Find spring festivals around the state

Once spring is sprung, we can look forward to consistency in the weather and therefore start planning on places to go, events and festivals to attend, correct?

Of late, it seems winter just doesn’t want to let go, but now it’s time to move forward and see what fun festivities are headed our way!

While I was making a list of the various festivals and events, what stood out first and foremost were the music and art festivals. In Stillwater, you may attend both an art and music festival in the same day. The Stillwater Arts Festival is April 15-16 on Main Street, and I feel it is important to note, this particular festival is in its 43rd year! That’s always impressive. Once you take in all the wonderful art featured by close to 100 artists, head over to the City of Stillwater Community Center for the Stillwater Music Festival, also April 15 and 16. There will be two days of free music, but also food and, of course, fun!

The popular Festival of the Arts is set for April 19-24 at Bicentennial Park in Oklahoma City. Famous for its International Food Row, if you have never been, this is an amazing event that is always a joy to attend. And don’t forget the Norman Music Festival is April 28-29 on Main Street in Norman. It will feature over 100 bands, covering a wide range of music.

The Downtown Edmond Arts Festival runs from April 29 to May 1, and The Trail of Tears Art Show wraps up on April 30 at the Cherokee Springs Plaza in Tahlequah. The Mural Fest 66 brings artists to Miami, a popular Route 66 stop to honor and admire the arts along the Mother Road.

And if hitting the road or “cruising” is part of what you enjoy, then most certainly these events and festivals highlighting automobiles and motorcycles may peak your interest. How about Cruise in for Coffee April 16 in Midwest City, or Cruis’n Oklahoma Hennessey Edition on April 24, where numerous activities there can keep you happily occupied. Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle Show will be taking place on Main Street in Duncan April 22 and 23.

A distinctive kind of thrill can be found at three events, the first of which is the Apache Rattlesnake Festival, April 14-17 in Apache. From April 22-24 is the annual Waynoka Rattlesnake Hunt, which began in the 1940s, and at the Greer County Courthouse Square will be the Mangum Rattlesnake Derby.

If adorable baby goats are more to your liking, the Un-Wine with Baby Goats event is April 30 in Drumright. Wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres and relaxing outside where baby goats will be running free will be on the agenda. But note that this event is for ages 21 and over.

For pure beauty, you cannot go wrong with one of the largest spring bulb displays in the state at the annual event known as Tulsa Botanic Blooms. This culmination of color to me is both relaxing and breathtaking and, through April 17, can be enjoyed by all. The Azalea Festival in Muskogee runs through April 30. The skies over Enid certainly light up with incredible color during the Kites for Enid spring event, April 23 and 24.

Now at most of the festivals and events mentioned here, you will be able to find some pretty tasty food. But if you are looking for a concentrated event where the main attraction is food, look no further than A Taste of Claremore April 23, where the city’s favorite eateries are featured. At Enid’s Stride Bank Center is where you can find plenty of barbecue at the Red Dirt BBQ April 22 and 23.

If you are a “dine on all-you-can-eat” kind of person, drive to Chandler April 29 for the Bell Cow Boil Crawfish Festival. Besides crawfish, you can partake of potatoes, corn, red beans and rice at this popular annual event.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.