 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fans can help pick set list for Lady A show at River Spirit

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady A

Charles Kelley (from left), Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform "What A Song Can Do" at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in March. 

 John Locher, Associated Press

Fans will help pick the set list when Lady A brings its Request Line Tour to Tulsa for a Thursday, Oct. 20 performance at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.

Fans can call 615-882-1975 during the tour and ask for favorite Lady A songs to be added to a show’s set list.

Tickets for the Tulsa tour stop go on sale April 22 and can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.

Lady A’s body of work includes 11 No. 1 songs, 18 million albums sold and 5 billion digital streams.

What the Ale: Dandelion beer? Heirloom Rustic Ales just brewed it

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

ABBA tribute band coming to Cox Center

The show includes many of ABBA's hit songs, such as "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes it All," "Super Trouper" and "Take A Chance On Me."

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton was told ‘not to look so cheap’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert