Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts

River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
REO Speedwagon, Oct. 9. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
Dwight Yoakam, Oct. 14. 8 p.m. $60-$70.
Midland, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitian, Nov. 6. 8 p.m. $40-$50.
Styx, Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $40-$75.
Frankie Valli, Dec. 3. 8 p.m. $70-$80.
Beach Boys, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $55-$70.
Tim Allen, Feb. 18. 8 p.m. $70-$85.
Tom Segura, March 10. 8 p.m. $50-$85.
Boys II Men, April 8. 8 p.m. $55-$65.
Trevor Noah, April 23. 8 p.m. $65-$75.
Penn & Teller, Oct. 21, 2022. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
John Legend, Oct. 7. $53.50—$203.50.
OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets, Oct. 14. $12-$95.
Marc Anthony, Oct. 15. $64-$184.
Alabama, Oct. 23. $39.50-$129.50.
Elevation Nights, Oct. 29. $27.50-$102.50.
LANY, Oct. 31. $29.50-$59.50.
Chris Stapleton, Nov. 5. $49.75-$99.75.
Dan + Shay, Nov. 13. $17-$225.
Cody Johnson, Nov. 26. $38-$78.
Joe Rogan, Dec. 4. $38-$113.
OU vs. Arkansas men's basketball, Dec. 11. $10-$99.
Jeff Dunham, Jan. 29. On sale Oct. 4.
Tool, Jan. 30. 7:30 p.m. $59.50-$149.50.
Eric Church, Feb. 19. $107-$166.
The Weeknd, Feb. 20. $29.75-$125.75.
Dua Lipa, March 17. $48-$132.50.
Justin Bieber, March 18. $62.50-$202.50.
Harlem Globetrotters, March 26. On sale Oct. 5. $23-$118.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Incubus, Oct. 8. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
38 Special, Oct. 22. 8 p.m. $38.
Nanyehi, Oct. 29 & Oct. 30. 7:30 p.m. $15.
Hank Williams Jr., Nov. 4. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT
Rain: Tribute to the Beatles, Nov. 13. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Whiskey Myers, Nov. 18. 8 p.m. SOLD OUT.
Little River Band, Dec. 1. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
Travis Tritt, Dec. 4. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Gary Allan, Dec. 30. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.59.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, March 3. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Easton Corbin, May 12. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
Melissa Etheridge, Oct. 12. Doors at 7 p.m. $49.50-$379.
Nate Bargatze, Oct. 16. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$146.75.
Mat Kearney, Oct. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$99.
Joe Bonamassa, Oct. 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $69-$249.
Theory of a Deadman, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $30.50-$33.50.
Blue October, Nov. 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $34.
Elf on the Shelf Christmas musical, Dec. 12. Shows at 2 p.m, 6 p.m. $29.95-$84.95.
Allman Family Revival, Dec. 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$96.50.
A Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$150.
Yngwie Malmsteen, Dec. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$89.50.
Bill Engvall, April 1. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$99.50.
Iliza Shlesinger, April 7. Doors at 6 p.m. $32-$62.
Leon Bridges, April 29. Doors at 7 p.m. $36.50-$106.50.
Brian Regan, May 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $43.50-$56.
Brit Floyd, June 7. Doors at 7 p.m. $32.50-$152.50.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Randall King, Oct. 15. Doors at 7 p.m. $18-$36.
X Ambassadors, Oct. 18. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$125.
Blues Brothers, Oct. 19. 7 p.m. $65.
The Wild Feathers, Oct. 21. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $23-$28.
Charley Crockett, Oct. 23. Doors at 7 p.m. $22-$37.
Highly Suspect, Oct. 27. 7 p.m. $35-$60.
Ghostland Observatory, Oct. 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25.
Asleep at the Wheel, Oct. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $35-$55.
Josh Abbott Band, Oct. 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $22-$44.
Yung Gravy, Oct. 31. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26.50-$100.
Walk the Moon, Nov. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$119.
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nov. 4. Doors at 7 p.m. $28-$53.
Forgotten Space (celebrating Grateful Dead), Nov. 5. 6:30 p.m. $15.
Rock ‘n Folk ‘n Chili Cook-off, Nov. 6. Doors at 5:45. $15-$37.50.
Paul Cauthen, Nov. 13. 7 p.m. $30-$55.
CHVRCHES, Nov. 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $40-$60.
Thundercat, Nov. 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28-$48.
Zach Bryan, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. 7 p.m. SOLD OUT
Shane Smith & The Saints, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. $20-$35.
Silversun Pickups, Nov. 21. 6:30 p.m. $35-$44.
Read Southall Band, Nov. 24. Doors at 7 p.m. $22-$42.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Nov. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$40.
Purity Ring, Nov. 29. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.
Randy Rogers Band, Dec. 10. 7 p.m. $26-$52.
J.D. McPherson, Dec. 11. 7 p.m. $22-$42.
Todd Snider, Dec. 12. 6:30 p.m. $26.
Flatland Cavalry, Dec. 17. 7 p.m. $22-$42.
Drive-By Truckers, Feb. 5. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$52.
Steve-O, Feb. 19. Shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Early show sold out. $35-$75. 21-over.
Hippo Campus, Feb. 22. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
KALEO, March 14. Doors at 7 p.m. $43-$110.
girl in red, April 3. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
Eric Johnson, May 18, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.
They Might Be Giants, May 19, 2022. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $28.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 30. Doors at 7 p.m. $10.
The Revivalists, Nov. 6. Doors at 7 p.m. $55-$100.
Wynonna, Dec. 5. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$55.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122
Kevin Kallaugher Luncheon, Tulsa Town Hall, Oct. 8. $25.
An Enemy of the People, American Theatre Company, Oct. 8-16. $22-$26.
Dreamgirls, Theatre Tulsa, Oct. 8-17. $29.25-47.50.
Triumph, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Oct. 9. $10-$75.
C.S. Lewis’ The Great Divorce, Fellowship for Performing Arts, Oct. 10. $49-$89.
Come From Away, Celebrity Attractions, Oct. 12-17. $29-$79.
The Legend of Georgia McBride, Oct. 21-24. $15-$25.
Brentano Quartet, Chamber Music Tulsa, Oct. 24. Free.
Breakin’ Bricks, Tulsa Ballet, Oct. 28-31. $25-$108.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Celebrity Attractions, Nov. 2-7. $25-$75.
Chicago: High School Edition, Nov. 5-7. $20.25-$26.50.
David Brooks: What Matters Most?, Tulsa Town Hall, Nov. 12. $25.
ATOS Trio, Chamber Music Tulsa, Nov. 14. Free.
DLUX Peter Pan, Nov. 19. $11-$17.
Doubt: A Parable, World Stage Theatre Company, Dec. 2-5. $15-$25.
The Polar Express in Concert, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 4. $18-$64.
The Nutcracker, Tulsa Ballet, Dec. 10-23, $32-$108.
A Christmas Carol, American Theatre Company, Dec. 10-23, $24-$38.
Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
Gaither Vocal Band Reunion, Oct. 15-16.
National Fiddler Hall of Fame gala concert, Oct. 22. $30-$75.
For King & Country, Nov. 7. 7 p.m. $20-$200.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcenter.tulsa.com, 918 894-4350.
Tommy Emmanuel, Nov. 9. 8 p.m. $26.50-up.
The Hodge Twins, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $38.50-$68.50.
Black Jacket Symphony plays Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $25-$30.
Home Free, Dec. 11. 8 p.m. $29.50-$59.50.
Jazz Depot
5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430
Eicher Wednesday, featuring Tommy Crook and Dave Breashears along with Shelby and Nathan Eicher, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m.
The Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m.
Watch now: Fire in Little Africa telling Tulsa’s story