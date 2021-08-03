Film Day in Oklahoma declared in conjunction with film-friendly legislation

“We look forward to ushering in a new era with the creation of the ‘Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021’ as well as welcoming new business to the state in the weeks ahead as we begin processing applications with the opening of this new incentive program.”

Those interested in applying for production incentives under the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 may do so beginning Aug. 10 via a forthcoming program application portal available on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office website.

The Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 increases the state’s total film incentive cap and eligibility threshold to host major motion pictures and television series. The program offers a base rebate of up to 20% to qualified film and television productions working in Oklahoma. The Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 also offers uplifts for filming in rural municipalities/counties, qualified soundstages, post-production/music services and television pilots/seasons.

Eligible productions must have a minimum budget of at least $50,000 to qualify. Authored by Senator Chuck Hall and Representative Scott Fetgatter, the Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021 replaces the state’s previous film incentive program known as the Compete with Canada Act.