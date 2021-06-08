 Skip to main content
Festivals coincide this weekend in Grove
Barry "Bones" Patton and Jana Jae

Barry “Bones” Patton and Jana Jae, shown during a past performance at a National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction concert, will be among entertainers at the 2021 American Heritage Music Festival in Grove.

 Tulsa World file

Armed with an attention-getting blue fiddle, Jana Jae “visited” television sets in your home during the long-running country music and comedy series “Hee Haw.”

Now you can pay her a visit.

Jae is the founder of the American Heritage Music Festival, a free festival that is returning to Grove June 10-12.

Fiddlers, musicians and music enthusiasts from across the U.S. will gather for the 24th American Heritage Music Festival. For the second year, the festival will coincide with Grove’s Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival at Grand Lake for one large family-friendly event. Toes in the Grand is billed as middle America’s largest free Trop Rock (think Jimmy Buffett) music festival.

The American Heritage Music Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with a lakeside dinner and entertainment at Snider’s Camp, located one mile south and one-half mile east of Honey Creek Bridge in Grove. The opening night entertainment roster will include Bob Fjeldsted & the Round-Up Boys, Prairie Breeze String Band, Festival Fiddlers and Jana Jae & Friends.

The Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will begins at 9 a.m., Friday, June 11 at Wolf Creek Park, with four divisions for all ages, including an open division in which participants will compete for the grand champion prize of $1,000. Contestants can register online at grandlakefestivals.com or register at the event.

A news release said Splinter Middleton will return as a popular emcee and entertainer, and you won’t want to miss headliner entertainment on Friday, when performers will include the Baker Family Band. The award-winning bluegrass band competed on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” and is in demand nationwide. Friday entertainment also includes the multi-genre band Cliff Top, plus Jae and world champ Barry “Bones” Patton followed by the Junior Marriott Western Swing Dance Band.

Spectators are asked to bring lawn chairs so they can enjoy entertainment, vendor booths and food. Food trucks will be on site. For more information and a schedule, visit www.grandlakefestivals.com.

The Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival is a third-year event presented by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau. The festival will include island fun and games, helicopter rides, the Thunder on Wolf Creek boat races, a car show and fireworks. The boat races will conclude Sunday.

