Fans can help pick set list for Lady A show at River Spirit

Fans will help pick the set list when Lady A brings its Request Line Tour to Tulsa for a Thursday, Oct. 20 performance at The Cove, the concert venue of the River Spirit Casino.
Fans can call 615-882-1975 during the tour and ask for favorite Lady A songs to be added to a show’s set list.
Tickets for the Tulsa tour stop go on sale April 22 and can be purchased at riverspirittulsa.com.
Lady A’s body of work includes 11 No. 1 songs, 18 million albums sold and 5 billion digital streams.
Jimmie Tramel
