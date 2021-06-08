Festivals coincide this weekend in Grove

Armed with an attention-getting blue fiddle, Jana Jae “visited” television sets in your home during the long-running country music and comedy series “Hee Haw.”

Now you can pay her a visit.

Jae is the founder of the American Heritage Music Festival, a free festival that is returning to Grove June 10-12.

Fiddlers, musicians and music enthusiasts from across the U.S. will gather for the 24th American Heritage Music Festival. For the second year, the festival will coincide with Grove’s Toes in the Grand Summer Kickoff Festival at Grand Lake for one large family-friendly event. Toes in the Grand is billed as middle America’s largest free Trop Rock (think Jimmy Buffett) music festival.

The American Heritage Music Festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, with a lakeside dinner and entertainment at Snider’s Camp, located one mile south and one-half mile east of Honey Creek Bridge in Grove. The opening night entertainment roster will include Bob Fjeldsted & the Round-Up Boys, Prairie Breeze String Band, Festival Fiddlers and Jana Jae & Friends.