eicher Wednesday features Tommy Crook along with Nathan and Shelby Eicher, at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Oct 26, 6:30 p.m.

Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra Rehearsal, at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 3500 S. Peoria, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Eicher Wednesday features Janet Rutland and Randy Wimer, Baxter’s Interurban Grill, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m.

