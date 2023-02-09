Emo Nite isn't a band. It's not a DJ lineup. It's an event celebrating the idea that music should be a shared experience. The event is making its Tulsa debut at Cain's Ballroom on May 27.

The first Emo Nite was at a Los Angeles dive bar in 2014, according to publicity information. Since then, organizers Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca "built Emo Nite into a phenomenon." Petracca said the idea to build an event that would be a happy, communal experience based on the music they listened to when they were upset and alone.

The event features curated playlists and performances from emo artists. Past guests have included members of blink-182, All Time Low, Dashboard Confessional and Good Charlotte.

"This music makes people feel connected. The energy of it is so special," Freed said in a statement. "You get a group of people together who look different, but they have this thing in common."

