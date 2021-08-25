Fall into festival season

As Labor Day approaches, so does the season when people want to head out and get festive.

The autumn months are prime festival times as the weather (we hope!) becomes more pleasant. And after a year of living pandemically, which saw most major fall events canceled or drastically reimagined, this year the fall calendar is packed with festivities that celebrate cultures both international and close to home, or showcase music from blues to bluegrass, jazz to heavy metal.

But, if there is one thing that links all the planned festivals for this fall, it is the simple phrase: “Subject to change.”

As much as everyone wants things to return to “normal,” the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat, and organizers of these festivals are doing what they can to ensure their events can go on in ways that ensure, as much as is humanly possible, the safety of all participants — even if it means altering their plans.

A couple of weeks ago, the organizers of Tulsa Greek Festival were preparing for the sort of festival they have held for the past 60 years, with most events taking place inside Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.

Then, as COVID cases in Oklahoma and elsewhere began to surge, the organizers decided to rework the festival.