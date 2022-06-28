Find the Tulsa area's biggest Fourth of July celebrations

The Fourth of July is Monday, and, like every year in the Tulsa area, there are several days of explosive events to enjoy.

Here are some of the biggest:

New Orleans Square Block Party

6-10 p.m. Friday, July 1

701 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow

The city of Broken Arrow will get a jump on the Fourth of July festivities with the second annual New Orleans Block Party, held at the New Orleans Square shopping center.

This family-friendly event will feature a car show, kids zone, live music, food trucks, merchandise vendors and a grand finale firework show. Some of the food trucks that will be on site include Kupcakz, Linam Up Grill, Kettle Masters Snack Foods, Maui Wowi Hawaiian, Bailey’s Ice Cream, El Ranchero, The Bayou, Manila Ice, Smokin Son of a Gunn BBQ, Krumblys Kitchen, The Fried Pie Shack, Ruth’s Chicken, The Traveling Bean Coffee Company, Lefty’s Hot Dogs & Catering and Rainbow Bowls.

Independence Weekend Fireworks Extravaganza with Tulsa Drillers

7:05 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 1-2, 6:05 p.m. Sunday, July 3

ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The Tulsa Drillers won’t be in town on July 4, but the team is planning to conclude its six-day stretch of home games against the Arkansas Travelers with fireworks displays at the end of the games that will be played Friday through Sunday, July 1-3.

The Sunday game will also offer an all-you-can-eat “baseball buffet” on the Coors Refinery Deck of ONEOK Field, where patrons can enjoy classic ballpark fare from 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $32, and seating is limited. Regular seating $7-$17.

Bixby Freedom Celebration

Friday, July 1. Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Bentley Park, 8505 E. 148th St.

The eighth annual Bixby Freedom Celebration is a free, community-wide event with a variety of food vendors, representation of several military branches and much more. A patriotic program will incorporate a public swearing-in ceremony of new military recruits at 8:45pm.

The fireworks will be launched from the northwest corner of Bentley Park at 9:45 p.m. Kids Firefighter Challenge will be located in the northeast corner of the park from 7-8:30 p.m.

Guests are welcome to watch the show in and around the park, from afar or even from one’s car. Plenty of food trucks will be there to serve a variety of foods.

Claremore Fireworks Spectacular and Kids Fishing Derby

Saturday, July 2

Claremore Lake, East Blue Starr Drive

Claremore will host its annual fireworks display and fishing derby at Claremore Lake on Saturday, July 2. The day starts with a free kids fishing derby (poles, tackle and bait are available for free) and ends with a fireworks show. The derby is free and open to kids ages 4 to 12.

Claremore Lake Park will close at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in preparation for the celebration and will not reopen until 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, only for those entering and participating in the Kids Fishing Derby. The derby will run from 7-10 a.m. The park will then close at 11 a.m. to safely prepare for the evening events. It will reopen to the public at 6 p.m. Music, concessions and more will be available leading up to the fireworks show.

Let Freedom Fly, a Patriotic Drone Show

9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2

923 S. Main St., Sapulpa

The city of Sapulpa has a new kind of Fourth of July show set for this year. The city has partnered with Paragon Industries, American Heritage Bank and more to present a unique display of 300 drones that will put on an animated show. The presentation starts around 9:15 and is best seen from Kelly Lane Park. Food trucks on site will be V’Fresco, Cowboys & Angels Chuck Wagon, Alpha Grill, JJ’s Burgers and Dawgs, Royal T’s, SqueezeMe Lemonade and Frios.

Fireworks in the Park

6 p.m. Sunday, July 3

Case Community Park, 2400 S. River City Park Road, Sand Springs

It will be all fun and games and food at Sand Springs’ Case Community Park until dusk, which is when the fireworks will take over the park for a dazzling display of color and light.

'Fourth on the Third: Spirit of America'

6 p.m. Sunday, July 3

VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.

This year’s concert will be a bit of history-in-the-making for the orchestra, as it is the first concert Scott Seaton will lead in his new position as the orchestra’s artistic director.

The evening will begin with events held on the lawn next to the facility, featuring live music by the orchestra’s Signature Jazz Combo. A number of food trucks, including Andolini’s Pizza, Wild Al’s Wings and Things Chicken, Linam Up Grill and Josh’s Sno Shack will be on hand, as well.

The actual concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the main theater of the VanTrease PACE. Tickets for the concert are $15-$25 and are available by calling 918-595-7777 or at signaturesymphony.org.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest

6 p.m. Monday, July 4

River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.; and Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Ave.

One way to be sure that the Folds of Honor FreedomFest 2022 will live up to its claim of being the city’s largest patriotic celebration is the fact that the activities associated with this event will take up space on both sides of the Arkansas River.

Both the River West Festival Park and the Dream Keepers (formerly Veterans) Park will have a plethora of activities leading up to the grand fireworks show, designed by Hance Pyrotechnics and staged from the 21st Street Bridge so that it can be seen for miles around.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. in both locations. River West Festival Park will have the QuikTrip Prize Wheel, the Holly Frontier Tulsa Refinery Kids Zone featuring inflatables, balloon artists, magic shows and more, along with food and beverages trucks, including one for Tulsa’s Welltown Craft Beer.

Live entertainment will include The Hi-Fi Hillbillies and the Fabulous Mid-life Crisis Band, and the Red Bull Air Force Sky Diving Team will be coming in for a landing around 8 p.m.

Dream Keepers Park will also have a Holly Frontier Kids Zone with free inflatables, stilt walkers, balloon artists and more, as well as an array of food trucks. The Captain Ledge Band and the Empire Rock Band will perform, and there will be a ceremonial “presenting of the colors” and a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Food trucks will be operating at both parks and include Blue Boy Soul Food, Linam Up Grill, Andolini’s, Stake and Bake, Kettle Masters, Debs Pineapple Whip, Pita Place, Hot Mess BBQ, El Rey Del Sabo Mexican Food, SKT Corn Dogs, Backyard BBQ and Burgers, Old Fashion Soda and Dog House.

Several patriotic presentations will occur throughout the evening, led by Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifice of U.S. service men and women by funding scholarships for their surviving children. Some of these events include performances of the U.S. national anthem, a special flag-folding ceremony and a presentation of the colors.

The fireworks display will start at 9:30 p.m., and radio station KRMG (740 AM and 102.3 FM) will broadcast music to accompany the pyrotechnics. The fireworks show will conclude a little after 10 p.m. so that the finale can be broadcast live by TV station KTUL channel 8.

Parking on site will be extremely limited this year. Some parking, including for handicapped patrons, is available for $10 near the River West Festival Park. Cash only will be accepted. Another lot, at 42 W. 23rd St., is available for $5. Check the FreedomFest website for complete parking and road closure information.

Jenks Boomfest

Noon-10 p.m. Monday, July 4

300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

This annual event at the Riverwalk offers a full day of family fun, including live music, food and more. The fireworks are scheduled to shoot off at 9:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Aquarium will offer a front-row view to watch the show with paid admission. Parking will also be available to the public at the aquarium for $10. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Fire on the Water

9:47 p.m. Monday, July 4

CrossTimbers Marina, 12301 CrossTimbers Marina Drive, Sperry

The sky over Skiatook Lake will light up with the annual Fire on the Water fireworks display. Boat owners can decorate their crafts with colorful lights and take part in the Boat Parade that will precede the pyrotechnics.

Red, White and BOOM

9 p.m. Monday, July 4

Owasso Golf and Athletic Club, 13604 E. 84th St. North, Owasso

Owasso’s annual Independence Day celebration, “Red, White and BOOM,” should be visible from locations throughout the city, and the fireworks will be accompanied by patriotic music that will be broadcast on radio station KYFM (100.1 FM).

Duck Creek Fireworks

Monday, July 4

Arrowhead Yacht Club & Marina, 32888 S. 4507 Road, Afton

The Duck Creek Fireworks show has been a Grand Lake tradition for more than 80 years, and has grown into one of the more spectacular Independence Day celebrations in the state. In the past, it has hosted a two-day air show, but organizers this year have chosen to limit the airshow to a single day, in order that they can contribute $25,000 to Mercy Chefs, an organization that is working to feed refugees from Russia’s war on Ukraine.

In a video on the organization’s Facebook page, Joe Harwood, owner of Arrowhead Yacht Club and organizer of Duck Creek Fireworks, said Mercy Chefs efforts reflect “what Duck Creek Fireworks stands for: freedom, democracy and honoring those willing to fight and die for that.”

The day will feature a fly-over by World War II War Birds and contemporary F-16 jets, and a pyrotechnic display created by A&M Pyrotechnics, and launched from five locations around Grand Lake, simulcast with patriotic music.

Tulsa World Magazine summer edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.