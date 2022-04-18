Fans can help pick set list for Lady A show at River Spirit

Fans will help pick the set list when Lady A brings its Request Line Tour to Tulsa for a Thursday, Oct. 20 performance at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Fans can call 615-882-1975 during the tour and ask for favorite Lady A songs to be added to a show’s set list.

Tickets for the Tulsa tour stop go on sale April 22 and can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Lady A’s body of work includes 11 No. 1 songs, 18 million albums sold and 5 billion digital streams.

What the Ale: Dandelion beer? Heirloom Rustic Ales just brewed it

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.