Elvin Bishop at 80: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer reflects on career, Tulsa roots

Elvin Bishop said he should have known he would wind up in the record business.

Why did he say that?

As a kid in Tulsa, his address was 7845 E. Jasper St.

Explaining in vinyl terms, Bishop offered a reminder that 78s were albums and 45s were singles.

Bishop’s biggest single was a song that continues to get spins in 2022, 46 years after its release. “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May of 1976.

But the number behind this story isn’t 78 or 45. It’s 80.

On Oct. 21, Bishop will celebrate his 80th birthday. In advance of the milestone, he took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World to revisit a career speckled with Grammy nominations and hall of fame accolades.

Bishop was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in 2014, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as a member of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band) in 2015 and the Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.

A guitar purchased at a Tulsa pawn shop put him on a path to all of the above.

Blues are calling

A historic drought sent waves of Okies to California during the Dust Bowl era. A less-historic drought was responsible for bringing the Bishop family to Tulsa.

Elvin Richard Bishop was born in Glendale, California, because his father was stationed on the West Coast during World War II.

“We moved back to Iowa and lived on a farm until I was about 10 or 11 or something like that,” Bishop said. “And then they had a big drought in Oklahoma, and my dad brought a truckload of hay down to sell and he got a job at Douglas Aircraft at the same time, so we moved down there. It was cool. I liked Tulsa.”

Bishop attended John Ross Elementary School and Bell Junior High before heading to Will Rogers High School. For fun, he went fishing and attended dances, where he tried to become acquainted with girls.

“That’s what led to the guitar playing,” he said. “Every time I would go to a dance, all the girls would be gathered around the guitar players. I said, ‘Oh hell, I better get on the guitar.’ I went and bought one at the pawn shop, but I didn’t know what I was doing. I bought one and the strings were about 2 inches off the fretboard, and it hurt like hell to press them down and I couldn’t get anywhere. It’s like Bob Seger said. ‘Working on mysteries without any clues.’ I gave up two or three times, and then I would go back to the next dance and there were those girls again around the guitar player. I figured I better get back on it.”

It was in Tulsa where Bishop fell in love with his preferred genre, the blues, but the blues he heard here originated from other cities.

“In those days, all the local radio stations would go off the air at midnight and then the big 50,000-watt stations from all over, you would be able to get them,” Bishop said. “WLAC from Nashville played blues, and another one from Mexico played blues.”

So, in the wee hours, Bishop listened to his “big old radio, which in those days was more like a piece of furniture.”

“I was supposed to be sleeping,” he said. “And I would have the radio on and those tubes would be glowing orange and Jimmy Reed would come on with that sharp-cutting harmonica and I would say, ‘Oh man, that’s it. That’s the stuff.’”

Asked what drew him to the blues, Bishop said, “I don’t know. It just suited me. It felt good, you know?”

The blues became the siren’s call that lured Bishop away from Tulsa.

Musical education

Bishop said he wasn’t a very good student, but he excelled at taking tests. He aced a standardized test while in high school to become a National Merit Scholar and earn a free ride to college.

“My family didn’t have any money, so that was a blessing,” he said.

Bishop chose to pursue higher education in Chicago because of the blues scene.

“Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf and I don’t know how many other famous blues guys were operating there,” he said. “I knew that’s what was happening and, basically, education was my cover story.”

The only universities Bishop knew about in the Chicago area were Northwestern and the University of Chicago.

“Just by coin flip or something, I picked the University of Chicago and it turned out to be a little island called Hyde Park in the middle of the southside ghetto,” he said. “It was real close to the all the good blues clubs and everything. The first week I was there I was checking out Muddy Waters and all that. It worked out great.”

Bishop had only been plucking at his guitar for a couple of years before trekking to Chicago. Asked if his guitar playing drove his parents crazy, he said he was told to go in the garage and practice. Learning to play the guitar was not easy. He said it was like pulling teeth.

“It was just a matter of pure persistence,” he said. “Nobody in my family played an instrument. Nobody in the neighborhood that I knew played one. So I just kept at it, and where I really developed was in Chicago, being able to hang around with the guys that did it and having them show me stuff and finding out what the words they were singing about meant and how it connected up with real life, you know?”

It was, said Bishop, a great learning experience.

“When I came to Chicago, I was what they called square as a pool table and twice as green,” he said. “I went out and tried to make friends with the blues musicians, and they were way nicer to me than they needed to be. I would go over to their homes, and we would work up tunes together and they would show me stuff. I went at it 24 hours a day and improved pretty quick.”

The blues education took priority over the college classes Bishop was supposed to be attending. He relied on his test-taking skills to make up for absences, a strategy that seemed to work until calculus came along. He said he lasted a year and a half or two years before quitting school. Of course his parents gave him grief about the decision.

“But then I started bringing home stereos and TVs and stuff, and then they started thinking a little better of it.”

In the mainstream

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame bio for the Paul Butterfield Blues Band credits the group for rocketing the blues straight into the stratosphere: “One of the first integrated blues bands with mass appeal, the Paul Butterfield Blues Band inspired people of all kinds to sing the blues. They pounced on the music and took no prisoners.”

Bishop said he played with a lot of little bands before he got with Butterfield, adding that he teamed with well-known bluesmen like Hound Dog Taylor and Junior Wells.

Butterfield lived in the neighborhood near the University of Chicago. Butterfield and Bishop were joined in the Paul Butterfield Blues Band by Sam Lay (later replaced by Billy Davenport), Mark Naftalin, Michael Bloomfield and Jerome Arnold, according to the rock hall bio, which said they “made true blues accessible to the growing youth counterculture, and in the process opened up the possibilities for what rock and roll could really be.”

Said Bishop: “The only way white people were going to hear any blues in those days is if they went to a folk festival. Very few were willing to go to the clubs where the blues was happening. The big white, public was overdue to meet the blues. Butterfield was in the right place at the right time. It just became a big thing, a popular thing in Chicago and it spread out over the country.”

On the subject of folk festivals: Some members of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band backed Bob Dylan when he famously went “electric” at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

“I just heard about it because I was at the other end of the festival hanging out with some blues guys,” Bishop said.

Bishop said he was surprised (“just like I am surprised by everything that has happened to me”) when the band was chosen for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I thought to myself, ‘I bet you Butterfield has sold fewer records than anybody in this sucker.’ A lot of lobbying went on behind the scenes by musicians that had a very favorable impression of the Butterfield Band, I think.”

Making a hit

Bishop was with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band for four albums before striking out on his own.

“All so-called sidemen, usually what happens is you get to do one or two tunes every show that are really close to your heart. The rest of them, you are just doing what the band does. The thought gradually grows on you ‘what if I got to do all the tunes I wanted to do?’ and at some point you just make the leap, if you’ve got the ambition to do it.”

The Elvin Bishop Band released five albums that charted in the top 100 from 1974-77. Far and away, the biggest single was “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

Bishop wrote and performed the song. Vocals were handled by Mickey Thomas, later a vocalist for Jefferson Starship (and just plain Starship).

“The song just came to me one day, and I tried to get a couple of real good singers that were in my band before Mickey Thomas to do it, but I couldn’t stir up any interest in it,” Bishop said.

Bishop was recording an album in Florida with producer Bill Szymczyk, who said, “We need one more tune. You got anything laying around?”

And that’s how “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” wound up on the album.

“I tried to sing it and I said ‘My voice ain’t buttering the biscuit on this thing,’ and I asked Mickey if he would be nice enough to give it a shot,” Bishop said. “And he killed it.”

Bishop said he sang a “pretty good proportion” of songs on his albums before “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” Thomas was a backup vocalist and lead vocalist during his time in Bishop’s band.

As the songwriter, Bishop has pocketed substantial “mailbox money” from “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” because the song has been licensed for use in more than a dozen films, including 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Said Bishop: “People ask ‘what does a hit mean to you?’ It’s better to have one than not.”

A blues groove

Bishop still loves the blues. People apparently love that he loves the blues. Since 2005, seven solo or collaborative blues albums have reached the top 10 of the blues chart. He has secured four Grammy nominations for best traditional blues album, including three nominations during the past five Grammys.

“I’ve always got as much blues as the traffic would bear,” Bishop said. “In the ‘70s and ‘80s, there was damn little, but I have kind of settled into a blues groove. The Grammy nominations didn’t work out so well for me. This is one time that I’ve had bad luck is I always end up in a category with The Rolling Stones or B.B. King or Buddy Guy or somebody.”

What does he most want people to know about his career as a blues artist? “I just hope they enjoy the music.”

When the pandemic arrived, Bishop expected to hunker down and write a bunch of songs. He didn’t write any. He is gigging again, however, with tour stops scheduled with his Big Fun Trio and with Charlie Musselwhite.

When not on stages, you may find him in the garden at his San Francisco home.

“I’ve got really heavy into gardening,” he said. “I found that to be a more reliable producer of food than fishing.”

Bishop said he grows “everything” — all the normal crops you might find in a garden.

At 80, he’s got a green thumb and a blues career that sprang from watching guitar players attract girls in Tulsa.

“I’ve never been a guy that made plans and goals and all that stuff,” he said. “I just kind of stumbled around and did what felt right at the time. ... I just kind of did the best I could.”

