Fall into festival season

As Labor Day approaches, so does the season when people want to head out and get festive.
The autumn months are prime festival times as the weather (we hope!) becomes more pleasant. And after a year of living pandemically, which saw most major fall events canceled or drastically reimagined, this year the fall calendar is packed with festivities that celebrate cultures both international and close to home, or showcase music from blues to bluegrass, jazz to heavy metal.
But, if there is one thing that links all the planned festivals for this fall, it is the simple phrase: “Subject to change.”
As much as everyone wants things to return to “normal,” the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat, and organizers of these festivals are doing what they can to ensure their events can go on in ways that ensure, as much as is humanly possible, the safety of all participants — even if it means altering their plans.
A couple of weeks ago, the organizers of Tulsa Greek Festival were preparing for the sort of festival they have held for the past 60 years, with most events taking place inside Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave.
Then, as COVID cases in Oklahoma and elsewhere began to surge, the organizers decided to rework the festival.
On the festival’s Facebook page, organizers stated, “In light of rising health concerns in Oklahoma, we are combining our popular drive-thru model with the exciting entertainment of our traditional festival.”
Last year, Tulsa Greek Festival became a drive-through event, with patrons ordering authentic Greek meals and desserts online and picking them up without leaving their cars.
“We welcome you all to experience authentic Greek food plus entertainment of the Tulsa Greek Festival from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle,” the post continues. “Enjoy dancing, cooking demonstrations and more while sipping on a Frappe as you drive-thru to pick up your order. We are excited to share this unique experience of our food and culture with the people of Tulsa as we have for the past 60 years.”
The festival will expand to two weekends, Sept. 17-18 and 24-25. It also will offer an expanded menu, with spanakopita and saganaki, a flamed cheese appetizer, available along with the traditional lamb and chicken plate dinners, gyro sandwiches and the lasagna-like patitsio.
To order dinners, and for more information: tulsagreekfestival.com.
At the time of writing, all listed festivals were scheduled to take place. Note that each event has its own requirements to insure participants’ safety, so it is recommended to check the festivals’ websites to know what protocols may be required of guests.
Rooster Days
Sept. 2-5
Downtown Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow bills its annual Rooster Days celebration as “Oklahoma’s longest running festival,” and as this year marked the event’s 90th anniversary, they make a compelling case. The festival is five days of live entertainment, carnival rides, all sorts of easily portable foods, a wine garden, the continually expanding Market Place, athletic contests, the crowning of this year’s Miss Rooster Days and the annual Rooster Days Parade.
Headliners include Oklahoma musicians Travis Kidd on Friday, and “The Voice” contestant Gracee Shriver on Saturday, with loads of local talent filling the rest of the performance slots on the Rooster Days Community Stage.
Rocklahoma
Sept. 3-5
Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, 1421 W. 450 Road, Pryor
Headbangers unite! Rocklahoma returns with more than 50 hard rock and heavy metal acts from around the world, including Slipknot, Anthrax, Limp Bizkit, Rob Zombie, Andrew W.K., Candlebox, Sevendust and Puddle of Mudd. Camping is available for those truly wanting to make a weekend of it.
Dusk Til Dawn Blues Fest
Sept. 3-5
103020 D.C. Minner St., Rentiesville
One of the nation’s top blues festivals, according to the National Geographic, returns with an all-outdoor event that will feature some 30 regional and national acts, including Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials, Guitar Shorty, Tim Austin Mitchell, Akeem Kemp, Butch Mudbone, Wanda Watson, Leon Rollerson, Selby Minner and more. For those too young to know about the blues, there will be a Kids Village to keep them occupied.
Bluegrass and Chili Festival
Sept. 10-11
Main Street in Wagoner
This celebration of Americana acoustic music and fiery bowls of red has found a new and happy home in Wagoner, where the 41st annual show will feature some of the top artists in bluegrass music, such as Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Balsam Range, the Grascals and Edward Loudermilk.
Other events include a showcase for young performers, classic car and antique tractor shows, and more, along with the Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-Off, with winners invited to the International Chili Society’s World Championship Cook-Off.
Scotfest
Sept. 17-19
Broken Arrow Event Complex, 21101 E. 101st St.
All things Celtic come together for the 2021 Scotfest, the state’s premier celebration of Scottish culture and history, with a bit of Ireland added for good measure. The three-day festival features folk, roots, rock and pop music with a Celtic accent, highland games, highland and Irish dance, whisky tastings, vendors and a great selection of beer and food. In addition, this year the festival will feature the American Grade 5 Pipeband Competition.
Born & Raised Fest
Sept. 17-19
Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, 1421 W. 450 Road
Born & Raised is the newest kid on the festival block, offering three days of outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt country music. Saturday’s headline act will be ZZ Top, making its first Oklahoma appearance since the death of the trio’s bass player Dusty Hill earlier this year. Rising outlaw country artist Cody Jinks will headline the festival Sunday. Other performers scheduled to appear include Lucinda Williams, Jason Boland and the Stranglers, Parker McCollum, Stoney LaRue and Robert Earl Keen.
LocalMotion Fall Festival of the Arts
Sept. 18
Depot District, 205 Elgin St. Muskogee
The cultural greenspace in downtown Muskogee known as the Depot District will be the site of the inaugural LocalMotion Fall Festival of the Arts, a day-long event featuring live music, art shows and demonstrations, a vintage car show, historic reenactments and more. The day will conclude with the induction of Tulsa Sound pioneer Ann Bell into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. Bell will perform with her band following the induction ceremony.
Artfest
Sept. 18-19
German-American Society of Tulsa, 1429 Terrace Drive
This two-day event is a fine art show and sale showcasing the work 15 Tulsa artists whose works include painting, sculpture, woodworking, pottery, jewelry and drawing. Artists will be on site all weekend to visit with patrons, answer questions and sell their artwork. Wine, beer and light snacks will be available for purchase.
McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival
Sept. 25
ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
The 11th Annual Harvest Beer Festival will feature new, one-off and hard to find brews by some 60 local and regional breweries. Tickets include access to the event, a souvenir tasting glass, beer samples and entry in a grand prize drawing. Designated drivers will be admitted without a ticket.
Tulsa State Fair
Sept. 30-Oct. 10
Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
The Tulsa State Fair is promising “11 Days of Awesome” this year, with midway rides and carnival foods, livestock and horse shows, and Tulsa State Fair Arm Wrestling Competition. Entertainment options include the latest “Disney on Ice” show, which this year is “Dream Big,” the story of a young man on a quest that has him encounter characters from such Disney films as “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Coco,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” and more.
The fairground’s Oklahoma Stage will be filled with live music, featuring a different headliner each night, beginning Oct. 1. Headliners this year include P.O.D. (Oct. 1); Dru Hill (Oct. 2); Alicia Villarreal (Oct. 3); Zach Williams (Oct. 4); Josh Turner (Oct. 5); Vanilla Ice with special guests The Ying Yang Twins (Oct. 6); Dirty Honey (Oct. 7); Eli Young Band (Oct. 8); Chris Janson (Oct. 9); and La Energía Norteña (Oct. 10);
Halloween Festival
Oct 1-30
The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road
This Halloween, the Castle of Muskogee offers seven different ways to scare the bejabbers out of you, from the family-friendly, low-scare-threshold of the Halloween Train to the high-voltage frights that await you in the Domus Horrificus, the Zombie Hunt, and along the Trail of Blood. You can select individual events to attend, or purchase combo passes for multiple frights.
Base Camp at Turkey Mountain
Oct. 2-3
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness, 6800 S. Elwood Ave.
It’s the only time people are allowed to camp in Turkey Mountain, so it makes sense that it be a festival. Enjoy hikes along the trails, let the youngsters visit the Kids Zone, enjoy live music, check out the meals available from the food trucks on site, and then wake up the next morning to sunrise yoga sessions and fresh coffee.
Tokyo in Tulsa
Oct. 15-17
Hyatt Regency, 100 E. Second St.
Oklahoma’s largest anime, Japanese and pop culture convention returns for three days of programs for fans of anime, gaming (Console, Arcade, PC, LARP, CCG, Laser Tag and Tabletop), Japanese and Tulsa culture, art, writing and music. In addition, vendors with all sorts of related merchandise from around the world will be on hand to hawk their wares.
Tulsa Oktoberfest
Oct. 21-24
River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
The Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, has been canceled for this year, but the Tulsa Oktoberfest — one of the top such events in the country — is planning on making a triumphant return to the River West Festival Park. Expect all the accoutrements of the traditional Oktoberfest, such as German beers, German music by bands local, national and international; and multiple opportunities to indulge in the Chicken Dance.
Those of a sporting frame of mind can enjoy the popular Dachshund Dash dog race, among other contests of strength and endurance. And food of all kinds will be available under the large pavilion tents and from many local food trucks.
Returning this year is the Restaurant am Himmel (Restaurant in the Sky), offering an upscale Bavarian dining experience prepared by award-winning Chef John McEachern paired with German beers and wine.
