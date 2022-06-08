Find tickets for Tulsa-area concerts (copy)

River Spirit Casino Resort
8330 Riverside Parkway, riverspirittulsa.com, 918-995-8235
Miss Oklahoma and Miss Oklahoma Teen competitions, June 8-11. Prices vary.
Luis R. Conriquez & Banda Machos, June 17. 8 p.m. $25-$60.
Marilyn McCoo/Billy Davis Jr., June 18. 8 p.m. $20-$40.
XFN 381, June 24. 7 p.m. $45-$105.
Tanya Tucker, July 8. 8 p.m. $20-$47.
Thunder from Down Under, July 9. 8 p.m. $20-$45.
David Spade, July 15. 8 p.m. $25-$60.
Ronnie Milsap, July 16. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
The Mavericks, July 21. 8 p.m. $32-$59.
Justin Moore, July 22. 8 p.m. $30-$75.
Vince Gill, Aug. 11. 8 p.m. $74-$129.
Trevor Noah, Aug. 12. 8 p.m. $65-$75.
Midland, Aug. 25. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
Darius Rucker, Sept. 9. 8 p.m. $95-$125.
Jim Gaffigan, Sept. 15. 8 p.m. $60-$95.
Kevin James, Sept. 29. 8 p.m. $40-$95.
Lady A, Oct. 20. 8 p.m. $75-$130.
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, Oct. 21. 8 p.m. $70-$80.
Penn & Teller, Oct. 28. 8 p.m. $50-$60.
BOK Center
200 S. Denver Ave., bokcenter.com, 866-726-5287
Machine Gun Kelly, July 9. $29.50-$129.50.
Why Don’t We, July 27. $44.95-$119.25.
Dude Perfect, July 10. $33-$93.
Dodgebrawl, July 30.
Jason Aldean, Aug. 6. $49.75-up.
OneRepublic, Aug. 10. $39.50-$149.50.
The Lumineers, Aug. 17. $39-$129.
Poison, Aug. 20. $49.50-$129.50.
Bill Burr, Sept. 8.
Michael Buble, Sept 11. 8 p.m. $69-$143.50.
Iron Maiden, Sept. 15. $39.50-$114.50.
Scorpions/Whitesnake, Sept. 21. $35-$145.
Thomas Rhett, Sept. 24. $30-$109.75.
Dallas Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes, Sept. 27. 7 p.m.
OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $12-$350.
Carrie Underwood, Oct. 31. $39.50-$125.
Cody Johnson, Dec. 3. On sale June 10.
Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock
777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa, hardrockcasinotulsa.com, 918-384-7800
Hinder, June 17, 8 p.m. $24.50.
Colbie Caillat, June 25. 8 p.m. $19.50-$39.50.
Tesla, June 29. 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50.
Neal McCoy, June 30. 8 p.m.
3 Doors Down, July 3. 8 p.m. $59.50-$69.50.
Jamey Johnson, July 7. 8 p.m. $29.50-$49.50.
America, July 21. 8 p.m. $34.50.
Rick Springfield/Men at Work, Aug. 10. 8 p.m. $59-$69.
Ann Wilson, Aug. 19. 8 p.m. $39.50-$49.50.
The Frontmen, Aug. 28. 6 p.m. $29.50.
Pam Tillis/Deana Carter, Sept. 8. $29.50-$39.50.
Staind, Sept. 22. 8 p.m. $69.50-$89.50.
Tulsa Theater
105 W. Reconciliation Way, tulsatheater.com, 918-582-7239
My Name is Not Mom, June 10. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$69.50.
Intocable, June 25. Doors at 7 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, July 8. Doors at 7 p.m. $40.50-$155.
Masked Singer Tour, July 10. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $36.75-$507.
Killer Queen, July 21. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$39.50.
Andrew McMahon, Aug. 27. Doors at 6 p.m. $29.50-$65.
Nick Mason, Oct. 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $45-$350.
Jo Koy, Oct. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. $45.50-$225.
W.A.S.P., Nov. 6. Doors at 6 p.m. $35-$69.50.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Nov. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$159.50.
Indigo Girls, Nov. 18. Doors at 7 p.m. $29.50-$69.50.
Little Feat, Nov. 29. Doors at 7 p.m.
Cain’s Ballroom
423 N. Main St., cainsballroom.com, 918-584-2306
Tech N9ne, June 9. 6 p.m. $35-$60.
Brad Absher & the Superials, June 10. 6 p.m. $15-$37.50.
Ragland, June 11. 6 p.m. $17.
Junior Brown, June 18. 6:30 p.m. $24-$48.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, June 23. 7 p.m. $33-$59.
Pop Punk Night, June 25 7:30 p.m. $15-$30.
Pilgrim (brunch show), June 26. 10 a.m. Free.
Pop Evil, July 1. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.
Shakey Graves, July 9. 7 p.m. $30-$50.
Ray Wylie Hubbard, July 15. 6:30 p.m. $25-up.
Giovannie & the Hired Guns/Tanner Usrey, July 16. 6:30 p.m. $20-$40.
Purity Ring, July 17. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $26-$101.
King Cabbage Brass Band, July 23. $15-$30.
Kaleo, July 24. 7 p.m. $43-$110.
Cat Power, July 27. 6:30 p.m. $30-$50.
Sum 41/Bowling For Soup/Less Than Jake, July 28. 5:30 p.m. $42.50-$67.50.
Simple Plan/Sum 41, July 29. 6 p.m. SOLD OUT
Seth Lee Jones (brunch show), July 31. 10 a.m. Free
Coin, Aug. 3. 7 p.m. $29.50-$100.
Lost Dog Street Band, Aug. 4. 7 p.m. $25-$45.
American Aquarium, Aug. 5. 6:30 p.m. $100.
The Dead South, Aug. 6. 6:30 p.m. $32-$57.
Murder By Death/Amigo the Devil, Aug. 7. 6:30 p.m. $26-$46.
Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo, Aug. 14. 10 a.m. $5.
Jared Tyler (brunch show), Aug. 28. 10 a.m. Free.
School of Rock Summer Concert, Aug. 28. Noon. $15.
Granger Smith, Sept. 9. On sale June 10.
The Queens Drag Show, Sept. 19. 7 p.m.
girl in red, Sept. 12. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 13. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.
Built to Spill, Sept. 18. 6:30 p.m. $27-$47.
Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21. 6:30 p.m. $25-$45.
Judah & the Lion, Sept. 24. 6:30 p.m. $32.50-$109.
Whirligig (brunch show), Sept. 25. 10 a.m. Free.
Muscatine Bloodline, Sept. 30. 7 p.m. $20-$40.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Oct. 5. 7 p.m. $30-$55.
The Midnight, Oct. 9. 6:30 p.m. $25-$99.
Death Cab for Cutie, Oct. 15. 6:30 p.m.
Melvins, Oct. 21. 7 p.m. $22-$42.
Monica Taylor/Travis Fite (brunch show), Oct. 23. Free.
AWOLNATION, Nov. 2. $40-$65.
They Might Be Giants, May 18, 2023. SOLD OUT
Eric Johnson, Oct. 12, 2023. Doors at 6:30 p.m. $32.
Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino
951 W. 36th St. North, osagecasino.com, 877-246-8777
Los Lobos, June 11. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$35.
Dionne Warwick, July 16. Doors at 7 p.m. $35-$45.
Ted Nugent, July 28. Doors at 7 p.m. $25-$55.
John Conlee, Aug. 19. Doors at 7 p.m. $15-$25.
Indigenous, Aug. 26. Doors at 7 p.m. $10-$20.
Locash, Sept. 9. Doors at 7 p.m. $20-$30.
Jo Dee Messina, Sept. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. On sale soon.
Tulsa Performing Arts Center
110 E. Second St., tulsapac.com, 918-596-7122
The Second Hurricane, Tulsa Youth Opera, June 11-12, $20.
Oklahoma!, Celebrity Attractions, June 17-19, $20-79.
Celtic Throne: The Royal Journey of Irish Dance, July 6-7, $30-45.
Shrek Jr., Theatre Tulsa, July 15-17.
Anastasia, Celebrity Attractions, July 19-24, $29-79.
Into the Woods Jr., Theatre Tulsa, July 22-24
1964: The Tribute, Celebrity Attractions, July 29
Something Rotten!, Theatre Tulsa, Aug. 12-28.
Mabee Center
7777 S. Lewis Ave. mabeecenter.com, 918-495-6000
Gaither Music Homecoming, Aug. 19-20. $55-up.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center, coxcentertulsa.com, 918-894-4350.
Kurtis Conner, July 28. $40.50-$63.50.
Nurse Blake, Sept. 25. Two shows. $49.50-$69.50.
Piff the Magic Dragon, Nov. 1. 7:30 p.m. $33.50-$53.50.
MANIA, ABBA tribute, Nov. 12. 8 p.m. $27.50-$64.50.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Led Zeppelin IV, Nov. 17. $22-up.
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Feb. 13, 2023. 7:30 p.m. $35.50-up.
Jazz Depot
5 S. Boston Ave, jazzdepotlive.com, 918-928-6430
Eicher Wednesday features Tommy Crook and Shelby Eicher at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, June 8, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.
Jazz Jam with Jack Wolfe, live at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, June 14, 6-8 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.
Eicher Wednesday features Janet Rutland, Scott McQuade and Shelby Eicher at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, June 15, 6:30 p.m. during the Jazz Depot renovation.
