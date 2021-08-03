Film Day in Oklahoma declared in conjunction with film-friendly legislation

With the ceremonial signing of SB 608 creating the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021,’ Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has, by proclamation, declared August 3 as ‘Film Day’ in Oklahoma.
“I am optimistic that the success of our thriving film and music industries will continue to flourish through this incentive program,” Stitt said in a news release distributed to media outlets by the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.
“These rebates will attract productions that lead to a diversified workforce, high-quality jobs and increased revenue for ancillary services. Film and music provide opportunities for Oklahomans, and I look forward to the continued expansion of these valuable industries.”
The news release said Oklahoma’s film and television industry has seen record-breaking success and historic firsts in recent years, supporting local and independent filmmakers as well as major motion pictures and television series from studios such as A24, Apple Studios, Lionsgate, Amblin Entertainment and FX/Disney.
Over the last decade, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, which administers the state’s film incentive program under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, reports that the state’s film and television industry has generated positive economic impact in 125 cities spread among more than 50 counties statewide and created over 20,000 local career opportunities.
In the fiscal year from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, OF+MO estimates the 33 film and TV productions qualified for the incentive will create more local career opportunities with a direct fiscal impact of $161.7 million.
Among the dozens of films to be recently produced in Oklahoma, successes include the forthcoming releases “Reservation Dogs,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” “The Unbreakable Boy,” “Reagan,” “Wild Indian,” “Agnes,” “Unplugging,” “Ida Red,” “Out of Exile” and “God’s Not Dead 4” as well as the newly released films “Stillwater”, “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” and the Academy Award-nominated “Minari.”
Additionally, Oklahoma’s local film infrastructure continues to expand, providing more opportunities for business recruitment with the opening of companies like Prairie Surf Media and Green Pastures Studio, among others. With support from local film offices and more statewide communities becoming certified “film friendly” through OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program, the release said Oklahoma is open for business and primed to showcase some of the country’s most diverse terrain spanning the state’s 12 distinct eco-regions.
“With the support of our state and city leadership, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, we’re incredibly honored to celebrate ‘Film Day’ in Oklahoma, recognizing the accomplishments of our dedicated local film workforce, infrastructure, educators and communities who’ve all played in an invaluable role in the success of the film, television and music industries in Oklahoma,” OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky said.
“We look forward to ushering in a new era with the creation of the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021’ as well as welcoming new business to the state in the weeks ahead as we begin processing applications with the opening of this new incentive program.”
Those interested in applying for production incentives under the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 may do so beginning Aug. 10 via a forthcoming program application portal available on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office website.
The Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 increases the state’s total film incentive cap and eligibility threshold to host major motion pictures and television series. The program offers a base rebate of up to 20% to qualified film and television productions working in Oklahoma. The Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 also offers uplifts for filming in rural municipalities/counties, qualified soundstages, post-production/music services and television pilots/seasons.
Eligible productions must have a minimum budget of at least $50,000 to qualify. Authored by Senator Chuck Hall and Representative Scott Fetgatter, the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 replaces the state’s previous film incentive program known as the Compete with Canada Act.
“I am thrilled to celebrate Oklahoma’s vibrant film and music industries and this historic milestone,” Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Scott Mueller said. “I commend Tava and her team for laying a strong foundation and setting the stage for economic development in our state, as well as Oklahoma’s passionate film and music community on the passing of this incredible incentive. Their continued efforts will result in high-quality jobs for Oklahomans in this exciting field and help to further diversify Oklahoma’s economy.”
For more information on Oklahoma’s film infrastructure, workforce and other resources, including the rebate portal application, visit okfilmmusic.org.