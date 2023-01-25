 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everclear to perform at Hard Rock Tulsa

The rock band Everclear will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa this spring.

On May 6, the band will perform hits like "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine" and "Wonderful," a news release states. 

The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $24.50. 

The group is also Grammy-nominated and has had 11 studio releases, numerous videos and performed at thousands of shows. 

"The band continues to tour extensively and focuses on performing deep cuts from past material as well as the songs that satisfy the nostalgia of Gen Xers," the release adds.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

