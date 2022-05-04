 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eric Burgett performing at free BOK Center street party before Brooks & Dunn concert

Kix Brooks, left, and Ronnie Dunn, center, of Brooks & Dunn slap hands after performing at a past CMA Awards show. Brooks & Dunn are coming to BOK Center, which will host a free street outside the venue prior to the show. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Rising country artist Eric Burgett will perform outside BOK Center on Saturday, May 21 when BOK Center and QuikTrip will team up to stage a street party before a Brooks & Dunn show.

Live music will begin with Whiskey 918’s DJ Phluf at 4 p.m. Burgett will perform at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with or without a ticket for the Brooks & Dunn concert inside BOK Center.

The street party will feature food trucks, beer, wine, yard games, a mechanical bull, Brooks & Dunn merchandise and a chance to win lower-level tickets to the concert.

“Tulsa is buzzing with excitement about the best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, coming back to BOK Center,” BOK Center vice president and general manager Bryan Crowe said. “We want to create a lively atmosphere outside the arena before the show by joining forces with our terrific partners to throw a fun, family-friendly event.”

Burgett’s 2019 debut EP included the single “Swing Low, Sweet Old Cadillac,” which peaked at No. 28 on the Music Row Country Breakout Chart. Originally written as his personal wedding song, Burgett’s latest radio single, “Sometimes Late At Night,” peaked at No. 26 on the same chart in February of 2021 and gained exposure on the Billboard Indicator chart.

Burget’s latest digital streaming release, “Barn Hoppin,’” became available April 22.

