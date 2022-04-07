Fans embrace return of Turnpike Troubadours with a fervor, crashing ticket sites

Did the Turnpike Troubadours, while on hiatus for two and a half years, worry about fans moving on to a flavor-of-the-day band?

RC Edwards said he never thought about that, which is for the best, since it would have been wasted worry anyway.

The Turnpike Troubadours’ absence made hearts grow fonder.

Says who? Ticket sales.

The Turnpike Troubadours will make their return to touring with Friday and Saturday performances at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets vanished in about the same span of time that it took you to read that last sentence. Asked if the shows sold out immediately, Chad Rodgers of Cain’s Ballroom responded with “Quicker than immediately.” Cain’s had more than 70,000 users log in to pursue Turnpike Troubadours tickets. And this is not a Cain’s-only phenomenon.

“The announcement of Turnpike Troubadours performances have now crashed at least five separate venue/ festival/ticketing servers, often provisioned to handle spikes during announcements and sales,” Kyle Coroneos posted Jan. 26 on the Saving Country Music Twitter account. “I’m not sure any of us really grasp at this point how big they’ve become post-hiatus.”

Let’s go to a Red Dirt historian for perspective. Josh Crutchmer is the author of the 2020 book “Red Dirt: Roots Music, Born in Oklahoma, Raised in Texas, at Home Anywhere.” He also he wrote a Rolling Stone article in November that announced the pending return of the Turnpike Troubadours.

“I’m not surprised at the sellouts, but I am amazed at the fervor,” Crutchmer said when asked recently about fan response to the Tahlequah-based band. “I am not sure anybody — maybe not even the band themselves — grasped just how big they would be in this comeback. It’s unprecedented in Red Dirt, but I don’t think Americana music as a whole has ever seen this sort of across-the-board obsession with one band, at least not with this intensity.”

Edwards, appreciative and grateful, was overwhelmed by the re-embrace.

“It felt really good for that many fans and that many people to still be excited to see us,” he said.

It seems just this side of perfect that the Turnpike Troubadours’ reunion will be christened at Cain’s Ballroom, which will add another bullet point to its rich history.

“We couldn’t do it anywhere else, you know?” Edwards said, indicating that Cain’s was the obvious choice when band members started talking about a launch point.

Mercury Lounge was the first venue in Tulsa where the Turnpike Troubadours “took off,” according to Edwards. The next step was Cain’s, which, of course, was a big deal.

“I remember when Cain’s was still kind of rougher, like a rock club,” Edwards said. “When I was in high school, we would drive up from Sallisaw. I saw GWAR at Cain’s. I have seen punk rock bands and stuff. So it was kind of a dream to play at Cain’s, and then we finally started doing it and it has always been home, I guess.”

Asked if the band will pop out anything new on tour, Edwards said, “We’ve got a record we’ve been working on. We’ve got a couple of new songs. I can’t say specifically which ones we are going to break out, but we should have something new with these shows.”

Edwards’ Turnpike Troubadours mates are Evan Felker, Kyle Nix, Ryan Engleman, Gabe Pearson and Hank Early. Some tackled solo work and contributed to each other’s projects during the hiatus. Coincidentally, the “break” occurred during the pandemic. So, during a big chunk of that time period, the band couldn’t have been doing shows even if reunited and willing.

How does it feel to have all the guys back?

“Great,” Edwards said. “We’ve had some rehearsals and done a little studio work and stuff like that. It’s a blast just having lunch with everybody again and just telling the same old jokes about each other again and being in the same room. We definitely needed a break, but I think everyone’s definitely ready to get back together.”

And now that they want to climb on stages together again, their fans are crashing ticket sites. Call it turnpike gridlock. The crashing of sites is problematic, but let’s score it as a compliment.

“We were kind of joking about it,” Edwards said. “What’s it going to be like when we announce a show and it doesn’t sell out in five minutes? We’re getting spoiled with all the reaction. What’s going to happen if someday we announce one and people don’t crash the website or if it doesn’t sell out immediately. Do people not like us anymore?”

Rodgers said Cain’s Ballroom did its best (“as we always do”) to keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers. He would prefer tickets go directly to Turnpike Troubadours fans, of which — we have learned — there are many.

“It’s pretty mind-blowing,” Edwards said. “We’re pretty excited to jump back in the middle of it all again.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.