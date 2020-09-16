Fiddle legend Byron Berline rebounds from tragic fire and is bound for Cain's Ballroom

“Us musicians, we will play if we have an audience or not. We will get our guitar or fiddle out and start playing in our living room or wherever, just to keep in practice. If you’re a professional, it’s just like a golfer or a tennis player or whatever ... Just because you can’t have any tournaments doesn’t mean you are just going to quit and lose your edge. And I feel sorry for the Olympic people too who trained year-round for the Olympics and can’t do it. They’ve got to keep training again to keep in shape. It’s kind of the same way with a musician. You just need to keep doing it. If you don’t use it, you lose it, just like the old saying goes.”